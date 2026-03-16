Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 16
16 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 451.055p. The highest price paid per share was 464.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 446.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 548,097,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 760,288,901. Rightmove holds 10,667,926 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1008
464.500
08:02:20
902
463.800
08:02:22
2066
459.800
08:05:17
897
460.300
08:05:17
1153
459.800
08:07:50
1024
460.100
08:07:50
875
459.000
08:10:20
940
460.300
08:15:33
873
459.600
08:17:17
492
459.900
08:19:14
356
459.900
08:19:41
368
459.400
08:26:22
650
459.400
08:26:22
1425
459.500
08:40:30
892
459.000
08:43:57
847
459.000
08:43:57
301
459.000
08:43:57
887
458.400
08:44:40
912
458.200
08:48:24
940
457.500
08:48:28
1030
457.300
08:53:48
870
456.300
08:56:32
927
457.600
08:56:32
874
455.000
08:58:18
946
454.500
09:00:59
933
455.400
09:02:22
846
454.600
09:03:33
974
453.800
09:07:44
364
454.800
09:14:22
469
454.800
09:14:22
671
454.400
09:16:11
355
454.400
09:16:11
876
454.700
09:20:38
880
453.600
09:24:37
916
454.400
09:24:58
860
454.200
09:25:07
966
454.200
09:25:07
847
453.800
09:26:14
896
453.800
09:29:15
912
452.300
09:29:16
988
451.400
09:29:24
1351
451.400
09:29:36
670
451.100
09:29:43
461
451.100
09:29:43
930
450.500
09:30:05
863
450.100
09:30:58
895
449.700
09:39:38
866
449.700
09:43:02
1591
450.600
09:45:54
1114
450.500
09:45:54
298
449.900
09:49:40
732
449.900
09:49:40
669
450.400
09:55:54
247
450.400
09:55:54
899
449.900
09:58:39
1023
449.600
10:00:46
992
449.000
10:02:28
957
449.000
10:04:54
915
448.700
10:08:39
196
448.700
10:10:17
1016
448.800
10:12:58
913
448.800
10:17:29
957
448.600
10:18:51
351
449.000
10:26:17
181
449.000
10:26:17
499
449.000
10:26:17
868
448.900
10:27:29
941
448.500
10:31:20
922
448.200
10:38:46
862
448.200
10:41:56
860
448.100
10:43:05
850
447.600
10:50:50
931
447.400
10:56:59
121
447.200
10:59:13
834
447.200
10:59:13
863
447.100
11:00:25
903
446.900
11:03:18
968
449.400
11:17:51
1320
449.600
11:20:36
707
449.300
11:21:28
245
449.300
11:21:28
866
450.000
11:25:39
832
450.300
11:25:39
884
450.300
11:25:39
994
448.800
11:28:38
16
449.400
11:31:01
16
449.400
11:31:05
16
449.400
11:31:30
801
449.400
11:31:31
1012
449.000
11:34:34
985
448.200
11:39:04
981
448.200
11:42:02
939
448.300
11:43:55
476
448.500
11:48:42
87
448.500
11:48:42
611
448.500
11:48:42
855
448.300
11:52:30
858
447.800
12:00:11
1109
449.300
12:04:53
925
449.500
12:04:53
917
449.000
12:07:46
859
449.000
12:10:51
844
449.200
12:18:16
771
448.900
12:20:52
155
448.900
12:20:52
878
448.600
12:24:43
444
448.300
12:34:00
814
448.300
12:34:00
444
448.600
12:37:30
446
448.600
12:37:30
404
448.600
12:38:01
602
448.600
