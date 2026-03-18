Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18
18 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 449.353p. The highest price paid per share was 452.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 446.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 548,497,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 759,914,633. Rightmove holds 10,642,194 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
711
447.000
16:13:02
930
447.300
16:12:45
145
447.300
16:12:45
836
447.200
16:12:20
880
447.300
16:11:15
912
446.700
16:10:26
845
446.800
16:09:39
946
446.800
16:08:15
623
446.600
16:07:11
357
446.600
16:07:11
356
446.300
16:06:48
1034
446.200
16:05:15
1072
446.200
16:04:27
752
446.500
16:04:00
246
446.500
16:04:00
856
446.300
16:01:41
1010
446.400
16:01:22
52
446.700
16:01:14
131
446.700
16:01:14
462
446.700
16:01:14
121
446.700
16:01:14
43
446.700
16:01:14
67
447.100
15:59:09
922
447.100
15:59:09
989
448.000
15:58:16
924
448.400
15:56:44
54
448.400
15:56:44
10
448.500
15:56:36
303
448.500
15:56:36
8
448.600
15:56:36
315
448.600
15:56:36
40
448.600
15:56:36
917
448.400
15:56:36
967
447.700
15:53:31
859
447.700
15:52:45
878
447.500
15:50:55
962
447.900
15:49:05
963
447.500
15:46:36
64
447.900
15:45:48
810
447.900
15:45:48
165
448.200
15:45:11
812
448.200
15:45:11
130
447.600
15:43:10
220
447.600
15:43:10
220
447.600
15:43:10
220
447.600
15:43:10
167
447.600
15:43:10
940
448.700
15:40:15
1000
449.100
15:40:09
884
448.000
15:38:23
894
447.700
15:35:25
551
448.700
15:34:09
306
448.700
15:34:09
56
449.100
15:34:01
856
449.100
15:34:01
953
449.200
15:33:43
984
449.500
15:33:24
1015
448.200
15:28:56
948
448.500
15:28:02
1170
448.700
15:28:00
1063
449.500
15:25:55
975
449.800
15:25:32
930
449.300
15:23:25
841
448.200
15:21:02
50
448.200
15:21:02
49
448.200
15:21:02
76
448.200
15:21:02
1001
448.800
15:20:00
917
448.900
15:19:08
324
448.900
15:19:08
123
448.900
15:19:08
389
448.900
15:19:08
1025
449.200
15:18:22
1007
448.200
15:13:57
1021
448.300
15:13:57
857
449.400
15:11:19
176
449.400
15:11:19
814
449.400
15:11:17
466
449.400
15:11:17
418
449.400
15:11:01
978
449.500
15:10:29
1854
449.400
15:09:03
969
448.500
15:05:53
967
449.000
15:03:05
878
449.200
15:03:03
238
449.300
15:03:02
1021
449.300
15:03:02
849
449.000
14:59:48
936
449.200
14:59:02
387
449.000
14:57:50
398
449.000
14:57:50
139
449.000
14:57:50
830
449.000
14:56:10
192
449.000
14:56:10
850
448.900
14:55:37
912
449.300
14:54:46
1043
449.200
14:53:37
14
449.200
14:53:37
968
449.300
14:53:17
784
449.400
14:53:17
192
449.400
14:53:17
977
448.900
14:51:53
900
448.900
14:48:44
835
449.200
14:47:37
1018
449.200
14:47:37
857
449.200
14:45:18
56
449.400
14:42:54
895
449.400
14:42:54
846
450.000
14:41:43
999
450.300
14:41:24
1021
450.600
14:39:18
896
450.800
14:39:17
41
450.800
14:39:17
822
451.100
14:36:44
48
451.100
14:36:44
1140
451.400
14:35:57
1851
451.500
14:35:50
391
451.500
14:35:50
128
451.700
14:34:51
162
451.700
14:34:50
228
451.700
14:34:50
498
451.700
14:34:50
1033
450.000
14:28:17
1029
450.200
14:25:57
1005
450.800
14:24:06
1101
451.300
14:22:58
1264
451.500
14:22:41
621
451.700
14:22:41
202
451.700
14:22:41
32
451.700
14:22:41
135
451.700
14:21:41
851
450.000
14:18:33
919
450.200
14:18:17
146
450.200
14:18:17
132
450.200
14:18:17
634
451.100
14:11:27
287
451.100
14:11:27
1036
451.800
14:10:00
