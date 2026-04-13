Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 13
13 April 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 240,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 431.609p. The highest price paid per share was 434.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 428.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0317% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 552,142,729 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 756,276,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
850
431.300
08:04:03
1000
432.200
08:09:27
947
431.700
08:11:52
849
431.800
08:24:09
967
432.000
08:32:01
847
431.800
08:38:13
875
433.000
09:04:01
1007
432.800
09:04:02
926
432.800
09:04:55
874
432.600
09:06:11
818
432.200
09:08:19
984
432.400
09:14:33
263
433.200
09:19:56
1298
433.700
09:24:42
1042
433.700
09:24:42
582
433.500
09:27:00
284
433.500
09:27:00
1010
433.200
09:28:39
859
432.400
09:39:38
292
432.200
09:45:35
598
432.200
09:45:35
1093
431.900
09:46:26
816
431.800
09:46:26
997
432.000
09:50:59
1401
432.300
09:57:15
900
432.300
09:57:15
606
432.600
10:01:05
456
432.600
10:01:05
950
432.800
10:04:11
982
433.000
10:04:11
952
433.400
10:09:32
863
433.400
10:13:34
953
433.200
10:15:39
435
432.800
10:16:00
557
432.800
10:16:00
908
433.000
10:16:00
897
432.600
10:30:00
955
432.300
10:30:09
956
432.300
10:30:09
990
432.300
10:33:18
863
432.000
10:38:52
1150
431.600
10:43:45
845
431.300
10:46:35
44
431.300
10:46:35
825
431.300
10:46:35
844
430.900
10:53:56
982
430.500
10:58:29
391
430.200
10:59:13
112
430.400
10:59:35
829
430.500
11:00:05
491
430.500
11:00:31
403
430.500
11:00:31
854
430.400
11:01:01
49
430.200
11:01:19
806
430.200
11:01:19
1008
430.900
11:07:03
854
431.200
11:09:32
966
431.200
11:09:32
632
431.200
11:17:08
698
431.200
11:17:08
135
431.200
11:17:08
4
431.200
11:20:01
886
431.200
11:20:01
1014
430.700
11:23:20
1131
430.600
11:26:50
604
430.200
11:37:49
406
430.200
11:37:49
327
430.100
11:39:06
704
430.100
11:39:06
998
429.500
11:45:15
77
429.900
11:50:23
83
429.900
11:50:23
939
429.900
11:52:16
165
429.900
11:52:16
841
429.900
11:52:16
938
429.900
11:59:15
961
430.200
12:02:30
916
430.700
12:07:27
903
430.500
12:13:37
272
430.500
12:13:37
382
430.200
12:17:22
541
430.200
12:17:22
519
430.200
12:17:22
1003
429.600
12:20:56
870
429.400
12:21:58
137
429.400
12:25:15
786
429.400
12:25:15
997
429.500
12:34:03
352
429.600
12:39:36
510
429.600
12:39:36
901
429.300
12:41:23
900
429.300
12:41:23
1380
429.400
12:43:43
1010
429.200
12:46:58
828
428.700
12:50:15
55
428.700
12:54:26
931
428.800
12:56:26
892
428.800
12:56:26
953
428.800
12:56:26
997
428.700
13:00:37
778
428.700
13:00:37
106
428.700
13:00:37
821
428.700
13:00:37
951
428.900
13:04:10
943
429.200
13:06:33
966
429.400
13:09:03
940
429.300
13:09:13
904
429.400
13:12:35
1385
429.300
13:12:50
888
429.400
13:18:08
162
429.400
13:20:11
771
429.400
13:20:11
1009
429.300
13:20:39
82
429.100
13:20:40
844
429.100
13:20:40
1003
429.100
13:25:32
283
428.600
13:25:36
557
428.600
13:25:36
981
428.800
13:27:43
943
429.100
13:28:31
983
429.000
13:29:20
977
429.500
13:37:13
814
429.500
13:37:13
139
429.400
13:37:28
896
429.300
13:39:28
910
429.300
13:41:15
940
429.200
13:41:23
862
428.900
13:42:05
1013
428.900
13:44:11
18
429.500
13:50:45
373
429.500
13:50:45
116
429.500
13:50:45
60
429.500
13:50:45
921
429.400
13:50:45
977
429.900
13:55:33
920
430.000
13:55:33
902
430.000
13:55:33
1184
429.700
14:00:57
797
429.800
14:00:57
99
429.800
14:00:57
639
429.700
14:03:53
222
429.700
