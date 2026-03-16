Arkema announces a 20% expansion of production capacity at its Changshu Kynar PVDF manufacturing site in China scheduled to start up in 2028. This significant investment reflects the Group's strategy to increase its Kynar PVDF footprint at a pace and with capabilities that match the strong and accelerating demand across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE)unveils a 20% expansion of its Kynar PVDF production capacity at its Changshu site in China, with the new unit expected to start up in 2028. This additional capacity is designed to support the strong and sustained growth in demand for Kynar PVDF across all key markets, including lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EV) and energy storage systems (ESS), high-performance coatings, chemical processing industries, semiconductor manufacturing, water filtration, and wire and cable. This project will meet the highest standards of operational excellence reflecting Arkema's commitment to continuously improving its manufacturing operations at all sites worldwide.

"This expansion marks an exciting milestone for Arkema, as we are investing once again with confidence to increase and strengthen our capabilities in Changshu", said Laurent Tellier, Senior Vice-President of Arkema's High Performance Polymers and Fluorogases. "This investment will allow us to continue to support our customers' growth with even more agile and reliable supply, while addressing the market's need for constant and rapid innovation.

The project is supported by Arkema's robust global R&D ecosystem, which ensures the Group's innovation leadership in PVDF advanced applications and technologies. This ecosystem includes the Changshu R&D center in China, as well as R&D centers in France, Japan, South Korea and in the United States. Together, these laboratories enable Arkema to collaborate closely with customers and accelerate development of high-performance solutions for the energy transition and advanced manufacturing industries.

Arkema is a global leader in PVDF production, with the Changshu platform as its largest manufacturing site worldwide. The Group also produces PVDF in Calvert City, Kentucky in the United States, where a new capacity increase was announced last year and will start up in the second quarter of 2026, as well as in its Pierre-Benite site in France.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316413072/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations contacts:

Béatrice Zilm +33 (0)1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

James Poutier +33 (0)1 49 00 73 12 james.poutier@arkema.com

Colombe Boiteux +33 (0)1 49 00 72 07 colombe.boiteux@arkema.com

Alexis Noël +33 (0)1 49 00 74 37 alexis.noel@arkema.com



Media Contact:

Anne Plaisance +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77 anne.plaisance@arkema.com