1166
452.000
14:09:58
1029
452.200
14:09:58
892
452.000
|
14:09:35
871
452.000
14:09:16
1035
450.700
14:07:18
282
450.300
14:03:00
543
450.300
14:03:00
32
450.300
14:03:00
825
450.300
14:01:33
39
450.300
14:01:33
127
450.300
14:01:33
871
450.300
14:01:33
862
450.200
13:59:52
206
450.700
13:57:57
667
450.700
13:57:57
972
451.000
13:57:42
915
451.600
13:57:15
884
451.500
13:53:15
1018
451.100
13:51:03
1025
451.500
13:49:47
187
451.800
13:46:11
850
451.700
13:46:11
854
451.800
13:46:11
836
451.100
13:43:24
937
450.700
13:42:32
878
450.800
13:41:00
991
451.500
13:37:33
1060
451.600
13:37:32
1601
451.700
13:37:32
844
451.700
13:37:32
763
448.400
13:32:28
72
448.400
13:32:28
127
448.300
13:30:01
434
448.300
13:30:01
315
448.300
13:30:01
928
448.300
13:30:01
892
448.400
13:28:05
945
448.100
13:25:41
928
448.300
13:19:51
271
448.300
13:16:15
721
448.300
13:16:11
910
448.700
13:12:29
952
448.900
13:12:29
1126
448.600
13:05:47
979
448.700
13:00:06
917
449.300
12:58:18
925
449.400
12:58:17
857
449.300
12:45:50
1215
449.700
12:43:05
873
449.200
12:37:39
1006
448.700
12:33:53
929
449.500
|
12:31:01
985
449.500
12:30:21
530
449.700
12:24:20
308
449.700
12:24:20
952
450.100
12:19:03
901
449.600
12:13:50
962
450.400
12:11:35
480
451.800
12:09:44
547
451.800
12:09:44
26
450.200
12:05:24
82
450.200
12:05:24
47
450.200
12:05:24
29
450.200
12:05:24
706
450.200
12:05:24
998
450.400
12:04:42
835
450.500
12:04:42
905
449.200
12:02:55
880
448.500
12:02:16
876
448.100
11:59:13
967
448.400
11:55:50
937
447.400
11:50:27
614
447.500
11:50:22
148
447.500
11:50:22
72
447.500
11:50:22
1011
447.900
11:46:35
995
448.500
11:45:02
1028
449.100
11:34:40
861
449.200
11:29:29
946
449.700
11:23:02
698
450.000
11:23:00
177
450.000
11:23:00
308
450.000
11:20:23
405
450.000
11:20:23
228
450.000
11:20:23
71
450.000
11:20:23
978
449.300
11:11:56
43
449.300
11:11:56
1015
449.700
11:10:23
1221
449.800
11:09:25
492
450.000
11:06:35
351
450.000
11:06:35
990
449.200
10:59:19
931
449.300
10:58:00
1210
449.600
10:56:36
919
449.700
10:45:48
733
450.500
10:43:31
227
450.500
10:43:31
500
450.800
10:43:21
67
450.800
10:43:21
172
450.800
10:43:21
91
450.800
10:43:21
67
450.800
10:42:21
67
450.800
10:42:21
67
450.800
10:42:21
67
450.800
10:42:21
67
450.800
10:42:21
67
450.800
10:42:21
67
450.800
10:42:21
67
450.800
10:42:21
56
450.800
10:42:21
824
450.100
10:39:41
605
450.100
10:39:41
903
450.300
10:38:47
635
449.600
10:27:06
992
449.800
10:26:43
513
449.800
10:21:57
358
449.800
10:21:57
871
449.900
10:21:51
942
449.200
10:14:02
1127
449.200
10:14:02
977
448.600
09:59:14
989
448.800
09:58:16
626
448.900
09:56:10
371
448.900
09:56:10
888
448.800
09:46:38
910
449.100
09:46:07
866
449.100
09:46:07
1013
449.400
09:45:47
906
448.100
09:34:42
836
449.000
09:27:12
1002
449.300
09:26:23
512
449.200
09:21:40
32
449.200
09:21:40
400
449.200
09:21:40
907
448.900
09:12:52
878
449.400
09:06:50
67
448.900
09:01:41
921
448.900
09:01:41
1026
448.700
08:58:52
922
448.600
08:48:52
931
449.200
08:45:41
888
449.500
08:45:41
931
449.400
08:41:04
974
449.700
08:35:21
192
449.700
08:35:02
843
449.700
08:35:02
304
449.300
08:32:58
600
449.300
08:32:58
886
449.700
08:32:05
283
449.900
08:32:05
736
449.900
08:32:05
939
448.700
08:29:31
842
448.800
08:25:49
376
448.300
08:24:52
584
448.300
08:24:52
949
448.700
08:24:49
1064
449.100
08:22:18
840
449.700
08:20:18
924
449.300
08:17:46
507
450.200
08:10:36
512
450.200
08:10:36
868
449.800
08:03:15
957
449.800
08:02:21