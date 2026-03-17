Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 17
17 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 449.817p. The highest price paid per share was 453.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 445.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 548,297,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 760,114,633. Rightmove holds 10,642,194 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
760
450.700
16:22:50
537
450.700
16:22:50
903
450.600
16:21:34
931
450.800
16:20:59
2
450.800
16:20:59
997
450.700
16:19:18
652
451.100
16:18:32
120
451.100
16:18:32
56
451.100
16:18:32
104
451.100
16:18:32
972
451.000
16:17:00
986
451.000
16:15:32
997
451.000
16:14:09
979
451.100
16:12:04
922
451.000
16:10:38
937
451.700
16:09:05
444
451.700
16:08:45
520
451.700
16:08:45
32
451.700
16:08:45
1115
451.700
16:08:34
969
451.700
16:04:56
878
452.100
16:04:02
787
451.400
16:03:02
104
451.400
16:03:02
125
451.500
16:02:59
221
451.500
16:02:59
629
451.700
16:01:51
330
451.700
16:01:51
885
452.100
16:00:50
968
452.100
16:00:50
861
452.100
15:59:08
1033
451.400
15:56:46
838
450.400
15:54:10
890
450.600
15:52:48
840
450.800
15:51:59
192
451.000
15:50:02
771
451.000
15:50:02
854
451.900
15:48:01
1009
451.900
15:48:01
3
452.300
15:46:35
1
452.300
15:46:29
925
452.300
15:46:29
61
452.300
15:45:29
885
452.500
15:44:00
2392
452.700
15:43:54
99
451.200
15:38:12
21
451.200
15:38:12
135
451.400
15:36:42
833
451.400
15:36:42
840
451.400
15:35:32
20
451.600
15:33:25
17
451.600
15:33:25
938
451.600
15:33:25
29
451.600
15:33:25
1003
452.200
15:31:40
400
452.200
15:31:40
490
452.200
15:31:40
87
452.600
15:30:19
360
452.600
15:30:19
146
452.600
15:30:19
898
452.500
15:28:15
986
452.700
15:27:59
8
452.700
15:27:52
72
452.700
15:27:52
1003
452.700
15:25:52
1032
452.600
15:25:00
10
452.600
15:24:59
873
451.500
15:20:28
994
451.000
15:18:50
925
451.000
15:18:50
845
451.000
15:18:50
840
451.200
15:15:30
856
451.300
15:14:09
109
451.600
15:12:31
182
451.600
15:12:29
80
451.600
15:12:29
845
452.000
15:11:08
64
452.000
15:11:08
986
452.200
15:10:08
943
452.600
15:09:25
995
452.600
15:09:25
430
452.000
15:05:24
548
452.000
15:05:24
1020
452.100
15:05:18
568
452.200
15:04:18
107
452.200
15:04:18
173
452.200
15:04:18
1012
452.400
15:02:05
965
452.000
14:58:40
660
452.300
14:58:38
242
452.300
14:58:38
3208
452.300
|
14:58:38
876
451.600
14:50:16
971
451.700
14:49:43
1655
451.800
14:49:33
295
451.800
14:49:30
4
451.700
14:49:09
1231
451.100
14:45:57
1922
451.000
14:44:53
113
451.000
14:44:53
300
450.700
14:41:52
841
450.800
14:39:03
261
451.100
14:36:45
297
451.100
14:36:45
290
451.100
14:36:45
998
451.200
14:35:44
944
451.100
14:34:19
965
450.800
14:31:03
945
450.800
14:31:03
946
450.600
14:28:22
320
450.400
14:26:54
920
450.400
14:26:37
840
450.400
14:24:15
984
450.500
14:23:22
413
450.700
14:21:36
608
450.700
14:21:11
934
450.900
14:20:03
935
451.300
14:17:25
1069
451.500
14:17:05
1333
451.600
14:14:28
875
452.100
14:14:01
957
