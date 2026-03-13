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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
13.03.26 | 17:14
5,350 Euro
+0,94 % +0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3505,40018:21
5,3505,40018:18
PR Newswire
13.03.2026 17:48 Uhr
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

13 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 459.894. The highest price paid per share was 466.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 451.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 547,897,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 760,488,901. Rightmove holds 10,667,926 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

671

456.300

08:04:31

605

456.300

08:04:31

973

456.300

08:04:31

894

454.900

08:06:56

907

454.600

08:10:13

1046

453.000

08:24:15

904

453.600

08:34:30

140

453.600

08:34:30

1034

453.400

08:34:30

852

454.000

08:45:06

950

453.500

08:46:47

876

453.400

08:54:33

943

452.100

09:05:04

1050

451.700

09:06:03

881

451.800

09:22:10

1052

451.800

09:22:10

1177

453.300

09:26:55

1278

453.300

09:26:55

929

453.600

09:27:59

908

453.400

09:30:19

1053

453.400

09:30:19

929

453.400

09:30:19

1010

453.900

09:42:00

93

453.800

09:42:00

1181

453.800

09:42:00

1091

453.900

09:42:00

1000

453.400

09:47:51

1305

455.300

10:00:06

873

455.700

10:02:17

872

455.600

10:02:17

270

455.400

10:03:08

769

455.400

10:03:08

990

455.200

10:03:57

399

455.000

10:09:38

444

455.000

10:09:38

637

454.700

10:11:49

400

454.700

10:11:49

9

454.600

10:14:41

870

454.600

10:14:41

21

455.000

10:16:05

250

455.000

10:16:05

51

455.000

10:16:05

221

454.800

10:16:05

1286

454.800

10:16:05

1223

454.800

10:17:26

975

455.000

10:17:26

1032

454.700

10:18:41

870

454.700

10:18:41

1031

454.300

10:19:00

933

454.600

10:25:41

891

454.900

10:30:09

891

455.000

10:30:09

1010

455.100

10:31:39

967

454.900

10:40:56

1035

455.100

10:40:56

946

454.700

10:40:57

850

455.200

10:52:30

383

456.700

11:01:25

1052

456.700

11:01:25

1300

456.700

11:01:25

1167

457.400

11:06:50

929

457.400

11:06:50

995

457.400

11:07:54

901

457.400

11:07:54

959

457.100

11:08:50

50

457.900

11:26:03

837

457.900

11:26:03

926

457.900

11:26:03

1654

457.900

11:26:03

906

458.500

11:28:49

779

458.800

11:39:20

115

458.800

11:39:20

59

459.900

11:43:57

1343

459.900

11:44:21

1027

461.000

11:46:10

927

460.900

11:52:21

998

460.700

11:52:22

1017

459.900

11:58:16

913

459.700

12:01:54

1003

459.300

12:07:03

945

459.300

12:09:58

927

458.900

12:12:44

940

458.900

12:18:32

850

458.500

12:24:38

104

458.500

12:24:38

383

460.000

12:34:03

1546

460.000

12:34:03

1210

459.900

12:34:12

1024

460.300

12:36:46

990

460.700

12:40:18

198

460.700

12:42:15

794

460.700

12:42:15

847

460.600

12:47:42

987

461.100

12:51:05

1042

461.000

12:51:15

926

460.900

12:56:55

991

460.900

13:02:50

853

460.800

13:03:55

1037

462.100

13:08:42

106

462.100

13:08:42

977

462.100

13:08:42

870

462.200

13:11:45

927

462.100

13:14:35

532

462.400

13:18:27

1015

462.400

13:18:27

390

462.400

13:18:27

902

462.000

13:18:28

898

461.700

13:20:01

