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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
10.04.26 | 12:48
5,144 Euro
+3,00 % +0,150
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9535,02819:30
4,9525,02819:27
PR Newswire
10.04.2026 18:00 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

10 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 438.332p. The highest price paid per share was 442.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 433.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0344% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 551,902,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 756,516,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

959

433.800

16:13:50

889

433.800

16:13:50

854

433.800

16:13:22

772

434.000

16:13:21

954

434.000

16:13:21

1011

434.000

16:13:09

2051

434.200

16:12:05

1485

434.600

16:12:05

2042

434.600

16:12:05

45

434.400

16:10:56

59

434.400

16:10:55

682

434.400

16:10:55

995

434.000

16:09:22

882

434.000

16:09:22

904

434.100

16:08:44

907

434.100

16:08:44

50

434.000

16:07:46

1428

434.000

16:07:46

872

434.000

16:07:46

933

433.900

16:06:10

829

433.800

16:06:10

933

433.800

16:06:10

677

433.700

16:05:03

333

433.700

16:05:03

971

433.700

16:05:03

21

433.900

16:04:55

857

433.900

16:04:55

315

433.900

16:04:46

117

433.900

16:04:46

117

433.900

16:04:05

1114

433.700

16:00:48

1084

434.100

16:00:47

965

434.000

15:58:51

65

434.000

15:58:51

912

434.000

15:58:51

1001

434.200

15:58:05

861

434.200

15:58:05

1317

434.300

15:57:50

906

434.300

15:57:49

1012

434.400

15:57:48

1422

434.000

15:54:09

1216

434.000

15:53:07

926

434.300

15:52:48

927

434.300

15:52:48

830

434.500

15:52:47

845

434.900

15:52:42

1130

434.700

15:52:42

970

434.100

15:52:40

1716

434.600

15:51:35

53

434.400

15:49:16

935

434.400

15:49:16

938

434.400

15:49:16

997

434.800

15:48:16

1176

435.000

15:46:30

835

435.000

15:46:30

907

435.400

15:45:48

1033

435.400

15:42:55

926

435.400

15:42:55

924

435.700

15:42:03

921

435.700

15:40:06

884

435.200

15:37:47

1048

435.700

15:36:54

875

435.900

15:36:53

838

435.900

15:36:12

26

435.900

15:36:10

623

435.600

15:32:04

253

435.600

15:32:04

884

435.600

15:30:07

863

435.600

15:30:07

962

435.600

15:28:51

827

435.900

15:27:34

1125

436.200

15:26:17

446

436.300

15:26:17

404

436.300

15:26:17

1191

436.600

15:23:42

931

437.000

15:23:38

1312

436.600

15:22:38

845

436.200

15:20:07

979

436.100

15:18:30

1341

436.000

15:16:50

919

436.300

15:15:09

889

436.200

15:14:01

195

436.300

15:14:00

145

436.300

15:14:00

424

435.900

15:12:30

1239

435.800

15:08:44

915

436.000

15:08:07

14

436.000

15:07:08

901

436.000

15:07:08

874

436.200

15:07:03

904

436.400

15:05:32

892

435.800

15:04:30

983

435.800

15:04:30

878

435.800

15:04:30

1635

436.100

15:03:34

523

436.100

15:03:34

587

435.900

15:01:02

401

435.900

15:01:02

949

436.100

14:58:14

1002

435.500

14:55:41

979

435.800

14:55:28

874

435.500

14:54:10

934

435.500

14:54:10

959

435.700

14:54:06

878

436.000

14:54:02

296

436.000

14:53:30

623

436.000

14:53:30

88

436.100

14:52:51

156

436.100

14:52:51

1358

435.900

14:52:51

100

436.100

14:52:48

845

435.500

14:50:45

920

436.100

14:48:39

913

436.100

14:47:29

916

436.600

14:46:27

860

436.800

14:45:33

1003

437.000

14:43:34

989

437.400

14:43:30

1002

436.300

14:42:27

912

437.000

14:41:28

942

437.000

14:40:08

987

437.800

14:36:39

829

438.300

14:35:06

841

438.700

14:34:44

235

439.000

14:34:15

642

439.000

14:34:15

973

439.400

14:32:18

835

439.000

14:31:12

1001

439.400

14:31:11

1029

439.700

14:31:04

920

439.800

14:31:04

823

439.600

14:27:10

919

439.400

14:23:14

910

439.800

14:23:09

407

439.800

14:23:09

455

439.800

14:23:09

886

439.900

14:14:55

855

439.900

14:14:55

860

439.900

14:14:55

971

439.700

14:11:25

897

439.900

14:07:06

601

439.800

14:06:14

441

439.800

14:06:14

292

440.000

14:05:48

706

440.000

14:05:48

983

439.200

14:00:00

193

439.800

13:58:40

666

439.800

13:58:40

800

440.000

13:57:37

14

440.000

13:57:37

935

440.700

13:54:40

