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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2026 14:50 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Issues Lithium Research Outlook for 2026 Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) releases its research outlook on lithium prices for 2026 amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The global lithium market has reached a critical crossroads. Battery-grade lithium carbonate is currently quoted at approximately $22,970 per metric ton, and the pattern of tightening global supply remains fundamentally unchanged. As an emerging lithium miner in Africa, Elektros is positioned within a landscape characterized by significant growth potential and persistent operational considerations.

Supply & Demand Forecasts

The industry has reached a growing consensus on tightening supply-demand fundamentals:

  • Market Deficit: Analysts project a potential global deficit of lithium carbonate equivalent by 2026, with estimates ranging from 22,000 to 80,000 metric tons, depending on how quickly new projects come online.

  • Demand Drivers: Global lithium demand is forecast to grow by approximately 14% in 2026, fueled by electric vehicles and the rapidly expanding energy storage sector.

  • Price Trends: Battery-grade lithium carbonate is currently quoted at approximately $22,970 per metric ton, representing a significant increase from late 2025 levels of approximately $17,000 per metric ton.

Strategic Outlook

Supply increments are expected from projects in Africa, Australia, and South America, yet geopolitical instability and policy changes in resource-rich nations create ongoing uncertainty. Elektros believes that current geopolitical tensions will continue to support energy prices above historical norms. This trend, coupled with increased electricity consumption from summer cooling demand, reinforces our bullish outlook for lithium through 2026 as the global transition to sustainable energy storage intensifies.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and the export of mined materials to refining partners in the United States.

Investor Relations: www.elektros.energy/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors include, but are not limited to, regulatory developments, operational execution, market conditions, and technological changes.

Contact

Elektros, Inc.
Investor Relations & Media
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy
Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-issues-lithium-research-outlook-for-2026-amid-escalating-geopolitical-tensions-1155469

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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