14:03:53
62
429.700
14:09:11
462
429.700
14:09:11
12
429.700
14:09:11
904
430.200
14:15:18
1654
430.200
14:15:18
868
430.200
14:15:18
792
430.800
14:25:51
24
430.900
14:25:51
837
430.900
14:25:51
1123
430.800
14:26:15
288
430.800
14:26:15
821
430.800
14:26:15
1441
430.900
14:26:15
900
431.100
14:28:08
898
431.000
14:28:08
935
430.800
14:30:10
670
431.100
14:30:52
326
431.100
14:30:52
932
431.100
14:30:52
1139
431.000
14:31:40
1555
430.800
14:31:41
816
430.500
14:33:04
888
430.500
14:33:04
1005
430.300
14:33:33
1191
430.300
14:33:33
848
430.700
14:34:54
887
430.300
14:35:02
866
430.300
14:36:56
855
429.800
14:38:33
826
429.800
14:38:33
892
429.800
14:40:06
1032
429.500
14:40:56
865
429.500
14:42:15
822
429.200
14:43:17
1064
429.200
14:43:17
2052
430.300
14:47:06
197
431.000
14:49:00
900
431.000
14:49:00
941
430.700
14:49:09
469
432.200
14:51:06
1183
432.200
14:51:06
835
432.500
14:52:13
848
432.400
14:52:14
855
432.000
14:52:30
1014
432.000
14:54:14
940
432.300
14:56:01
1175
432.100
14:56:18
1059
431.800
14:57:02
1038
432.100
14:57:57
90
432.100
14:57:57
78
432.100
14:57:57
819
431.700
14:58:00
761
431.900
14:58:00
140
431.900
14:58:00
1584
431.900
14:58:00
943
432.600
15:00:00
903
432.600
15:00:00
963
432.900
15:00:00
288
432.500
15:00:35
280
432.900
15:01:14
1072
432.700
15:01:18
1057
432.500
15:01:19
1615
432.500
15:01:19
961
433.100
15:03:12
956
433.200
15:03:12
1186
433.600
15:04:23
133
433.600
15:04:23
1062
433.600
15:04:23
1666
433.500
15:05:33
1112
433.900
15:07:40
929
434.000
15:07:40
1375
434.000
15:07:40
972
433.500
15:08:24
1045
433.200
15:09:50
190
433.300
15:09:50
685
433.300
15:09:50
830
433.700
15:11:16
832
433.600
15:11:26
832
433.700
15:11:26
1003
433.300
15:11:51
935
433.100
15:13:51
2387
433.300
15:13:51
878
432.800
15:14:09
864
432.800
15:15:00
985
432.600
15:15:15
861
432.600
15:15:15
950
432.400
15:17:33
897
432.400
15:17:33
30
432.300
15:17:41
900
432.300
15:17:41
892
432.200
15:17:57
392
432.000
15:18:37
22
431.900
15:18:45
874
431.900
15:18:45
125
432.000
15:18:45
360
432.000
15:18:45
611
431.700
15:19:53
992
431.900
15:19:53
821
431.700
15:20:29
296
431.700
15:20:29
956
432.200
15:22:43
500
432.000
15:22:50
756
432.000
15:22:51
1060
432.600
15:26:08
283
432.500
15:26:19
587
432.500
15:26:19
913
432.400
15:26:25
992
433.300
15:28:10
852
433.500
15:29:11
311
433.700
15:30:06
1287
433.700
15:30:06
963
433.700
15:30:15
289
433.800
15:31:00
635
433.800
15:31:00
897
434.300
15:32:26
437
434.200
15:32:27
439
434.200
15:32:27
613
433.900
15:33:32
244
433.900
15:33:32
822
433.800
15:34:58
812
433.800
15:34:58
910
433.400
15:35:00
1018
432.800
15:38:31
911
432.800
15:38:31
773
432.700
15:38:46
284
432.700
15:38:46
36
433.100
15:41:10
1008
433.100
15:41:24
867
433.000
15:41:40
980
432.900
15:42:27
1199
432.800
15:42:28
957
432.600
15:44:04
928
432.300
15:44:51
856
432.100
15:46:48
983
431.900
15:47:00
988
431.700
15:48:55
224
431.800
15:51:21
605
431.800
15:51:21
179
431.600
15:51:35
776
431.600
15:51:35
953
431.600
15:51:35
916
432.600
15:54:33
880
432.400
15:54:44
894
433.600
15:56:47
340
433.200
15:57:04
508
433.200
15:57:04
1014
434.200
16:00:19
153
434.200
16:00:19
968
434.200
16:00:42
129
434.000
16:01:09
516
434.000
16:01:09
326
434.000
16:01:09
990
433.900
16:01:09
909
433.900
16:01:09
409
433.800
16:04:09
511
433.800
16:04:09
897
433.700
16:04:23
885
434.100
16:05:50
814
433.700
16:06:00
860
433.900
16:07:33
78
433.900
16:07:33
938
433.500
16:08:33
1014
433.800
16:08:33
929
433.900
16:10:46
1047
433.600
16:11:03
656
433.500
16:12:11
538
433.500
16:12:11
953
433.200
16:12:40
127
433.000
16:12:58
1466
433.800
16:14:40