Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Startschuss in Nevada: Dieser Kupfer-Explorer könnte vom US-Rohstoffboom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 16:00
5,300 Euro
-1,85 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,35018:24
5,2505,30018:15
PR Newswire
16.03.2026 17:54 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 16

16 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 451.055p. The highest price paid per share was 464.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 446.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 548,097,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 760,288,901. Rightmove holds 10,667,926 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1008

464.500

08:02:20

902

463.800

08:02:22

2066

459.800

08:05:17

897

460.300

08:05:17

1153

459.800

08:07:50

1024

460.100

08:07:50

875

459.000

08:10:20

940

460.300

08:15:33

873

459.600

08:17:17

492

459.900

08:19:14

356

459.900

08:19:41

368

459.400

08:26:22

650

459.400

08:26:22

1425

459.500

08:40:30

892

459.000

08:43:57

847

459.000

08:43:57

301

459.000

08:43:57

887

458.400

08:44:40

912

458.200

08:48:24

940

457.500

08:48:28

1030

457.300

08:53:48

870

456.300

08:56:32

927

457.600

08:56:32

874

455.000

08:58:18

946

454.500

09:00:59

933

455.400

09:02:22

846

454.600

09:03:33

974

453.800

09:07:44

364

454.800

09:14:22

469

454.800

09:14:22

671

454.400

09:16:11

355

454.400

09:16:11

876

454.700

09:20:38

880

453.600

09:24:37

916

454.400

09:24:58

860

454.200

09:25:07

966

454.200

09:25:07

847

453.800

09:26:14

896

453.800

09:29:15

912

452.300

09:29:16

988

451.400

09:29:24

1351

451.400

09:29:36

670

451.100

09:29:43

461

451.100

09:29:43

930

450.500

09:30:05

863

450.100

09:30:58

895

449.700

09:39:38

866

449.700

09:43:02

1591

450.600

09:45:54

1114

450.500

09:45:54

298

449.900

09:49:40

732

449.900

09:49:40

669

450.400

09:55:54

247

450.400

09:55:54

899

449.900

09:58:39

1023

449.600

10:00:46

992

449.000

10:02:28

957

449.000

10:04:54

915

448.700

10:08:39

196

448.700

10:10:17

1016

448.800

10:12:58

913

448.800

10:17:29

957

448.600

10:18:51

351

449.000

10:26:17

181

449.000

10:26:17

499

449.000

10:26:17

868

448.900

10:27:29

941

448.500

10:31:20

922

448.200

10:38:46

862

448.200

10:41:56

860

448.100

10:43:05

850

447.600

10:50:50

931

447.400

10:56:59

121

447.200

10:59:13

834

447.200

10:59:13

863

447.100

11:00:25

903

446.900

11:03:18

968

449.400

11:17:51

1320

449.600

11:20:36

707

449.300

11:21:28

245

449.300

11:21:28

866

450.000

11:25:39

832

450.300

11:25:39

884

450.300

11:25:39

994

448.800

11:28:38

16

449.400

11:31:01

16

449.400

11:31:05

16

449.400

11:31:30

801

449.400

11:31:31

1012

449.000

11:34:34

985

448.200

11:39:04

981

448.200

11:42:02

939

448.300

11:43:55

476

448.500

11:48:42

87

448.500

11:48:42

611

448.500

11:48:42

855

448.300

11:52:30

858

447.800

12:00:11

1109

449.300

12:04:53

925

449.500

12:04:53

917

449.000

12:07:46

859

449.000

12:10:51

844

449.200

12:18:16

771

448.900

12:20:52

155

448.900

12:20:52

878

448.600

12:24:43

444

448.300

12:34:00

814

448.300

12:34:00

444

448.600

12:37:30

446

448.600

12:37:30

