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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 13:05
5,200 Euro
-1,89 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2505,30018:54
5,2505,30018:30
PR Newswire
17.03.2026 18:12 Uhr
124 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17

17 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 449.817p. The highest price paid per share was 453.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 445.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 548,297,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 760,114,633. Rightmove holds 10,642,194 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

760

450.700

16:22:50

537

450.700

16:22:50

903

450.600

16:21:34

931

450.800

16:20:59

2

450.800

16:20:59

997

450.700

16:19:18

652

451.100

16:18:32

120

451.100

16:18:32

56

451.100

16:18:32

104

451.100

16:18:32

972

451.000

16:17:00

986

451.000

16:15:32

997

451.000

16:14:09

979

451.100

16:12:04

922

451.000

16:10:38

937

451.700

16:09:05

444

451.700

16:08:45

520

451.700

16:08:45

32

451.700

16:08:45

1115

451.700

16:08:34

969

451.700

16:04:56

878

452.100

16:04:02

787

451.400

16:03:02

104

451.400

16:03:02

125

451.500

16:02:59

221

451.500

16:02:59

629

451.700

16:01:51

330

451.700

16:01:51

885

452.100

16:00:50

968

452.100

16:00:50

861

452.100

15:59:08

1033

451.400

15:56:46

838

450.400

15:54:10

890

450.600

15:52:48

840

450.800

15:51:59

192

451.000

15:50:02

771

451.000

15:50:02

854

451.900

15:48:01

1009

451.900

15:48:01

3

452.300

15:46:35

1

452.300

15:46:29

925

452.300

15:46:29

61

452.300

15:45:29

885

452.500

15:44:00

2392

452.700

15:43:54

99

451.200

15:38:12

21

451.200

15:38:12

135

451.400

15:36:42

833

451.400

15:36:42

840

451.400

15:35:32

20

451.600

15:33:25

17

451.600

15:33:25

938

451.600

15:33:25

29

451.600

15:33:25

1003

452.200

15:31:40

400

452.200

15:31:40

490

452.200

15:31:40

87

452.600

15:30:19

360

452.600

15:30:19

146

452.600

15:30:19

898

452.500

15:28:15

986

452.700

15:27:59

8

452.700

15:27:52

72

452.700

15:27:52

1003

452.700

15:25:52

1032

452.600

15:25:00

10

452.600

15:24:59

873

451.500

15:20:28

994

451.000

15:18:50

925

451.000

15:18:50

845

451.000

15:18:50

840

451.200

15:15:30

856

451.300

15:14:09

109

451.600

15:12:31

182

451.600

15:12:29

80

451.600

15:12:29

845

452.000

15:11:08

64

452.000

15:11:08

986

452.200

15:10:08

943

452.600

15:09:25

995

452.600

15:09:25

430

452.000

15:05:24

548

452.000

15:05:24

1020

452.100

15:05:18

568

452.200

15:04:18

107

452.200

15:04:18

173

452.200

15:04:18

1012

452.400

15:02:05

965

452.000

14:58:40

660

452.300

14:58:38

242

452.300

14:58:38

3208

452.300

14:58:38

876

451.600

14:50:16

971

451.700

14:49:43

1655

451.800

14:49:33

295

451.800

14:49:30

4

451.700

14:49:09

1231

451.100

14:45:57

1922

451.000

14:44:53

113

451.000

14:44:53

300

450.700

14:41:52

841

450.800

14:39:03

261

451.100

14:36:45

297

451.100

14:36:45

290

451.100

14:36:45

998

451.200

14:35:44

944

451.100

14:34:19

965

450.800

14:31:03

945

450.800

14:31:03

946

450.600

14:28:22

320

450.400

14:26:54

920

450.400

14:26:37

840

450.400

14:24:15

984

450.500

14:23:22

413

450.700

14:21:36

608

450.700

14:21:11

934

450.900

14:20:03

935

451.300

14:17:25

1069

451.500

14:17:05

1333

451.600

14:14:28

875

452.100

14:14:01

957

