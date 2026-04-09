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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 14:38
5,042 Euro
-0,98 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9655,03818:30
4,9625,04018:30
PR Newswire
09.04.2026 18:00 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

9 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 434.355p. The highest price paid per share was 439.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 429.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0343% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 551,642,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 756,776,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

906

432.400

16:18:02

78

432.800

16:17:38

1615

432.800

16:17:38

848

432.500

16:16:33

862

433.000

16:16:09

1220

433.000

16:16:09

607

432.800

16:15:29

720

432.800

16:15:29

870

432.400

16:14:30

1652

432.000

16:13:36

909

431.500

16:11:55

841

431.400

16:10:15

844

431.500

16:09:24

1607

431.500

16:09:24

1002

431.800

16:09:12

903

431.800

16:09:12

929

431.000

16:06:51

971

431.000

16:06:51

1002

431.200

16:06:47

824

431.000

16:05:53

969

431.000

16:05:53

1569

430.500

16:04:59

9646

430.500

16:04:59

2879

430.500

16:04:59

908

429.700

16:04:08

1014

429.800

16:04:08

870

429.800

16:04:08

1444

429.800

16:02:27

915

429.800

16:01:59

837

429.800

16:01:59

1266

430.100

16:00:15

867

430.100

16:00:15

931

430.400

15:59:59

990

430.400

15:59:59

22

430.100

15:57:06

989

430.100

15:57:06

887

430.100

15:57:06

1657

430.300

15:57:02

827

430.300

15:56:23

1082

430.400

15:56:15

569

430.400

15:55:59

309

430.400

15:55:59

1007

429.500

15:52:15

922

429.500

15:52:15

926

429.700

15:51:30

81

429.700

15:51:30

862

429.200

15:49:43

1310

429.400

15:49:09

1002

429.700

15:48:51

936

429.700

15:48:51

702

429.700

15:46:42

127

429.700

15:46:42

1012

429.800

15:44:56

950

430.000

15:43:07

14

430.500

15:39:58

981

430.500

15:39:58

821

430.500

15:39:18

1129

430.500

15:37:58

840

430.800

15:37:20

843

431.000

15:37:20

855

430.800

15:32:56

1079

431.200

15:31:43

1228

431.000

15:31:43

1152

431.200

15:31:43

962

431.100

15:29:59

489

431.300

15:28:26

941

431.300

15:28:26

498

431.300

15:28:26

1005

431.300

15:26:46

2

431.700

15:24:51

962

431.700

15:24:51

1010

431.700

15:24:51

938

431.900

15:24:51

982

431.700

15:22:20

820

431.900

15:22:20

966

431.700

15:18:12

865

431.900

15:18:06

125

431.600

15:17:40

14

431.600

15:17:40

934

431.300

15:13:20

1048

431.300

15:13:20

1560

431.500

15:12:01

932

431.400

15:12:01

910

430.800

15:10:10

1009

430.800

15:10:10

1011

429.800

15:06:56

134

429.000

15:05:34

832

429.000

15:05:34

995

429.400

15:03:50

1259

429.400

15:03:50

1030

430.200

15:03:49

853

430.500

15:00:52

293

431.400

15:00:00

630

431.400

15:00:00

884

431.600

14:59:30

1229

431.400

14:57:44

917

431.300

14:57:44

929

432.000

14:54:49

981

432.400

14:53:57

1012

432.900

14:52:24

681

433.700

14:50:05

144

433.600

14:50:05

107

433.600

14:50:05

917

433.500

14:50:05

862

432.600

14:48:24

1013

432.800

14:47:02

947

432.800

14:47:02

886

432.800

14:46:41

1004

432.300

14:44:05

894

431.800

14:42:16

1012

431.800

14:42:16

944

432.100

14:42:00

858

431.500

14:40:18

954

431.300

14:37:40

834

431.900

14:36:41

877

432.100

14:36:30

985

432.400

14:35:32

932

433.500

14:34:40

875

434.000

14:34:05

1005

434.200

14:32:56

603

434.400

14:32:50

410

434.400

14:32:50

838

434.700

14:32:16

882

434.200

14:31:30

814

435.600

14:31:10

885

436.100

14:28:26

1111

436.800

14:25:19

1034

437.000

14:25:18

818

437.100

14:23:30

946

437.100

14:23:15

245

437.300

14:18:13

588

437.300

14:18:13

242

437.500

14:16:19

634

437.500

14:16:19

291

437.500

14:13:58

655

437.500

14:13:58

954

437.100

14:07:58

113

437.800

14:06:37

