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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
18.03.26 | 14:35
5,200 Euro
-1,89 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,25019:39
5,2005,25019:34
PR Newswire
18.03.2026 18:06 Uhr
127 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

18 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 449.353p. The highest price paid per share was 452.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 446.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 548,497,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 759,914,633. Rightmove holds 10,642,194 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

711

447.000

16:13:02

930

447.300

16:12:45

145

447.300

16:12:45

836

447.200

16:12:20

880

447.300

16:11:15

912

446.700

16:10:26

845

446.800

16:09:39

946

446.800

16:08:15

623

446.600

16:07:11

357

446.600

16:07:11

356

446.300

16:06:48

1034

446.200

16:05:15

1072

446.200

16:04:27

752

446.500

16:04:00

246

446.500

16:04:00

856

446.300

16:01:41

1010

446.400

16:01:22

52

446.700

16:01:14

131

446.700

16:01:14

462

446.700

16:01:14

121

446.700

16:01:14

43

446.700

16:01:14

67

447.100

15:59:09

922

447.100

15:59:09

989

448.000

15:58:16

924

448.400

15:56:44

54

448.400

15:56:44

10

448.500

15:56:36

303

448.500

15:56:36

8

448.600

15:56:36

315

448.600

15:56:36

40

448.600

15:56:36

917

448.400

15:56:36

967

447.700

15:53:31

859

447.700

15:52:45

878

447.500

15:50:55

962

447.900

15:49:05

963

447.500

15:46:36

64

447.900

15:45:48

810

447.900

15:45:48

165

448.200

15:45:11

812

448.200

15:45:11

130

447.600

15:43:10

220

447.600

15:43:10

220

447.600

15:43:10

220

447.600

15:43:10

167

447.600

15:43:10

940

448.700

15:40:15

1000

449.100

15:40:09

884

448.000

15:38:23

894

447.700

15:35:25

551

448.700

15:34:09

306

448.700

15:34:09

56

449.100

15:34:01

856

449.100

15:34:01

953

449.200

15:33:43

984

449.500

15:33:24

1015

448.200

15:28:56

948

448.500

15:28:02

1170

448.700

15:28:00

1063

449.500

15:25:55

975

449.800

15:25:32

930

449.300

15:23:25

841

448.200

15:21:02

50

448.200

15:21:02

49

448.200

15:21:02

76

448.200

15:21:02

1001

448.800

15:20:00

917

448.900

15:19:08

324

448.900

15:19:08

123

448.900

15:19:08

389

448.900

15:19:08

1025

449.200

15:18:22

1007

448.200

15:13:57

1021

448.300

15:13:57

857

449.400

15:11:19

176

449.400

15:11:19

814

449.400

15:11:17

466

449.400

15:11:17

418

449.400

15:11:01

978

449.500

15:10:29

1854

449.400

15:09:03

969

448.500

15:05:53

967

449.000

15:03:05

878

449.200

15:03:03

238

449.300

15:03:02

1021

449.300

15:03:02

849

449.000

14:59:48

936

449.200

14:59:02

387

449.000

14:57:50

398

449.000

14:57:50

139

449.000

14:57:50

830

449.000

14:56:10

192

449.000

14:56:10

850

448.900

14:55:37

912

449.300

14:54:46

1043

449.200

14:53:37

14

449.200

14:53:37

968

449.300

14:53:17

784

449.400

14:53:17

192

449.400

14:53:17

977

448.900

14:51:53

900

448.900

14:48:44

835

449.200

14:47:37

1018

449.200

14:47:37

857

449.200

14:45:18

56

449.400

14:42:54

895

449.400

14:42:54

846

450.000

14:41:43

999

450.300

14:41:24

1021

450.600

14:39:18

896

450.800

14:39:17

41

450.800

14:39:17

822

451.100

14:36:44

48

451.100

14:36:44

1140

451.400

14:35:57

1851

451.500

14:35:50

391

451.500

14:35:50

128

451.700

14:34:51

162

451.700

14:34:50

228

451.700

14:34:50

498

451.700

14:34:50

1033

450.000

14:28:17

1029

450.200

14:25:57

1005

450.800

14:24:06

1101

451.300

14:22:58

1264

451.500

14:22:41

621

451.700

14:22:41

202

451.700

14:22:41

32

451.700

14:22:41

135

451.700

14:21:41

851

450.000

14:18:33

919

450.200

14:18:17

146

450.200

14:18:17

132

450.200

14:18:17

634

451.100

14:11:27

287

451.100

14:11:27

1036

451.800

