Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
13.04.26 | 17:27
4,997 Euro
-0,10 % -0,005
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9765,13619:00
5,0245,10218:48
PR Newswire
13.04.2026 17:54 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 13

13 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 240,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 431.609p. The highest price paid per share was 434.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 428.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0317% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 552,142,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 756,276,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

850

431.300

08:04:03

1000

432.200

08:09:27

947

431.700

08:11:52

849

431.800

08:24:09

967

432.000

08:32:01

847

431.800

08:38:13

875

433.000

09:04:01

1007

432.800

09:04:02

926

432.800

09:04:55

874

432.600

09:06:11

818

432.200

09:08:19

984

432.400

09:14:33

263

433.200

09:19:56

1298

433.700

09:24:42

1042

433.700

09:24:42

582

433.500

09:27:00

284

433.500

09:27:00

1010

433.200

09:28:39

859

432.400

09:39:38

292

432.200

09:45:35

598

432.200

09:45:35

1093

431.900

09:46:26

816

431.800

09:46:26

997

432.000

09:50:59

1401

432.300

09:57:15

900

432.300

09:57:15

606

432.600

10:01:05

456

432.600

10:01:05

950

432.800

10:04:11

982

433.000

10:04:11

952

433.400

10:09:32

863

433.400

10:13:34

953

433.200

10:15:39

435

432.800

10:16:00

557

432.800

10:16:00

908

433.000

10:16:00

897

432.600

10:30:00

955

432.300

10:30:09

956

432.300

10:30:09

990

432.300

10:33:18

863

432.000

10:38:52

1150

431.600

10:43:45

845

431.300

10:46:35

44

431.300

10:46:35

825

431.300

10:46:35

844

430.900

10:53:56

982

430.500

10:58:29

391

430.200

10:59:13

112

430.400

10:59:35

829

430.500

11:00:05

491

430.500

11:00:31

403

430.500

11:00:31

854

430.400

11:01:01

49

430.200

11:01:19

806

430.200

11:01:19

1008

430.900

11:07:03

854

431.200

11:09:32

966

431.200

11:09:32

632

431.200

11:17:08

698

431.200

11:17:08

135

431.200

11:17:08

4

431.200

11:20:01

886

431.200

11:20:01

1014

430.700

11:23:20

1131

430.600

11:26:50

604

430.200

11:37:49

406

430.200

11:37:49

327

430.100

11:39:06

704

430.100

11:39:06

998

429.500

11:45:15

77

429.900

11:50:23

83

429.900

11:50:23

939

429.900

11:52:16

165

429.900

11:52:16

841

429.900

11:52:16

938

429.900

11:59:15

961

430.200

12:02:30

916

430.700

12:07:27

903

430.500

12:13:37

272

430.500

12:13:37

382

430.200

12:17:22

541

430.200

12:17:22

519

430.200

12:17:22

1003

429.600

12:20:56

870

429.400

12:21:58

137

429.400

12:25:15

786

429.400

12:25:15

997

429.500

12:34:03

352

429.600

12:39:36

510

429.600

12:39:36

901

429.300

12:41:23

900

429.300

12:41:23

1380

429.400

12:43:43

1010

429.200

12:46:58

828

428.700

12:50:15

55

428.700

12:54:26

931

428.800

12:56:26

892

428.800

12:56:26

953

428.800

12:56:26

997

428.700

13:00:37

778

428.700

13:00:37

106

428.700

13:00:37

821

428.700

13:00:37

951

428.900

13:04:10

943

429.200

13:06:33

966

429.400

13:09:03

940

429.300

13:09:13

904

429.400

13:12:35

1385

429.300

13:12:50

888

429.400

13:18:08

162

429.400

13:20:11

771

429.400

13:20:11

1009

429.300

13:20:39

82

429.100

13:20:40

844

429.100

13:20:40

1003

429.100

13:25:32

283

428.600

13:25:36

557

428.600

13:25:36

981

428.800

13:27:43

943

429.100

13:28:31

983

429.000

13:29:20

977

429.500

13:37:13

814

429.500

13:37:13

139

429.400

13:37:28

896

429.300

13:39:28

910

429.300

13:41:15

940

429.200

13:41:23

862

428.900

13:42:05

1013

428.900

13:44:11

18

429.500

13:50:45

373

429.500

13:50:45

116

429.500

13:50:45

60

429.500

13:50:45

921

429.400

13:50:45

977

429.900

13:55:33

920

430.000

13:55:33

902

430.000

13:55:33

1184

429.700

14:00:57

797

429.800

14:00:57

99

429.800

14:00:57

639

429.700

14:03:53

222

429.700

14:03:53

62

