Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10
10 April 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 438.332p. The highest price paid per share was 442.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 433.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0344% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 551,902,729 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 756,516,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
959
433.800
16:13:50
889
433.800
16:13:50
854
433.800
16:13:22
772
434.000
16:13:21
954
434.000
16:13:21
1011
434.000
16:13:09
2051
434.200
16:12:05
1485
434.600
16:12:05
2042
434.600
16:12:05
45
434.400
16:10:56
59
434.400
16:10:55
682
434.400
16:10:55
995
434.000
16:09:22
882
434.000
16:09:22
904
434.100
16:08:44
907
434.100
16:08:44
50
434.000
16:07:46
1428
434.000
16:07:46
872
434.000
16:07:46
933
433.900
16:06:10
829
433.800
16:06:10
933
433.800
16:06:10
677
433.700
16:05:03
333
433.700
16:05:03
971
433.700
16:05:03
21
433.900
16:04:55
857
433.900
16:04:55
315
433.900
16:04:46
117
433.900
16:04:46
117
433.900
16:04:05
1114
433.700
16:00:48
1084
434.100
16:00:47
965
434.000
15:58:51
65
434.000
15:58:51
912
434.000
15:58:51
1001
434.200
15:58:05
861
434.200
15:58:05
1317
434.300
15:57:50
906
434.300
15:57:49
1012
434.400
15:57:48
1422
434.000
15:54:09
1216
434.000
15:53:07
926
434.300
15:52:48
927
434.300
15:52:48
830
434.500
15:52:47
845
434.900
15:52:42
1130
434.700
15:52:42
970
434.100
15:52:40
1716
434.600
15:51:35
53
434.400
15:49:16
935
434.400
15:49:16
938
434.400
15:49:16
997
434.800
15:48:16
1176
435.000
15:46:30
835
435.000
15:46:30
907
435.400
15:45:48
1033
435.400
15:42:55
926
435.400
15:42:55
924
435.700
15:42:03
921
435.700
15:40:06
884
435.200
15:37:47
1048
435.700
15:36:54
875
435.900
15:36:53
838
435.900
15:36:12
26
435.900
15:36:10
623
435.600
15:32:04
253
435.600
15:32:04
884
435.600
15:30:07
863
435.600
15:30:07
962
435.600
15:28:51
827
435.900
15:27:34
1125
436.200
15:26:17
446
436.300
15:26:17
404
436.300
15:26:17
1191
436.600
15:23:42
931
|
437.000
15:23:38
1312
436.600
15:22:38
845
436.200
15:20:07
979
436.100
15:18:30
1341
436.000
15:16:50
919
436.300
15:15:09
889
436.200
15:14:01
195
436.300
15:14:00
145
436.300
15:14:00
424
435.900
15:12:30
1239
435.800
15:08:44
915
436.000
15:08:07
14
436.000
15:07:08
901
436.000
15:07:08
874
436.200
15:07:03
904
436.400
15:05:32
892
435.800
15:04:30
983
435.800
15:04:30
878
435.800
15:04:30
1635
436.100
15:03:34
523
436.100
15:03:34
587
435.900
15:01:02
401
435.900
15:01:02
949
436.100
14:58:14
1002
435.500
14:55:41
979
435.800
14:55:28
874
435.500
14:54:10
934
435.500
14:54:10
959
435.700
14:54:06
878
436.000
14:54:02
296
436.000
14:53:30
623
436.000
14:53:30
88
436.100
14:52:51
156
436.100
14:52:51
1358
435.900
14:52:51
100
436.100
14:52:48
845
435.500
14:50:45
920
436.100
14:48:39
913
436.100
14:47:29
916
436.600
14:46:27
860
436.800
14:45:33
1003
437.000
14:43:34
989
437.400
14:43:30
1002
436.300
14:42:27
912
437.000
14:41:28
942
437.000
14:40:08
987
437.800
14:36:39
829
438.300
14:35:06
841
438.700
14:34:44
235
439.000
14:34:15
642
439.000
14:34:15
973
439.400
14:32:18
835
439.000
14:31:12
1001
439.400
14:31:11
1029
439.700
14:31:04
920
439.800
14:31:04
823
439.600
14:27:10
919
439.400
14:23:14
910
439.800
14:23:09
407
439.800
14:23:09
455
439.800
14:23:09
886
439.900
14:14:55
855
439.900
14:14:55
860
439.900
14:14:55
971
439.700
14:11:25
897
439.900
14:07:06
601
439.800
14:06:14
441
439.800
14:06:14
292
440.000
14:05:48
706
440.000
14:05:48
983
439.200
14:00:00
193
439.800
13:58:40
666
439.800
13:58:40
800
440.000
13:57:37
14
440.000
13:57:37
935
440.700
13:54:40
983
441.100
13:51:08
824
441.500
13:49:31
958
