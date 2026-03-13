WithSecure Oyj: WithSecure Corporation applies for the delisting of its shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki

WithSecure Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | 13 March 2026 at 10:30 EET

WithSecure Corporation applies for the delisting of its shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki

The Board of Directors of WithSecure Corporation ("WithSecure") has today resolved to apply for the termination of public trading in the shares of WithSecure and for the delisting of its shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") as soon as possible upon Diana BidCo Oy ("Diana BidCo") having gained title to all the shares in WithSecure in the pending redemption proceedings under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act.

Diana BidCo holds more than 90 percent of all the issued and outstanding shares in WithSecure. As WithSecure has previously announced, Diana BidCo has, by submitting an application to the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce, dated 17 November 2025, commenced redemption proceedings in respect of WithSecure's minority shares by initiating arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in WithSecure. Diana BidCo served its application to appoint an arbitral tribunal and to initiate arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 5 of the Finnish Companies Act on 15 December 2025.

The Board of Directors of WithSecure has resolved to submit an application to Nasdaq Helsinki for the termination of public trading and for the delisting of WithSecure's shares. In the application, it is requested that the delisting in respect of WithSecure's shares admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki would become effective as soon as possible after Diana BidCo has gained title to all the shares in WithSecure in the pending redemption proceedings under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act.

