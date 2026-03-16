OrganoClick AB: Launch of biobased and eco-labelled OrganoTex ShoeCare Odor remover

After several years of R&D, OrganoClick is now launching a unique eco-labelled odor removal product for shoes under the OrganoTex brand. The product is biobased, biodegradable, eco-labelled and biocide-free.

OrganoTex ShoeCare Odor Remover is an odor remover that neutralizes and eliminates bad odors in all types of shoes, hiking and ski boots, as well as sports and outdoor equipment. The biobased odor removing ingredients effectively encapsulate foul-smelling molecules so that the equipment smells fresh with a natural scent of mint. The products are 100% biobased and environmentally certified with the USDA BioPreferred Certified Biobased Product. The products are also verified to be readily biodegradable in accordance with the stringent requirements of the OECD 301F test.

"After two years of R&D work, we can finally present this unique odor removal product that combines both high performance and at the same time is 100% biobased, biodegradable and free of biocides. This innovation is fully in line with OrganoClick's overall mission to accelerate the phase-out of fossil and harmful chemicals towards our vision of a nature free from plastics and toxic chemicals." says Mårten Hellberg, CEO of OrganoClick

"We are very proud to add OrganoTex ShoeCare Odor remover to our consumer product portfolio. With this product, which meets our high environmental goals, consumers can care for and extend the life of their shoes, hiking and ski boots without spreading fossil-based and harmful chemicals. These products make us even more unique and pave the way for our continued expansion," says Susanne Karlsson, Sales Manager OrganoTex.

About OrganoTex:

OrganoTex is a Swedish textile care brand that offers biobased, biodegradable and PFAS-free textile impregnations, shoe care products and clothing care products. The products are based on a patented green technology that imitates nature's own chemistry. OrganoTex is developed, manufactured and owned by the award-winning, green chemical company OrganoClick. www.organotex.com

Contact:

Susanne Karlsson, Sales Manager OrganoTex, susanne.karlsson@organoclick.com, +46(0)721945272

About Us

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About OrganoClick

OrganoClick is a Swedish green chemical company, founded in 2006 replacing hidden plastic and harmful chemicals in fiber-based materials with green chemical solutions based on fossil-free raw materials. Based on the company's patented "OrganoClick" technologies, which are inspired by nature's chemistry, OrganoClick develops, produces and markets a range of products with the aim of enabling a green transition. For example, the biobased binder OC-BioBinder for the nonwoven and paper industry, the biodegradable textile impregnation OrganoTex® for consumers and the textile industry, the biocidal-free wood protection technology OrganoWood® for wood treatment companies and the construction industry, as well as eco-labelled maintenance products for home owners under the BIOkleen brand. OrganoClick was founded as a spin-off from Stockholm University and the Swedish Agricultural University and has received several awards for its green innovations, including being named a "Climate Solver" by the World Wide Fund for Nature - WWF. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has its headquarters, production and R&D in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Mangold Fondkommission AB, tel: +46 (0)8 503 01 551, email: ca@mangold.se.

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