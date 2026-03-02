Bunge now positioned to better serve customers seeking higher protein and lecithin ingredient solutionsST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bunge (NYSE:BG) today announced the closing of its acquisition of the soy protein concentrate, lecithin, and soy crush businesses from International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. This transaction aligns with Bunge's strategy to optimize its ingredients portfolio, aiming to offer a more diverse range of solutions to customers.The acquired businesses include IFF's Response®, Alpha®, Procon®, and Solec brands. These additions complement Bunge's existing protein portfolio, creating a range of textured, functional, and powdered soy protein concentrates to support the development of higher-protein products in bakery, snacks, meats, alternative meats and more. It also enhances the company's lecithin offerings, which now include a more complete line of liquid, powdered, and fractionated lecithins from soy, sunflower, and rapeseed to optimize the production and texture of confectionery, bakery and other products."We are excited to integrate IFF's soy protein concentrate, lecithin, and crush business and welcome our new colleagues to Bunge," said Brian Douville, vice president of emulsifiers and proteins at Bunge. "This transaction reinforces our commitment to be recognized by food and beverage customers as a partner of choice providing a diverse and reliable range of ingredient solutions to our global customers, supporting supply chain resilience."About BungeAt Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. As a premier agribusiness solutions provider, our team of ~34,000 dedicated employees partner with farmers across the globe to move agricultural commodities from where they're grown to where they're needed-in faster, smarter, and more efficient ways. We are a world leader in grain origination, storage, distribution, oilseed processing and refining, offering a broad portfolio of plant-based oils, fats, and proteins. We work alongside our customers at both ends of the value chain to deliver quality products and develop tailored, innovative solutions that address evolving consumer needs. With 200+ years of experience and presence in over 50 countries, we are committed to strengthening global food security, advancing sustainability, and helping communities prosper where we operate. Bunge has its registered office in Geneva, Switzerland and its corporate headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. Learn more at Bunge.com.Website InformationWe routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com, in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.ContactsMedia Contact:Bunge News BureauBungenews@bunge.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260302558870/en/