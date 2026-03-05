Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Issue of Equity & PDMR Notifications

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Successful Subscription to Raise £800,000 and PDMR Notifications

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or the "Company"), a European-based biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for age-related diseases, announces that it has raised £800,000 (the "Subscription") by way of an issue of 42,105,263 new ordinary shares of £0.0003 each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1.9p per new Ordinary Share (the "Issue Price") by way of subscriptions ("Subscription Shares"), with each Subscription Share being accompanied by one warrant to subscribe for a new Ordinary Share.

The net proceeds from the Subscription are intended to support the advancement of Genflow's scientific programs and to provide sufficient cash runway, enabling the Company to engage in potential future licensing negotiations from a strong position.

Both Dr Eric Leire, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Gad Berdugo, the newly appointed Chairman of the Company, have participated in the Subscription.

Subscribers in the Subscription have been issued with one warrant to subscribe for one new Ordinary Shares for every Subscription Share, with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one new Ordinary Share at the Issue Price at any time in the two-year period from issue (the "Warrants"). The Warrants will be in certificated form and none of the Warrants will be admitted to trading.

If exercised in full, the warrants would result in the issue of up to a further 42,105,263 ordinary shares and raise up to £800,000).

Admission, Conditionality and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading ("Admission"). Admission is currently expected to become effective on or around 11 March 2026.

On Admission, the issued ordinary share capital of the Company will comprise 535,653,205 Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, on Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company will be 535,653,205.

Following Admission, this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

"This financing strengthens our balance sheet, supports continued execution across our key development programs, and provides sufficient cash runway to approach potential licensing negotiations from a capitalized position."

PDMR Notifications

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 1. Eric Leire 2. Gad Berdugo 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director/PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genflow Biosciences Plc b) LEI 213800HVOFXRXVEGDN62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.0003 each GB00BP2C3V08 b) Nature of the transaction Subscription for new Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 1. 1.9p 965,789 2. 1.9p 965,789 d) Aggregated information Price Volume 1. 1.9p 965,789 2. 1.9p 965,789 e) Date of the transaction 2 March 2025 f) Place of the transaction London

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences Harbor Access Dr Eric Leire, CEO Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations +32-477-495-881 +1 475 477 9401 Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies for age-related diseases, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow's 12-month proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating their SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs, include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

