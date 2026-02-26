

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Prysmian S.p.A. (PRY.MI) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR1.270 billion, or EUR4.30 per share. This compares with EUR729 million, or EUR2.52 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.4% to EUR19.650 billion from EUR17.026 billion last year.



Prysmian S.p.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.270 Bln. vs. EUR729 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR4.30 vs. EUR2.52 last year. -Revenue: EUR19.650 Bln vs. EUR17.026 Bln last year.



