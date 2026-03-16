Admicom Oyj: Change in Admicom Oyj's Leadership Team: Jesse Pärnänen appointed Chief Growth Officer

Admicom Oyj Company release March 16, 2026, at 10.00 EET

Jesse Pärnänen (M.Sc. in Economics and Business Administration) has been appointed Chief Growth Officer (CGO) and member of the Leadership Team of Admicom Oyj ("Admicom") starting in his new role May 18, 2026.

"I am very happy to welcome Jesse to Admicom. He has deep and strategic understanding in SaaS business, specifically from leading international SaaS growth. Jesse has a highly data-driven and numerically oriented approach, complemented with an ability to build a high performing growth team, says Simo Leisti, CEO of Admicom. "

"Admicom has built a strong position in its market, and I'm excited to join the team at this stage of the journey. My focus will be on strengthening the company's growth engine and building scalable, data-driven commercial capabilities to support Admicom's next phase of growth" says Jesse Pärnänen.

Jesse Pärnänen holds a master's degree in economics and business administration.

Previously, he has held various leadership positions at Dealfront (previously Leadfeeder). In his latest role as a Senior Director, Global Partnerships and acting Sales Director he has played a critical role in developing strong global growth operations.

Admicom Oyj

Additional information:

Simo Leisti

CEO

simo.leisti@admicom.com

+358 400 590 511

Approved advisor:

Oaklins Finland Ltd

+358 9 612 9670

Admicom Oyj

Founded in 2004, Admicom is a pioneer in digitalisation of the construction industry. We utilise our expertise by developing software solutions covering the entire construction value chain as well as services supporting our customers' operations. Our understanding of the operating methods and digitalisation needs of the construction industry is strong, and our goal is to significantly enhance the productivity and quality of operations in the construction industry through our software.

Our ERP solution offers the construction industry the only comprehensive solution in Finland that serves the management of companies' operations, finances and projects through one seamless solution. Our project management product suite provides industry-leading solutions for managing the entire lifecycle of a building.

Our company has around 300 employees in Finland, in Jyväskylä, Helsinki, Tampere, Oulu, Seinäjoki and Turku, as well as in our office in Tartu, Estonia. More information: www.admicom.com.

Admicom's press releases and financial reports: https://investors.admicom.fi/releases-and-reports/

Images and logos for publications are available in Admicom's media bank.