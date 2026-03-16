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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
16.03.2026 13:38 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Opens Global Licensing Dialogue for Breakthrough Multi-Source EV Charging Patent

New Multi-Port Charging Architecture Could Dramatically Accelerate Electric-Vehicle Charging Times

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Elektros, Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK), a hard rock lithium mining company, operating within the electric-vehicle battery sector through both hard rock lithium resource development and its patented multi-port electric-vehicle charging technology, announced today that it has begun engaging with major international electric-vehicle manufacturers regarding potential licensing opportunities for its newly issued U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled "Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles." As part of its initial outreach, the company has delivered a formal licensing proposal to leadership associated with the Chevrolet Volt program.

The patented Elektros system introduces a new multi-port charging architecture designed to intelligently combine power from several electric-vehicle charging sources into a single vehicle interface. Through advanced electronic coordination and dynamic power management, the system is engineered to balance incoming energy from multiple chargers simultaneously, potentially allowing electric vehicles to receive significantly higher charging throughput than traditional single-port systems.

Current fast-charging networks typically require approximately 30 to 40 minutes to replenish an EV battery to high levels. Elektros believes its multi-port approach may have the potential to significantly shorten that window. In advanced configurations, the company believes charging cycles could move toward the five-minute range - bringing electric-vehicle refueling closer to the convenience and speed drivers expect from conventional gasoline vehicles.

"First and foremost, we thank God for this massive breakthrough - a true paradigm shift and milestone that we believe can change EV charging globally," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros, Inc. "You cannot buy time with all the money in the world. Time is one of the most important God-given gifts we have. If technology can give people back valuable minutes every day by allowing vehicles to recharge dramatically faster, that is something truly meaningful for society and for the future of mobility."

Bleier continued: "We believe our multi-port charging architecture may represent an important evolution in EV infrastructure design. By intelligently coordinating energy from multiple charging inputs simultaneously, we may be able to unlock dramatically faster charging capabilities for drivers worldwide."

Elektros plans to continue discussions with global automotive manufacturers, EV technology developers, and charging-infrastructure providers to explore strategic licensing partnerships that could bring the company's patented multi-port charging technology into future electric-vehicle platforms and charging ecosystems.

Patent Reference:

View U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 (USPTO) - Click to view the official patent at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. is dedicated to developing innovative technologies that support the global transition toward electric mobility. Through patented inventions and collaborative industry partnerships, the company aims to enhance the performance, accessibility, and convenience of electric-vehicle charging infrastructure worldwide.

Contact Information

Website: www.elektros.energy
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Phone: 786-477-9003

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding licensing discussions, potential technological performance, and future commercialization opportunities. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. Elektros undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-opens-global-licensing-dialogue-for-breakthrough-multi%e2%80%91source-ev-charging-paten-1147975

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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