451.700

14:09:48

834

452.200

14:09:48

2011

452.500

14:08:42

920

452.300

14:06:35

1139

452.300

14:06:35

904

452.300

14:02:53

1024

451.700

14:00:30

915

452.100

14:00:10

1007

452.100

13:56:32

1019

452.400

13:53:34

886

453.000

13:52:41

1429

453.200

13:52:39

837

452.900

13:49:41

974

452.600

13:47:13

205

452.600

13:47:13

1019

452.600

13:43:36

968

452.600

13:42:23

407

452.400

13:40:15

514

452.400

13:40:15

416

452.400

13:38:18

534

452.400

13:38:18

44

451.100

13:35:47

796

451.100

13:35:47

85

451.100

13:35:47

942

451.500

13:35:43

843

450.200

13:34:25

28

450.200

13:34:25

43

450.200

13:34:25

37

450.200

13:34:25

987

450.500

13:33:28

971

450.500

13:33:28

899

448.600

13:29:18

973

448.700

13:27:26

42

448.700

13:27:26

877

448.900

13:27:20

881

449.100

13:25:38

160

449.100

13:25:28

7

448.900

13:25:02

223

448.400

13:18:02

878

448.600

13:15:15

909

448.700

13:15:13

866

448.600

13:10:11

988

447.300

13:05:24

1749

447.500

13:04:23

875

446.200

12:49:33

958

446.200

12:46:17

890

446.400

12:44:06

1030

446.600

12:43:50

964

447.600

12:35:07

891

447.800

12:34:07

105

447.800

12:34:07

3101

448.100

12:34:02

932

447.000

12:21:15

401

447.100

12:16:44

458

447.100

12:16:44

857

447.200

12:14:34

909

447.200

12:14:34

851

446.400

12:05:54

933

445.000

12:01:23

898

445.200

11:58:47

105

446.000

11:51:22

900

446.000

11:51:22

943

446.200

11:46:40

1088

446.600

11:45:56

861

446.600

11:38:03

24

446.600

11:36:54

736

446.600

11:34:06

262

446.600

11:33:47

1250

447.300

11:29:59

873

447.500

11:24:31

834

447.700

11:20:26

77

447.700

11:20:26

1024

447.700

11:11:27

977

447.900

11:11:00

953

448.000

11:11:00

1001

447.500

11:06:07

847

447.700

11:05:08

640

447.400

10:55:41

380

447.400

10:55:41

946

447.700

10:49:40

590

447.700

10:47:57

463

447.700

10:47:57

939

447.000

10:38:32

967

447.000

10:38:32

938

446.600

10:31:32

1013

446.700

10:30:25

864

446.500

10:26:53

141

447.200

10:20:26

740

447.200

10:20:26

836

447.200

10:19:33

846

447.200

10:19:33

842

447.400

10:19:33

919

447.400

10:15:33

30

448.300

10:11:24

883

448.300

10:11:15

973

448.600

10:08:28

886

448.700

10:05:09

934

448.300

10:00:33

940

447.900

09:58:52

1002

447.700

09:57:17

938

447.700

09:57:17

279

447.300

09:46:47

737

447.300

09:46:47

889

447.400

09:45:01

1000

447.900

09:44:11

9

447.900

09:44:11

1209

448.200

09:42:23

900

448.400

09:38:24

830

448.400

09:33:19

89

448.400

09:33:19

833

448.700

09:31:56

973

448.700

09:30:15

920

448.400

09:23:55

998

448.600

09:22:52

980

448.400

09:17:24

994

448.400

09:15:42

936

448.900

09:12:30

977

448.900

09:11:22

943

447.600

09:04:39

842

447.200

09:00:39

855

448.700

08:58:56

33

448.700

08:58:56

916

449.100

08:56:01

857

448.400

08:51:13

860

448.900

08:50:31

1031

449.100

08:50:06

830

449.600

08:47:38

1132

449.600

08:47:38

1204

448.300

08:35:28

935

448.400

08:35:06

504

448.200

08:30:30

332

448.200

08:30:30

1163

448.000

08:30:30

943

448.500

08:24:32

889

448.800

08:23:32

928

448.700

08:20:32

1244

448.500

08:17:34

1000

448.300

08:14:18

971

447.400

08:12:00

988

447.100

08:10:53

870

446.800

08:08:28

871

446.800

08:08:28

1008

447.400

08:05:14

972

447.600

08:04:15

1187

447.600

08:04:15

1135

448.300

08:00:22


© 2026 PR Newswire
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