441.600
13:46:36
28
441.600
13:46:36
971
441.700
13:46:36
23
441.600
13:43:22
893
441.600
13:43:22
956
441.600
13:39:06
928
441.900
13:35:39
933
441.900
13:35:39
854
442.100
13:33:55
1014
442.300
13:32:00
416
442.300
13:32:00
615
442.300
13:32:00
987
441.600
13:29:02
977
440.900
13:27:53
1000
441.400
13:27:43
2258
441.400
13:27:43
141
441.200
13:23:06
961
440.600
13:18:14
1115
440.600
13:16:06
819
440.600
13:16:06
901
440.000
13:09:29
838
440.100
13:09:29
858
439.800
13:05:55
958
439.800
13:04:20
1002
439.600
12:57:02
911
439.700
12:57:01
838
439.800
12:57:01
832
439.700
12:54:47
1009
439.000
12:51:57
917
439.000
12:51:29
915
439.000
12:50:59
815
438.700
12:49:24
942
438.900
12:49:23
1009
438.900
12:49:23
840
438.500
12:47:30
363
438.100
12:42:27
518
438.100
12:42:27
981
438.500
12:41:14
455
438.700
12:38:57
573
438.700
12:38:57
867
439.000
12:32:02
964
439.200
12:32:02
942
439.200
12:32:02
735
439.500
12:27:20
157
439.500
12:27:20
1501
439.800
12:25:10
105
439.800
12:15:01
764
439.800
12:15:01
949
439.500
12:06:31
1001
439.500
12:06:31
936
439.600
12:03:40
869
440.200
12:02:37
887
440.100
12:02:37
381
440.500
11:56:20
463
440.500
11:56:20
814
440.700
11:55:17
919
441.000
11:50:23
816
441.000
11:49:14
877
441.000
11:47:45
835
441.000
11:47:45
945
441.000
11:40:37
825
441.500
11:34:51
182
441.500
11:34:51
878
441.700
11:33:43
169
441.200
11:30:33
433
441.200
11:30:33
144
441.200
11:30:33
56
441.200
11:30:33
93
441.200
11:30:33
985
441.100
11:28:06
816
441.100
11:26:29
576
441.100
11:26:29
700
441.100
11:26:29
854
440.000
11:16:19
1008
440.100
11:14:10
955
440.100
11:14:10
488
439.900
11:04:24
427
439.900
11:04:24
871
440.100
11:01:19
876
439.800
10:58:53
894
439.400
10:55:57
873
439.300
10:53:01
945
438.700
10:52:11
899
438.700
10:48:50
969
439.200
10:45:21
885
439.500
10:42:33
915
439.900
10:37:58
904
440.100
10:37:54
933
440.100
10:35:01
177
440.300
10:31:12
28
440.300
10:31:12
639
440.300
10:31:12
829
440.500
10:31:04
708
440.700
10:22:59
286
440.700
10:22:59
747
441.600
10:20:00
171
441.600
10:20:00
32
441.700
10:20:00
950
441.700
10:20:00
960
441.600
10:20:00
1541
441.700
10:20:00
1291
439.700
10:18:00
959
439.900
10:17:59
1130
440.000
10:17:06
903
440.400
10:16:14
960
440.500
10:16:14
872
440.600
10:16:09
506
440.200
10:15:21
533
440.200
10:15:21
1087
440.500
10:13:39
346
440.200
10:05:35
197
439.900
10:00:45
429
439.900
10:00:45
338
439.900
10:00:38
916
440.000
09:56:44
888
440.500
09:54:48
989
441.100
09:51:55
876
441.600
09:50:32
980
441.800
09:48:01
570
442.200
09:46:57
395
442.200
09:46:57
948
442.300
09:46:03
922
442.500
09:40:55
904
442.400
09:40:23
938
442.700
09:40:13
910
442.800
09:40:13
958
442.200
09:36:04
442
442.200
09:35:35
487
442.200
09:35:35
883
442.500
09:35:00
973
442.500
09:35:00
821
442.000
09:32:10
1011
442.000
09:29:44
814
442.100
09:28:54
1428
442.100
09:28:54
72
441.300
09:19:05
760
441.300
09:19:05
1010
441.300
09:19:05
1605
441.300
09:17:10
240
441.500
09:10:31
701
441.500
09:10:31
837
442.000
09:10:26
874
441.300
09:06:59
979
441.700
09:05:10
895
441.900
09:04:21
1008
442.200
09:04:04
988
441.700
09:00:43
884
441.900
09:00:42
993
441.900
09:00:42
674
441.400
08:58:54
318
441.400
08:58:54
929
439.700
08:51:55
864
440.000
08:48:45
912
440.200
08:44:08
954
440.000
08:41:50
693
440.300
08:41:44
557
440.300
08:41:44
241
440.300
08:41:44
382
440.300
08:41:44
984
439.200
08:27:09
986
439.700
08:26:34
880
439.200
08:23:18
99
438.900
08:20:49
846
438.900
08:20:49
869
439.200
08:20:48
911
439.200
08:20:48
878
438.100
08:15:32
156
437.800
08:12:07
1357
438.100
08:11:06
155
438.100
08:11:06
239
438.500
08:11:02
701
438.500
08:11:02
990
437.800
08:06:10
990
438.100
08:06:07
378
438.100
08:05:44
943
435.700
08:01:16