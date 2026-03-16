Hacksaw Gaming Expands Czech Presence Through Bonver Win Partnership

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces launch with Bonver WIN in the Czech Republic. Distributed via ISB, a selection of Hacksaw titles is now available to players on bonvercasino.cz.

Through the agreement, Bonver WIN becomes Hacksaw Gaming's second live operator in the locally licensed Czech Republic market.

Founded in 1990, the Bonver Group runs over 50 casinos and gaming locations across the Czech Republic. In 2023, Bonver transitioned its land-based expertise into the digital space with the launch of its licensed online casino. The platform features its proprietary Bonver Aura loyalty programme, where players complete challenges and unlock rewards.

Martin Varta, Online Casino Operations Manager at Bonver WIN:

"The launch of Hacksaw Gaming represents another significant expansion of our gaming portfolio and confirms our long-term commitment to bringing players modern, high-quality, and entertaining content.

Hacksaw Gaming is known for its innovative game titles, attractive design, and high level of entertainment. We are very pleased to have added this provider to our portfolio and believe that its games will quickly gain popularity among our players.

We see the launch of Hacksaw Gaming's games as another step towards improving the player experience and strengthening our casino's position in the market."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"We're pleased to expand our partnership with Bonver WIN, an operator with extensive market experience and expertise. We look forward to working together and introducing our innovative portfolio to many more players in the Czech Republic."

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments

HACKSAW GAMING EXPANDS CZECH PRESENCE THROUGH BONVER WIN PARTNERSHIP

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-expands-czech-presence-through-bonver-win-partners-1147988