404

448.600

12:38:01

602

448.600

12:38:01

938

450.200

12:49:10

34

450.200

12:49:10

615

450.200

12:51:13

1185

450.000

12:53:00

365

450.200

12:53:00

958

449.500

12:56:56

886

449.400

12:59:21

931

449.000

13:01:57

896

448.100

13:02:35

994

448.000

13:06:35

912

448.200

13:13:03

982

448.600

13:13:53

853

447.600

13:14:45

980

448.100

13:19:32

1001

448.900

13:23:48

838

448.600

13:28:15

899

448.100

13:29:23

957

447.000

13:31:13

868

447.800

13:34:28

931

449.500

13:37:55

623

449.500

13:38:55

991

449.400

13:39:07

111

449.500

13:39:07

111

449.500

13:39:07

1284

449.300

13:39:27

959

449.400

13:40:01

988

448.900

13:42:50

864

448.800

13:44:10

893

448.700

13:44:11

966

448.900

13:46:40

1013

448.700

13:50:05

1018

448.200

13:51:26

860

448.100

13:53:05

857

448.100

13:55:04

1018

449.200

13:59:26

1349

449.000

13:59:56

864

448.600

14:00:04

965

449.000

14:02:54

1128

448.700

14:03:10

837

449.100

14:05:13

949

449.100

14:05:13

995

448.800

14:05:30

865

449.700

14:11:00

145

449.900

14:12:16

977

449.900

14:12:16

769

449.900

14:12:16

356

449.700

14:12:25

564

449.700

14:12:25

886

449.900

14:16:25

1120

450.000

14:16:25

1021

449.700

14:17:23

1023

449.600

14:19:10

907

449.300

14:19:55

1022

449.300

14:21:50

997

449.600

14:23:57

863

449.600

14:25:25

892

449.100

14:25:47

963

448.700

14:28:48

888

448.200

14:30:28

979

447.900

14:30:51

924

448.100

14:32:18

1015

448.100

14:33:52

930

447.700

14:37:54

240

448.300

14:40:00

40

448.300

14:40:00

433

448.300

14:40:00

306

448.300

14:40:00

1002

448.300

14:40:00

904

448.800

14:41:55

917

449.000

14:43:53

895

449.200

14:44:37

63

450.700

14:48:37

521

450.800

14:48:42

58

450.700

14:48:47

115

450.700

14:48:47

987

450.700

14:49:47

1246

450.500

14:50:00

851

450.600

14:52:22

890

450.600

14:52:22

232

451.300

14:55:59

736

451.300

14:56:00

869

451.100

14:56:24

837

451.800

14:57:58

852

451.100

14:58:32

857

450.600

15:00:13

833

450.400

15:03:20

823

450.400

15:03:42

116

450.400

15:03:42

1037

451.100

15:05:15

946

451.900

15:10:01

1007

451.900

15:10:01

831

451.700

15:10:32

967

451.500

15:13:27

1647

451.800

15:17:35

318

451.800

15:17:35

955

451.700

15:22:50

1207

451.800

15:25:00

293

452.200

15:26:29

897

452.200

15:26:29

897

451.700

15:27:33

833

451.900

15:29:44

861

451.900

15:29:44

1020

451.900

15:31:26

111

452.000

15:34:29

383

452.000

15:34:29

897

452.400

15:35:13

940

452.500

15:35:13

835

452.500

15:35:13

149

451.700

15:36:25

803

451.700

15:36:25

880

451.300

15:38:21

923

451.300

15:40:17

859

450.300

15:41:51

860

450.300

15:44:41

834

450.200

15:45:10

955

450.200

15:47:17

1057

450.100

15:50:33

117

451.100

15:53:20

1879

451.100

15:53:20

1214

451.500

15:56:04

986

451.500

15:56:04

1155

451.500

15:58:00

909

451.500

15:58:17

894

451.500

16:00:08

855

451.300

16:00:10

843

450.900

16:01:07

851

451.300

16:03:47

1006

451.300

16:04:50

905

451.200

16:06:16

956

451.100

16:06:34

858

451.000

16:08:31

164

451.000

16:08:31

1050

451.200

16:10:21

867

451.600

16:11:08

933

451.300

16:12:03

1131

451.800

16:14:00


© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.