Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Positions Itself at the Center of High-Stakes EV Infrastructure Opportunity Through Strategic Engagement with Major Global Automotive Leader

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Elektros Inc. today announced a significant strategic development following direct engagement with a major global automotive technology leader regarding intellectual property matters related to Elektros' patented electric vehicle charging system.

Following a thorough and professional review between both parties, it has been clearly established that there is no infringement on Elektros' U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. This outcome not only brings clarity, but also unlocks a powerful opportunity for forward-looking collaboration.

View the patent: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Building on this constructive dialogue, Elektros has formally presented two strategic proposals designed to unlock substantial value and accelerate commercialization:

A one-year lease agreement for Elektros' patented technology, commencing May 2026 through May 2027, with an option to renew.

A proposal for the outright acquisition of the patent for an undisclosed amount.

These initiatives reflect Elektros' strong conviction in the commercial strength and scalability of its proprietary multiplug charging system, a breakthrough solution engineered to enable parallel energy delivery and significantly reduce electric vehicle charging times.

"We are extremely encouraged by the professionalism and clarity achieved through this dialogue," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "What we are seeing is not just resolution-it is validation. Validation of our technology, our vision, and the meaningful role Elektros can play in the future of global electric mobility."

The company believes this engagement signals growing recognition from major industry participants and underscores the potential for Elektros to participate in large-scale deployment opportunities across the evolving EV infrastructure landscape.

While no agreements have been finalized at this time, Elektros continues to actively explore strategic pathways that may deliver long-term value to shareholders and partners alike.

Contact Information

Website: www.elektros.energy

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-positions-itself-at-the-center-of-high-stakes-ev-infrastructure-opportunity-thr-1155031