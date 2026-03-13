Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13
13 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 459.894. The highest price paid per share was 466.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 451.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 547,897,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 760,488,901. Rightmove holds 10,667,926 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
671
456.300
08:04:31
605
456.300
08:04:31
973
456.300
08:04:31
894
454.900
08:06:56
907
454.600
08:10:13
1046
453.000
08:24:15
904
453.600
08:34:30
140
453.600
08:34:30
1034
453.400
08:34:30
852
454.000
08:45:06
950
453.500
08:46:47
876
453.400
08:54:33
943
452.100
09:05:04
1050
451.700
09:06:03
881
451.800
09:22:10
1052
451.800
09:22:10
1177
453.300
09:26:55
1278
453.300
09:26:55
929
453.600
09:27:59
908
453.400
09:30:19
1053
453.400
09:30:19
929
453.400
09:30:19
1010
453.900
09:42:00
93
453.800
09:42:00
1181
453.800
09:42:00
1091
453.900
09:42:00
1000
453.400
09:47:51
1305
455.300
10:00:06
873
455.700
10:02:17
872
455.600
10:02:17
270
455.400
10:03:08
769
455.400
10:03:08
990
455.200
10:03:57
399
455.000
10:09:38
444
455.000
10:09:38
637
454.700
10:11:49
400
454.700
10:11:49
9
454.600
10:14:41
870
454.600
10:14:41
21
455.000
10:16:05
250
455.000
10:16:05
51
455.000
10:16:05
221
454.800
10:16:05
1286
454.800
10:16:05
1223
454.800
10:17:26
975
455.000
10:17:26
1032
454.700
10:18:41
870
454.700
10:18:41
1031
454.300
10:19:00
933
454.600
10:25:41
891
454.900
10:30:09
891
455.000
10:30:09
1010
455.100
10:31:39
967
454.900
10:40:56
1035
455.100
10:40:56
946
454.700
10:40:57
850
455.200
10:52:30
383
456.700
11:01:25
1052
456.700
11:01:25
1300
456.700
11:01:25
1167
457.400
11:06:50
929
457.400
11:06:50
995
457.400
11:07:54
901
457.400
11:07:54
959
457.100
11:08:50
50
457.900
11:26:03
837
457.900
11:26:03
926
457.900
11:26:03
1654
457.900
11:26:03
906
458.500
11:28:49
779
458.800
11:39:20
115
458.800
11:39:20
59
459.900
11:43:57
1343
459.900
11:44:21
1027
461.000
11:46:10
927
460.900
11:52:21
998
460.700
11:52:22
1017
459.900
11:58:16
913
459.700
12:01:54
1003
459.300
12:07:03
945
459.300
12:09:58
927
458.900
12:12:44
940
458.900
12:18:32
850
458.500
12:24:38
104
458.500
12:24:38
383
460.000
12:34:03
1546
460.000
12:34:03
1210
459.900
12:34:12
1024
460.300
12:36:46
990
460.700
12:40:18
198
460.700
12:42:15
794
460.700
12:42:15
847
460.600
12:47:42
987
461.100
12:51:05
1042
461.000
12:51:15
926
460.900
12:56:55
991
460.900
13:02:50
853
460.800
13:03:55
1037
462.100
13:08:42
106
462.100
13:08:42
977
462.100
13:08:42
870
462.200
13:11:45
927
462.100
13:14:35
532
462.400
13:18:27
1015
462.400
13:18:27
390
462.400
13:18:27
902
462.000
13:18:28
898
461.700
13:20:01
858
461.000
13:29:42
51
461.000
13:29:42
963
