Mitteilung der Iute Group AS:

IuteBank begins operations in UkraineIute Group, a leading European personal finance group, begins operations with IuteBank in the Ukrainian banking market on 17 March 2026. The start of operations follows the completion of the transition process and marks an important milestone in the Group's expansion of its digital banking model into one of Europe's most digitally advanced financial markets. The transition process was completed earlier than initially expected.

With the start of operations, IuteBank will initially offer a focused set of core banking services, including current accounts, deposits, and instant payments, to its existing customer base. This initial phase is designed to ensure a stable and well-governed foundation. The build-out of Iute's full digital product capabilities and the launch ...

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