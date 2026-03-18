W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions Secures Previously Communicated Order Worth SEK 148m from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

W5 Solutions' business area Integration has secured an order worth SEK 148 million from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (Kongsberg). The contract includes the design, manufacturing and integration of advanced shelter solutions for operator stations for a mobile and modular defence system. Delivery is planned during 2026-2027. The order corresponds to one of the opportunities previously communicated in the press release on 12 March 2026 regarding two orders under negotiation with a combined indicative value of approximately SEK 274 million.

It marks the beginning of a collaboration with Kongsberg and represents a new application of W5 Solutions' proven shelter technology for military use.

"We are proud to begin this collaboration with Kongsberg," says Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO of W5 Solutions. "This contract reflects the strength of our shelter solutions and our ability to deliver advanced systems that meet demanding defence requirements."

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Integration, Training and Power are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide.

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA is an international technology group headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway. The company develops and delivers advanced, sustainable and reliable systems and solutions that enhance safety, performance and efficiency in complex operations across the defence, maritime, energy and aerospace sectors. With a global presence and a strong focus on innovation, Kongsberg collaborates with customers and partners worldwide to protect people, the environment and critical infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO, W5 Solutions



Tel: +46 (0)8 650 08 88

E-mail: ir@w5solutions.com

Image Attachments

Example of a Shelter