461.000
13:30:33
814
461.000
13:30:33
888
461.000
13:31:34
1574
461.000
13:34:13
1043
460.800
13:34:33
408
460.800
13:34:33
613
460.800
13:34:33
860
460.800
13:34:33
902
460.400
13:37:06
863
461.600
13:48:09
36
461.600
13:48:09
4
461.600
13:48:09
843
461.600
13:49:09
955
461.400
13:49:52
68
461.400
13:49:52
790
461.400
13:49:52
295
461.400
13:56:02
325
461.400
13:56:02
325
461.400
13:56:02
930
461.400
13:56:02
1008
461.400
13:56:02
81
461.900
13:59:50
952
461.900
13:59:50
1081
461.700
14:00:57
1220
462.200
14:06:40
1501
462.800
14:09:50
873
462.500
14:10:49
1022
462.700
14:10:49
919
462.500
14:16:07
963
462.500
14:16:59
975
462.300
14:19:30
1046
462.300
14:22:15
1001
462.800
14:24:24
963
465.300
14:28:53
1255
465.500
14:28:53
876
466.500
14:30:43
946
466.300
14:30:46
1024
466.200
14:31:05
862
466.300
14:33:06
861
466.000
14:33:59
871
465.400
14:34:59
903
466.300
14:40:18
1066
466.300
14:41:22
1144
466.800
14:43:34
929
466.700
14:43:37
1038
466.500
14:45:03
1012
465.400
14:46:27
953
464.500
14:48:25
960
464.500
14:55:28
974
464.500
14:56:38
1092
464.500
14:56:38
756
464.400
14:59:21
174
464.400
14:59:21
945
464.300
14:59:21
100
464.300
14:59:21
880
464.300
14:59:21
886
463.600
15:03:06
1012
463.600
15:03:06
1017
463.600
15:04:37
568
463.800
15:04:37
449
463.800
15:04:37
1005
463.400
15:04:38
1031
462.800
15:05:42
866
462.800
15:05:42
663
462.300
15:08:10
264
462.300
15:08:10
935
462.300
15:08:10
1286
462.300
15:08:56
995
462.500
15:11:58
546
462.600
15:11:58
927
462.600
15:11:58
1018
462.700
15:15:35
969
462.700
15:15:45
1049
462.800
15:19:00
887
462.800
15:19:00
201
462.800
15:22:00
810
462.800
15:22:00
901
462.800
15:23:03
1325
462.700
15:24:03
1051
462.700
15:25:03
870
462.500
15:27:38
1019
462.500
15:27:38
903
462.400
15:27:47
1015
462.300
15:27:47
992
461.800
15:31:49
936
461.400
15:36:03
986
461.400
15:36:03
846
461.400
15:36:03
992
460.800
15:41:04
846
460.600
15:41:05
497
460.400
15:41:36
465
460.400
15:41:36
1025
459.900
15:43:02
989
460.100
15:45:05
1015
459.900
15:45:41
292
460.800
15:47:30
1366
461.200
15:47:58
473
460.800
15:48:46
782
460.800
15:48:46
934
461.100
15:50:26
310
461.100
15:50:26
575
461.100
15:50:26
962
460.800
15:53:37
962
461.100
15:53:37
1034
460.500
15:53:40
883
460.200
15:57:35
749
460.600
16:00:13
425
460.600
16:00:13
859
460.600
16:00:29
109
460.600
16:00:29
264
460.500
16:00:37
890
461.100
16:02:46
464
461.100
16:02:46
460
461.100
16:02:46
1872
461.400
16:04:33
877
461.300
16:04:42
955
461.100
16:04:58
258
461.200
16:06:42
572
461.200
16:06:47
397
461.200
16:06:47
1643
461.100
16:08:05
893
461.000
16:08:24
922
461.000
16:10:36
1026
461.000
16:10:36
1036
461.000
16:10:36
918
460.600
16:11:03
446
460.500
16:12:03
270
460.500
16:12:03
258
460.400
16:12:03
990
460.300
16:12:44
931
460.300
16:12:44
13
460.200
16:13:14
30
460.100
16:13:14
351
460.100
16:13:14
345
460.200
16:13:14
314
460.200
16:13:14