12:38:01
938
450.200
12:49:10
34
450.200
12:49:10
615
450.200
12:51:13
1185
450.000
12:53:00
365
450.200
12:53:00
958
449.500
12:56:56
886
449.400
12:59:21
931
449.000
13:01:57
896
448.100
13:02:35
994
448.000
13:06:35
912
448.200
13:13:03
982
448.600
13:13:53
853
447.600
13:14:45
980
448.100
13:19:32
1001
448.900
13:23:48
838
448.600
13:28:15
899
448.100
13:29:23
957
447.000
13:31:13
868
447.800
13:34:28
931
449.500
13:37:55
623
449.500
13:38:55
991
449.400
13:39:07
111
449.500
13:39:07
111
449.500
13:39:07
1284
449.300
13:39:27
959
449.400
13:40:01
988
448.900
13:42:50
864
448.800
13:44:10
893
448.700
13:44:11
966
448.900
13:46:40
1013
448.700
13:50:05
1018
448.200
13:51:26
860
448.100
13:53:05
857
448.100
13:55:04
1018
449.200
13:59:26
1349
449.000
13:59:56
864
448.600
14:00:04
965
449.000
14:02:54
1128
448.700
14:03:10
837
449.100
14:05:13
949
449.100
14:05:13
995
448.800
14:05:30
865
449.700
14:11:00
145
449.900
14:12:16
977
449.900
14:12:16
769
449.900
14:12:16
356
449.700
14:12:25
564
449.700
14:12:25
886
449.900
14:16:25
1120
450.000
14:16:25
1021
449.700
14:17:23
1023
449.600
14:19:10
907
449.300
14:19:55
1022
449.300
14:21:50
997
449.600
14:23:57
863
449.600
14:25:25
892
449.100
14:25:47
963
448.700
14:28:48
888
448.200
14:30:28
979
447.900
14:30:51
924
448.100
14:32:18
1015
448.100
14:33:52
930
447.700
14:37:54
240
448.300
14:40:00
40
448.300
14:40:00
433
448.300
14:40:00
306
448.300
14:40:00
1002
448.300
14:40:00
904
448.800
14:41:55
917
449.000
14:43:53
895
449.200
14:44:37
63
450.700
14:48:37
521
450.800
14:48:42
58
450.700
14:48:47
115
450.700
14:48:47
987
450.700
14:49:47
1246
450.500
14:50:00
851
450.600
14:52:22
890
450.600
14:52:22
232
451.300
14:55:59
736
451.300
14:56:00
869
451.100
14:56:24
837
451.800
14:57:58
852
451.100
14:58:32
857
450.600
15:00:13
833
450.400
15:03:20
823
450.400
15:03:42
116
450.400
15:03:42
1037
451.100
15:05:15
946
451.900
15:10:01
1007
451.900
15:10:01
831
451.700
15:10:32
967
451.500
15:13:27
1647
451.800
15:17:35
318
451.800
15:17:35
955
451.700
15:22:50
1207
451.800
15:25:00
293
452.200
15:26:29
897
452.200
15:26:29
897
451.700
15:27:33
833
451.900
15:29:44
861
451.900
15:29:44
1020
451.900
15:31:26
111
452.000
15:34:29
383
452.000
15:34:29
897
452.400
15:35:13
940
452.500
15:35:13
835
452.500
15:35:13
149
451.700
15:36:25
803
451.700
15:36:25
880
451.300
15:38:21
923
451.300
15:40:17
859
450.300
15:41:51
860
450.300
15:44:41
834
450.200
15:45:10
955
450.200
15:47:17
1057
450.100
15:50:33
117
451.100
15:53:20
1879
451.100
15:53:20
1214
451.500
15:56:04
986
451.500
15:56:04
1155
451.500
15:58:00
909
451.500
15:58:17
894
451.500
16:00:08
855
451.300
16:00:10
843
450.900
16:01:07
851
451.300
16:03:47
1006
451.300
16:04:50
905
451.200
16:06:16
956
451.100
16:06:34
858
451.000
16:08:31
164
451.000
16:08:31
1050
451.200
16:10:21
867
451.600
16:11:08
933
451.300
16:12:03
1131
451.800
16:14:00