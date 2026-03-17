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WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
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17.03.26 | 08:01
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2026 07:10 Uhr
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Tecan Group AG: Tecan to create Data-Driven Labs with NVIDIA

Männedorf, Switzerland, March 17, 2026 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA focused on providing the AI-enabled platforms that Data-Driven Laboratories need to achieve faster discoveries and higher lab productivity.

Tecan pioneered the transition from manual pipetting to precise, robust, scalable automated pipetting in thousands of labs worldwide. Having led the first lab revolution Tecan continues to push lab automation by launching modern lab productivity products, such as Introspect, the lab analytics platform. Today, there is an exciting opportunity as a significant amount of the lab-generated data is not fully utilized.

Through the collaboration between NVIDIA and Tecan, the companies aim to ignite the next lab revolution, using AI and this yet unmapped data landscape to enable breakthrough discoveries and unprecedented productivity gains. Together, NVIDIA and Tecan are working to establish Data-Driven Labs.

Integrating NVIDIA GPU-accelerated models and libraries into Tecan's products focuses on turning lab data into actions and impact. By linking scientific and operational data they target accelerating Tecan customers' development of new treatments, as well as use physical AI to further scale up the usability and robustness of Tecan instruments.

«Artificial Intelligence is transformational but has yet to realize its full potential in the lab space and for the benefit of patients and science" said Monica Manotas, CEO of Tecan. "By pairing our lab footprint and expertise with NVIDIA's state-of-the-art AI platforms and insights, we are uniquely positioned to help our customers address the growing need for higher lab productivity, faster discoveries, and intelligent automation solutions.»

The scope of this collaboration includes:

  • Agentic AI Introspect to increase Lab Productivity using NVIDIA Nemotron models and microservices
  • Discovery Introspect to support Faster Discoveries using NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries and NVIDIA Nemotron models
  • Physical AI to enable Next-Gen Lab Instrumentation integrating NVIDIA Cosmos open world foundation models and similar models

For more information about one of the use cases of this collaboration, please visit the Introspect landing page: Introspect custom web reports & dashboards - Tecan

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2025, Tecan generated sales of CHF 883 million (USD 1,063 million; EUR 939 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group
Martin Braendle
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor@tecan.com
www.tecan.com

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  • Press Release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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