858

461.000

13:29:42

51

461.000

13:29:42

963

461.000

13:30:33

814

461.000

13:30:33

888

461.000

13:31:34

1574

461.000

13:34:13

1043

460.800

13:34:33

408

460.800

13:34:33

613

460.800

13:34:33

860

460.800

13:34:33

902

460.400

13:37:06

863

461.600

13:48:09

36

461.600

13:48:09

4

461.600

13:48:09

843

461.600

13:49:09

955

461.400

13:49:52

68

461.400

13:49:52

790

461.400

13:49:52

295

461.400

13:56:02

325

461.400

13:56:02

325

461.400

13:56:02

930

461.400

13:56:02

1008

461.400

13:56:02

81

461.900

13:59:50

952

461.900

13:59:50

1081

461.700

14:00:57

1220

462.200

14:06:40

1501

462.800

14:09:50

873

462.500

14:10:49

1022

462.700

14:10:49

919

462.500

14:16:07

963

462.500

14:16:59

975

462.300

14:19:30

1046

462.300

14:22:15

1001

462.800

14:24:24

963

465.300

14:28:53

1255

465.500

14:28:53

876

466.500

14:30:43

946

466.300

14:30:46

1024

466.200

14:31:05

862

466.300

14:33:06

861

466.000

14:33:59

871

465.400

14:34:59

903

466.300

14:40:18

1066

466.300

14:41:22

1144

466.800

14:43:34

929

466.700

14:43:37

1038

466.500

14:45:03

1012

465.400

14:46:27

953

464.500

14:48:25

960

464.500

14:55:28

974

464.500

14:56:38

1092

464.500

14:56:38

756

464.400

14:59:21

174

464.400

14:59:21

945

464.300

14:59:21

100

464.300

14:59:21

880

464.300

14:59:21

886

463.600

15:03:06

1012

463.600

15:03:06

1017

463.600

15:04:37

568

463.800

15:04:37

449

463.800

15:04:37

1005

463.400

15:04:38

1031

462.800

15:05:42

866

462.800

15:05:42

663

462.300

15:08:10

264

462.300

15:08:10

935

462.300

15:08:10

1286

462.300

15:08:56

995

462.500

15:11:58

546

462.600

15:11:58

927

462.600

15:11:58

1018

462.700

15:15:35

969

462.700

15:15:45

1049

462.800

15:19:00

887

462.800

15:19:00

201

462.800

15:22:00

810

462.800

15:22:00

901

462.800

15:23:03

1325

462.700

15:24:03

1051

462.700

15:25:03

870

462.500

15:27:38

1019

462.500

15:27:38

903

462.400

15:27:47

1015

462.300

15:27:47

992

461.800

15:31:49

936

461.400

15:36:03

986

461.400

15:36:03

846

461.400

15:36:03

992

460.800

15:41:04

846

460.600

15:41:05

497

460.400

15:41:36

465

460.400

15:41:36

1025

459.900

15:43:02

989

460.100

15:45:05

1015

459.900

15:45:41

292

460.800

15:47:30

1366

461.200

15:47:58

473

460.800

15:48:46

782

460.800

15:48:46

934

461.100

15:50:26

310

461.100

15:50:26

575

461.100

15:50:26

962

460.800

15:53:37

962

461.100

15:53:37

1034

460.500

15:53:40

883

460.200

15:57:35

749

460.600

16:00:13

425

460.600

16:00:13

859

460.600

16:00:29

109

460.600

16:00:29

264

460.500

16:00:37

890

461.100

16:02:46

464

461.100

16:02:46

460

461.100

16:02:46

1872

461.400

16:04:33

877

461.300

16:04:42

955

461.100

16:04:58

258

461.200

16:06:42

572

461.200

16:06:47

397

461.200

16:06:47

1643

461.100

16:08:05

893

461.000

16:08:24

922

461.000

16:10:36

1026

461.000

16:10:36

1036

461.000

16:10:36

918

460.600

16:11:03

446

460.500

16:12:03

270

460.500

16:12:03

258

460.400

16:12:03

990

460.300

16:12:44

931

460.300

16:12:44

13

460.200

16:13:14

30

460.100

16:13:14

351

460.100

16:13:14

345

460.200

16:13:14

314

460.200

16:13:14


© 2026 PR Newswire
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