14:10:00

1166

452.000

14:09:58

1029

452.200

14:09:58

892

452.000

14:09:35

871

452.000

14:09:16

1035

450.700

14:07:18

282

450.300

14:03:00

543

450.300

14:03:00

32

450.300

14:03:00

825

450.300

14:01:33

39

450.300

14:01:33

127

450.300

14:01:33

871

450.300

14:01:33

862

450.200

13:59:52

206

450.700

13:57:57

667

450.700

13:57:57

972

451.000

13:57:42

915

451.600

13:57:15

884

451.500

13:53:15

1018

451.100

13:51:03

1025

451.500

13:49:47

187

451.800

13:46:11

850

451.700

13:46:11

854

451.800

13:46:11

836

451.100

13:43:24

937

450.700

13:42:32

878

450.800

13:41:00

991

451.500

13:37:33

1060

451.600

13:37:32

1601

451.700

13:37:32

844

451.700

13:37:32

763

448.400

13:32:28

72

448.400

13:32:28

127

448.300

13:30:01

434

448.300

13:30:01

315

448.300

13:30:01

928

448.300

13:30:01

892

448.400

13:28:05

945

448.100

13:25:41

928

448.300

13:19:51

271

448.300

13:16:15

721

448.300

13:16:11

910

448.700

13:12:29

952

448.900

13:12:29

1126

448.600

13:05:47

979

448.700

13:00:06

917

449.300

12:58:18

925

449.400

12:58:17

857

449.300

12:45:50

1215

449.700

12:43:05

873

449.200

12:37:39

1006

448.700

12:33:53

929

449.500

12:31:01

985

449.500

12:30:21

530

449.700

12:24:20

308

449.700

12:24:20

952

450.100

12:19:03

901

449.600

12:13:50

962

450.400

12:11:35

480

451.800

12:09:44

547

451.800

12:09:44

26

450.200

12:05:24

82

450.200

12:05:24

47

450.200

12:05:24

29

450.200

12:05:24

706

450.200

12:05:24

998

450.400

12:04:42

835

450.500

12:04:42

905

449.200

12:02:55

880

448.500

12:02:16

876

448.100

11:59:13

967

448.400

11:55:50

937

447.400

11:50:27

614

447.500

11:50:22

148

447.500

11:50:22

72

447.500

11:50:22

1011

447.900

11:46:35

995

448.500

11:45:02

1028

449.100

11:34:40

861

449.200

11:29:29

946

449.700

11:23:02

698

450.000

11:23:00

177

450.000

11:23:00

308

450.000

11:20:23

405

450.000

11:20:23

228

450.000

11:20:23

71

450.000

11:20:23

978

449.300

11:11:56

43

449.300

11:11:56

1015

449.700

11:10:23

1221

449.800

11:09:25

492

450.000

11:06:35

351

450.000

11:06:35

990

449.200

10:59:19

931

449.300

10:58:00

1210

449.600

10:56:36

919

449.700

10:45:48

733

450.500

10:43:31

227

450.500

10:43:31

500

450.800

10:43:21

67

450.800

10:43:21

172

450.800

10:43:21

91

450.800

10:43:21

67

450.800

10:42:21

67

450.800

10:42:21

67

450.800

10:42:21

67

450.800

10:42:21

67

450.800

10:42:21

67

450.800

10:42:21

67

450.800

10:42:21

67

450.800

10:42:21

56

450.800

10:42:21

824

450.100

10:39:41

605

450.100

10:39:41

903

450.300

10:38:47

635

449.600

10:27:06

992

449.800

10:26:43

513

449.800

10:21:57

358

449.800

10:21:57

871

449.900

10:21:51

942

449.200

10:14:02

1127

449.200

10:14:02

977

448.600

09:59:14

989

448.800

09:58:16

626

448.900

09:56:10

371

448.900

09:56:10

888

448.800

09:46:38

910

449.100

09:46:07

866

449.100

09:46:07

1013

449.400

09:45:47

906

448.100

09:34:42

836

449.000

09:27:12

1002

449.300

09:26:23

512

449.200

09:21:40

32

449.200

09:21:40

400

449.200

09:21:40

907

448.900

09:12:52

878

449.400

09:06:50

67

448.900

09:01:41

921

448.900

09:01:41

1026

448.700

08:58:52

922

448.600

08:48:52

931

449.200

08:45:41

888

449.500

08:45:41

931

449.400

08:41:04

974

449.700

08:35:21

192

449.700

08:35:02

843

449.700

08:35:02

304

449.300

08:32:58

600

449.300

08:32:58

886

449.700

08:32:05

283

449.900

08:32:05

736

449.900

08:32:05

939

448.700

08:29:31

842

448.800

08:25:49

376

448.300

08:24:52

584

448.300

08:24:52

949

448.700

08:24:49

1064

449.100

08:22:18

840

449.700

08:20:18

924

449.300

08:17:46

507

450.200

08:10:36

512

450.200

08:10:36

868

449.800

08:03:15

957

449.800

08:02:21


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