983

441.100

13:51:08

824

441.500

13:49:31

958

441.600

13:46:36

28

441.600

13:46:36

971

441.700

13:46:36

23

441.600

13:43:22

893

441.600

13:43:22

956

441.600

13:39:06

928

441.900

13:35:39

933

441.900

13:35:39

854

442.100

13:33:55

1014

442.300

13:32:00

416

442.300

13:32:00

615

442.300

13:32:00

987

441.600

13:29:02

977

440.900

13:27:53

1000

441.400

13:27:43

2258

441.400

13:27:43

141

441.200

13:23:06

961

440.600

13:18:14

1115

440.600

13:16:06

819

440.600

13:16:06

901

440.000

13:09:29

838

440.100

13:09:29

858

439.800

13:05:55

958

439.800

13:04:20

1002

439.600

12:57:02

911

439.700

12:57:01

838

439.800

12:57:01

832

439.700

12:54:47

1009

439.000

12:51:57

917

439.000

12:51:29

915

439.000

12:50:59

815

438.700

12:49:24

942

438.900

12:49:23

1009

438.900

12:49:23

840

438.500

12:47:30

363

438.100

12:42:27

518

438.100

12:42:27

981

438.500

12:41:14

455

438.700

12:38:57

573

438.700

12:38:57

867

439.000

12:32:02

964

439.200

12:32:02

942

439.200

12:32:02

735

439.500

12:27:20

157

439.500

12:27:20

1501

439.800

12:25:10

105

439.800

12:15:01

764

439.800

12:15:01

949

439.500

12:06:31

1001

439.500

12:06:31

936

439.600

12:03:40

869

440.200

12:02:37

887

440.100

12:02:37

381

440.500

11:56:20

463

440.500

11:56:20

814

440.700

11:55:17

919

441.000

11:50:23

816

441.000

11:49:14

877

441.000

11:47:45

835

441.000

11:47:45

945

441.000

11:40:37

825

441.500

11:34:51

182

441.500

11:34:51

878

441.700

11:33:43

169

441.200

11:30:33

433

441.200

11:30:33

144

441.200

11:30:33

56

441.200

11:30:33

93

441.200

11:30:33

985

441.100

11:28:06

816

441.100

11:26:29

576

441.100

11:26:29

700

441.100

11:26:29

854

440.000

11:16:19

1008

440.100

11:14:10

955

440.100

11:14:10

488

439.900

11:04:24

427

439.900

11:04:24

871

440.100

11:01:19

876

439.800

10:58:53

894

439.400

10:55:57

873

439.300

10:53:01

945

438.700

10:52:11

899

438.700

10:48:50

969

439.200

10:45:21

885

439.500

10:42:33

915

439.900

10:37:58

904

440.100

10:37:54

933

440.100

10:35:01

177

440.300

10:31:12

28

440.300

10:31:12

639

440.300

10:31:12

829

440.500

10:31:04

708

440.700

10:22:59

286

440.700

10:22:59

747

441.600

10:20:00

171

441.600

10:20:00

32

441.700

10:20:00

950

441.700

10:20:00

960

441.600

10:20:00

1541

441.700

10:20:00

1291

439.700

10:18:00

959

439.900

10:17:59

1130

440.000

10:17:06

903

440.400

10:16:14

960

440.500

10:16:14

872

440.600

10:16:09

506

440.200

10:15:21

533

440.200

10:15:21

1087

440.500

10:13:39

346

440.200

10:05:35

197

439.900

10:00:45

429

439.900

10:00:45

338

439.900

10:00:38

916

440.000

09:56:44

888

440.500

09:54:48

989

441.100

09:51:55

876

441.600

09:50:32

980

441.800

09:48:01

570

442.200

09:46:57

395

442.200

09:46:57

948

442.300

09:46:03

922

442.500

09:40:55

904

442.400

09:40:23

938

442.700

09:40:13

910

442.800

09:40:13

958

442.200

09:36:04

442

442.200

09:35:35

487

442.200

09:35:35

883

442.500

09:35:00

973

442.500

09:35:00

821

442.000

09:32:10

1011

442.000

09:29:44

814

442.100

09:28:54

1428

442.100

09:28:54

72

441.300

09:19:05

760

441.300

09:19:05

1010

441.300

09:19:05

1605

441.300

09:17:10

240

441.500

09:10:31

701

441.500

09:10:31

837

442.000

09:10:26

874

441.300

09:06:59

979

441.700

09:05:10

895

441.900

09:04:21

1008

442.200

09:04:04

988

441.700

09:00:43

884

441.900

09:00:42

993

441.900

09:00:42

674

441.400

08:58:54

318

441.400

08:58:54

929

439.700

08:51:55

864

440.000

08:48:45

912

440.200

08:44:08

954

440.000

08:41:50

693

440.300

08:41:44

557

440.300

08:41:44

241

440.300

08:41:44

382

440.300

08:41:44

984

439.200

08:27:09

986

439.700

08:26:34

880

439.200

08:23:18

99

438.900

08:20:49

846

438.900

08:20:49

869

439.200

08:20:48

911

439.200

08:20:48

878

438.100

08:15:32

156

437.800

08:12:07

1357

438.100

08:11:06

155

438.100

08:11:06

239

438.500

08:11:02

701

438.500

08:11:02

990

437.800

08:06:10

990

438.100

08:06:07

378

438.100

08:05:44

943

435.700

08:01:16

© 2026 PR Newswire
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