892

437.800

14:06:37

1339

437.800

14:06:37

980

437.600

14:00:37

769

437.400

13:59:26

110

437.400

13:59:26

882

437.700

13:56:46

230

438.000

13:56:22

738

438.000

13:56:22

1196

438.300

13:52:51

892

438.700

13:51:28

1003

438.700

13:47:23

1010

439.000

13:47:10

829

439.600

13:41:41

1042

439.300

13:40:50

1010

439.100

13:40:50

926

439.600

13:38:13

995

439.400

13:38:13

720

439.200

13:31:07

168

439.200

13:31:07

647

439.100

13:31:07

359

439.100

13:31:07

829

439.500

13:29:31

314

439.600

13:29:31

515

439.600

13:29:31

877

438.900

13:20:30

385

438.700

13:17:42

492

438.700

13:17:42

839

438.500

13:12:48

854

438.900

13:12:08

979

438.400

13:08:15

935

438.000

13:02:28

129

438.100

13:01:42

859

438.100

13:01:42

909

438.100

12:59:43

1036

437.700

12:55:15

890

438.100

12:51:35

936

438.100

12:43:07

883

438.300

12:42:14

861

438.100

12:37:05

871

438.100

12:34:31

941

438.100

12:29:45

812

437.700

12:26:48

1044

438.600

12:21:17

858

438.500

12:21:17

114

438.700

12:20:38

337

438.700

12:20:38

547

438.700

12:20:38

853

438.500

12:15:54

861

438.700

12:15:22

356

438.300

12:11:10

742

438.300

12:11:10

940

438.400

12:11:00

938

438.300

12:08:22

998

437.600

12:02:26

1000

437.600

12:02:26

879

437.000

11:59:30

943

437.200

11:56:50

889

437.800

11:51:09

821

437.800

11:50:00

884

438.100

11:48:00

929

438.300

11:40:10

887

438.500

11:40:10

834

438.500

11:40:10

918

438.900

11:33:54

847

438.100

11:28:29

867

438.300

11:27:26

833

438.500

11:27:23

513

438.700

11:27:09

466

438.700

11:27:09

660

437.700

11:20:47

840

437.800

11:20:47

923

437.500

11:17:49

860

437.400

11:11:20

846

437.200

11:05:28

1001

437.400

11:03:50

839

437.700

11:02:15

866

437.200

10:57:10

895

437.100

10:54:43

116

437.200

10:50:34

700

437.200

10:50:34

300

437.100

10:48:45

62

437.100

10:48:45

640

437.100

10:48:45

991

437.200

10:40:19

875

437.100

10:37:02

1988

437.100

10:37:02

832

437.200

10:35:12

440

436.900

10:33:52

526

436.900

10:33:52

993

436.700

10:30:04

11

436.700

10:29:24

831

436.700

10:29:24

927

436.400

10:25:35

970

435.900

10:19:51

983

435.900

10:19:51

936

435.000

10:10:21

993

435.000

10:07:15

870

435.000

10:07:15

869

435.000

10:07:15

954

435.000

10:05:10

962

433.900

10:01:36

967

434.400

10:01:22

923

435.500

10:00:33

70

435.500

10:00:33

850

435.700

09:57:12

854

435.700

09:57:12

845

435.400

09:54:12

164

435.400

09:54:12

124

435.400

09:54:12

742

435.400

09:54:12

879

435.600

09:51:58

418

435.600

09:51:58

482

435.600

09:51:58

155

435.100

09:40:42

500

435.100

09:40:42

46

435.100

09:40:42

947

435.000

09:40:18

66

435.000

09:40:18

835

435.000

09:40:18

885

435.200

09:36:53

1008

435.200

09:36:53

817

435.200

09:36:53

462

435.000

09:35:07

497

435.000

09:35:07

1416

434.700

09:33:04

1231

434.500

09:33:04

932

434.800

09:32:52

55

435.100

09:32:52

803

435.100

09:32:52

835

435.400

09:32:41

912

434.800

09:28:50

245

435.000

09:27:01

717

435.000

09:27:01

1210

435.300

09:26:40

500

435.400

09:26:00

180

435.400

09:26:00

962

435.400

09:26:00

527

435.600

09:24:28

2287

435.600

09:24:28

911

435.600

09:24:28

963

434.500

09:11:41

928

434.500

09:11:41

1005

434.500

09:11:41

909

434.400

09:00:24

865

434.900

08:46:33

928

434.900

08:46:33

986

435.300

08:44:44

825

435.300

08:34:57

852

435.300

08:34:57

888

435.300

08:34:57

522

434.500

08:33:30

381

434.500

08:33:30

949

435.100

08:33:07

822

434.700

08:23:45

923

434.800

08:20:32

872

435.200

08:19:17

930

436.600

08:16:16

845

437.300

08:13:31

384

437.900

08:12:45

629

437.900

08:12:45

945

437.800

08:10:03

31

437.800

08:10:03

953

439.000

08:09:54

1357

439.200

08:09:11

973

439.100

08:09:11

1127

438.200

08:01:08

1191

439.100

08:01:04

1155

439.200

08:01:04

932

439.500

08:01:04

© 2026 PR Newswire
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