Elsevier Limited: Elsevier launches study companion Osmosis AI to transform how medical students learn

In one seamless experience, students can access visual learning, verified and cited responses and personalized support, all based on trusted United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) aligned content

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier today launches Osmosis AI, the first medical study companion to combine AI-powered conversation with the visual learning of Osmosis videos and 140 years of Elsevier clinical expertise - giving students trusted answers they can verify.

Osmosis AI combines award-winning Osmosis videos, trusted Elsevier medical content including the most authoritative textbooks across the full curriculum, and responsible AI technology to provide timely support for both learners and educators. The solution helps medical students ask questions and clarifications without interrupting their study flow or having to open a new page. Osmosis AI also supports faculty by streamlining lesson preparation, saving time for educators facing significant capacity constraints.

Powered by Elsevier's evidence-based medical content, Osmosis AI delivers clear and concise answers users can trust. Every response is fully cited and paired with relevant Osmosis videos to enhance visual learning. Students can ask questions, clarify misconceptions, and reinforce understanding, helping them absorb complex medical content during times of strenuous mental effort.

74% of today's medical students already use AI tools. However, many are using generic tools that often lack transparency, accuracy, and educational context, and have been shown to hallucinate clinical information - these are risks that Osmosis AI was purpose built to prevent:

Connects answers directly to Osmosis videos students already rely on

students already rely on Provides clear citations so users can verify sources to the relevant section of the book or video

so users can verify sources to the relevant section of the book or video Prioritizes high yield, clinically relevant explanations aligned with medical curricula and board exams

Brent Gordon, President, Healthcare Education at Elsevier said: "Osmosis AI personalizes the learning experience for medical students across their educational journey, from building foundational knowledge to exam preparation to clinical reinforcement. This is what modern medical education should feel like. The integration of visual video explanations, AI-powered answers, and transparent citations from Elsevier's trusted medical content means students can study and learn more efficiently, anytime and anywhere."

With Osmosis AI, medical students can:

Study confidently with content aligned to the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) Step 1 and Step 2 preparation

Ask questions, get topic summaries, and receive evidence-based explanations in plain language based explanations

in plain language Instantly access related Osmosis videos to visually reinforce understanding

to visually reinforce understanding Generate flashcards and exam-style questions for active recall-style questions

for active Explore topics through interactive follow-up questions

Or Fisher, a medical student and part of the Osmosis Health Leadership Initiative, said: "My favorite part of Osmosis AI is how it uses medical sources to back up the answers and provides citations for further reading. What stood out to me is how it gives very clear answers. It supports my learning by explaining things in a medically relevant and simple manner, making it very reliable. I often use prompts to give the steps of a physiological process, explain a concept or generate quiz questions for active recall."

For medical faculty, Osmosis AI can:

Generate clear, structured lesson plans tailored to topic and learner level

tailored to topic and learner level Identify relevant Osmosis videos alongside topic searches to enrich lessons visually

Provide practical teaching tips, and active learning strategies that highlight misconceptions and teachable moments

that highlight misconceptions and teachable moments Create formative questions, case prompts, and more to save faculty time

Osmosis AI is developed in accordance with Elsevier's Responsible AI Principles, with a strong emphasis on accuracy and transparency, bias mitigation, human oversight and privacy and data protection. For Osmosis AI, that means all AI-generated responses are grounded in Elsevier-verified sources.

Osmosis AI is now available to medical students with further enhancements planned throughout the year. Find out more about Osmosis AI here.