429.700

14:09:11

462

429.700

14:09:11

12

429.700

14:09:11

904

430.200

14:15:18

1654

430.200

14:15:18

868

430.200

14:15:18

792

430.800

14:25:51

24

430.900

14:25:51

837

430.900

14:25:51

1123

430.800

14:26:15

288

430.800

14:26:15

821

430.800

14:26:15

1441

430.900

14:26:15

900

431.100

14:28:08

898

431.000

14:28:08

935

430.800

14:30:10

670

431.100

14:30:52

326

431.100

14:30:52

932

431.100

14:30:52

1139

431.000

14:31:40

1555

430.800

14:31:41

816

430.500

14:33:04

888

430.500

14:33:04

1005

430.300

14:33:33

1191

430.300

14:33:33

848

430.700

14:34:54

887

430.300

14:35:02

866

430.300

14:36:56

855

429.800

14:38:33

826

429.800

14:38:33

892

429.800

14:40:06

1032

429.500

14:40:56

865

429.500

14:42:15

822

429.200

14:43:17

1064

429.200

14:43:17

2052

430.300

14:47:06

197

431.000

14:49:00

900

431.000

14:49:00

941

430.700

14:49:09

469

432.200

14:51:06

1183

432.200

14:51:06

835

432.500

14:52:13

848

432.400

14:52:14

855

432.000

14:52:30

1014

432.000

14:54:14

940

432.300

14:56:01

1175

432.100

14:56:18

1059

431.800

14:57:02

1038

432.100

14:57:57

90

432.100

14:57:57

78

432.100

14:57:57

819

431.700

14:58:00

761

431.900

14:58:00

140

431.900

14:58:00

1584

431.900

14:58:00

943

432.600

15:00:00

903

432.600

15:00:00

963

432.900

15:00:00

288

432.500

15:00:35

280

432.900

15:01:14

1072

432.700

15:01:18

1057

432.500

15:01:19

1615

432.500

15:01:19

961

433.100

15:03:12

956

433.200

15:03:12

1186

433.600

15:04:23

133

433.600

15:04:23

1062

433.600

15:04:23

1666

433.500

15:05:33

1112

433.900

15:07:40

929

434.000

15:07:40

1375

434.000

15:07:40

972

433.500

15:08:24

1045

433.200

15:09:50

190

433.300

15:09:50

685

433.300

15:09:50

830

433.700

15:11:16

832

433.600

15:11:26

832

433.700

15:11:26

1003

433.300

15:11:51

935

433.100

15:13:51

2387

433.300

15:13:51

878

432.800

15:14:09

864

432.800

15:15:00

985

432.600

15:15:15

861

432.600

15:15:15

950

432.400

15:17:33

897

432.400

15:17:33

30

432.300

15:17:41

900

432.300

15:17:41

892

432.200

15:17:57

392

432.000

15:18:37

22

431.900

15:18:45

874

431.900

15:18:45

125

432.000

15:18:45

360

432.000

15:18:45

611

431.700

15:19:53

992

431.900

15:19:53

821

431.700

15:20:29

296

431.700

15:20:29

956

432.200

15:22:43

500

432.000

15:22:50

756

432.000

15:22:51

1060

432.600

15:26:08

283

432.500

15:26:19

587

432.500

15:26:19

913

432.400

15:26:25

992

433.300

15:28:10

852

433.500

15:29:11

311

433.700

15:30:06

1287

433.700

15:30:06

963

433.700

15:30:15

289

433.800

15:31:00

635

433.800

15:31:00

897

434.300

15:32:26

437

434.200

15:32:27

439

434.200

15:32:27

613

433.900

15:33:32

244

433.900

15:33:32

822

433.800

15:34:58

812

433.800

15:34:58

910

433.400

15:35:00

1018

432.800

15:38:31

911

432.800

15:38:31

773

432.700

15:38:46

284

432.700

15:38:46

36

433.100

15:41:10

1008

433.100

15:41:24

867

433.000

15:41:40

980

432.900

15:42:27

1199

432.800

15:42:28

957

432.600

15:44:04

928

432.300

15:44:51

856

432.100

15:46:48

983

431.900

15:47:00

988

431.700

15:48:55

224

431.800

15:51:21

605

431.800

15:51:21

179

431.600

15:51:35

776

431.600

15:51:35

953

431.600

15:51:35

916

432.600

15:54:33

880

432.400

15:54:44

894

433.600

15:56:47

340

433.200

15:57:04

508

433.200

15:57:04

1014

434.200

16:00:19

153

434.200

16:00:19

968

434.200

16:00:42

129

434.000

16:01:09

516

434.000

16:01:09

326

434.000

16:01:09

990

433.900

16:01:09

909

433.900

16:01:09

409

433.800

16:04:09

511

433.800

16:04:09

897

433.700

16:04:23

885

434.100

16:05:50

814

433.700

16:06:00

860

433.900

16:07:33

78

433.900

16:07:33

938

433.500

16:08:33

1014

433.800

16:08:33

929

433.900

16:10:46

1047

433.600

16:11:03

656

433.500

16:12:11

538

433.500

16:12:11

953

433.200

16:12:40

127

433.000

16:12:58

1466

433.800

16:14:40

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.