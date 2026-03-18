Clinicians earn CME credits when asking questions in the AI workflow

Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that clinicians using UpToDate Expert AI can now earn Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit directly within their clinical workflow. When users ask clinical questions or engage in dialogue with UpToDate Expert AI, eligible activity can be captured for CME, enabling clinicians to earn and track credit as part of routine point-of-care decision-making.

By integrating CME credit into the AI experience, Wolters Kluwer aims to reduce the administrative burden of professional development as well as support continuous learning in real-world clinical settings. Clinicians can engage with emerging evidence and evolving standards of care while using both UpToDate and UpToDate Expert AI as trusted clinical resources. UpToDate Expert AI delivers generative AI responses grounded exclusively in the evidence-based, physician-authored content of UpToDate.

CME credit earned through UpToDate Expert AI can be shared electronically, with a clinician's permission, to support relicensure and recertification, allowing clinicians to focus more on learning and less on administrative tasks.

"This milestone reflects our commitment to making continuing education more accessible, relevant, and integrated into clinical practice," said Peter Bonis, MD Chief Medical Officer, Wolters Kluwer Health. "As AI becomes part of everyday care delivery, it is essential that these tools support not only clinical decision-making, but also the ongoing professional development of healthcare professionals."

"Using AI responsibly in clinical care means grounding it in trusted medical content," said Graham McMahon, MD, MMSc, President and CEO of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). "Equally important is ensuring that each healthcare professional's learning pathway is as practice-relevant as possible, so clinicians can continue to develop the skills they need to practice at their best."

UpToDate is Accredited with Commendation by the ACCME as a provider of continuing medical education for physicians. Accreditation in the ACCME System seeks to assure the medical community and the public that accredited education is relevant to clinicians' needs, evidence-based, evaluated for its effectiveness, and independent of commercial influence.

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer, please visit www.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260318350565/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Suzanne Moran

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Health

+1 781-255-5843

suzanne.moran@wolterskluwer.com