451.700
14:09:48
834
452.200
14:09:48
2011
452.500
14:08:42
920
452.300
14:06:35
1139
452.300
14:06:35
904
452.300
14:02:53
1024
451.700
14:00:30
915
452.100
14:00:10
1007
452.100
13:56:32
1019
452.400
13:53:34
886
453.000
13:52:41
1429
453.200
13:52:39
837
452.900
13:49:41
974
452.600
13:47:13
205
452.600
13:47:13
1019
452.600
13:43:36
968
452.600
13:42:23
407
452.400
13:40:15
514
452.400
13:40:15
416
452.400
|
13:38:18
534
452.400
13:38:18
44
451.100
13:35:47
796
451.100
13:35:47
85
451.100
13:35:47
942
451.500
13:35:43
843
450.200
13:34:25
28
450.200
13:34:25
43
450.200
13:34:25
37
450.200
13:34:25
987
450.500
13:33:28
971
450.500
13:33:28
899
448.600
13:29:18
973
448.700
13:27:26
42
448.700
13:27:26
877
448.900
13:27:20
881
449.100
13:25:38
160
449.100
13:25:28
7
448.900
13:25:02
223
448.400
13:18:02
878
448.600
13:15:15
909
448.700
13:15:13
866
448.600
13:10:11
988
447.300
13:05:24
1749
447.500
13:04:23
875
446.200
12:49:33
958
446.200
12:46:17
890
446.400
12:44:06
1030
446.600
12:43:50
964
447.600
12:35:07
891
447.800
12:34:07
105
447.800
12:34:07
3101
448.100
12:34:02
932
447.000
12:21:15
401
447.100
12:16:44
458
447.100
12:16:44
857
447.200
12:14:34
909
447.200
12:14:34
851
446.400
12:05:54
933
445.000
12:01:23
898
445.200
11:58:47
105
446.000
11:51:22
900
446.000
11:51:22
943
446.200
11:46:40
1088
446.600
11:45:56
861
446.600
11:38:03
24
446.600
11:36:54
736
446.600
11:34:06
262
446.600
11:33:47
1250
447.300
11:29:59
873
447.500
11:24:31
834
447.700
11:20:26
77
447.700
11:20:26
1024
447.700
11:11:27
977
447.900
11:11:00
953
448.000
11:11:00
1001
447.500
11:06:07
847
447.700
11:05:08
640
447.400
10:55:41
380
447.400
10:55:41
946
447.700
10:49:40
590
447.700
10:47:57
463
447.700
10:47:57
939
447.000
10:38:32
967
447.000
10:38:32
938
446.600
10:31:32
1013
446.700
10:30:25
864
446.500
10:26:53
141
447.200
10:20:26
740
447.200
10:20:26
836
447.200
10:19:33
846
447.200
10:19:33
842
447.400
10:19:33
919
447.400
10:15:33
30
448.300
10:11:24
883
448.300
10:11:15
973
448.600
10:08:28
886
448.700
10:05:09
934
448.300
10:00:33
940
447.900
09:58:52
1002
447.700
09:57:17
938
447.700
09:57:17
279
447.300
09:46:47
737
447.300
09:46:47
889
447.400
09:45:01
1000
447.900
09:44:11
9
447.900
09:44:11
1209
448.200
09:42:23
900
448.400
09:38:24
830
448.400
09:33:19
89
448.400
09:33:19
833
448.700
09:31:56
973
448.700
09:30:15
920
448.400
09:23:55
998
448.600
09:22:52
980
448.400
09:17:24
994
448.400
09:15:42
936
448.900
09:12:30
977
448.900
09:11:22
943
447.600
09:04:39
842
447.200
09:00:39
855
448.700
08:58:56
33
448.700
08:58:56
916
449.100
08:56:01
857
448.400
08:51:13
860
448.900
08:50:31
1031
449.100
08:50:06
830
449.600
08:47:38
1132
449.600
08:47:38
1204
448.300
08:35:28
935
448.400
08:35:06
504
448.200
08:30:30
332
448.200
08:30:30
1163
448.000
08:30:30
943
448.500
08:24:32
889
448.800
08:23:32
928
448.700
08:20:32
1244
448.500
08:17:34
1000
448.300
08:14:18
971
447.400
08:12:00
988
447.100
08:10:53
870
446.800
08:08:28
871
446.800
08:08:28
1008
447.400
08:05:14
972
447.600
08:04:15
1187
447.600
08:04:15
1135
448.300
08:00:22