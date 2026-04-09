Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09
9 April 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 260,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 434.355p. The highest price paid per share was 439.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 429.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0343% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 551,642,729 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 756,776,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
906
432.400
16:18:02
78
432.800
16:17:38
1615
432.800
16:17:38
848
432.500
16:16:33
862
433.000
16:16:09
1220
433.000
16:16:09
607
432.800
16:15:29
720
432.800
16:15:29
870
432.400
16:14:30
1652
432.000
16:13:36
909
431.500
16:11:55
841
431.400
16:10:15
844
431.500
16:09:24
1607
431.500
16:09:24
1002
431.800
16:09:12
903
431.800
16:09:12
929
431.000
16:06:51
971
431.000
16:06:51
1002
431.200
16:06:47
824
431.000
16:05:53
969
431.000
16:05:53
1569
430.500
16:04:59
9646
430.500
16:04:59
2879
430.500
16:04:59
908
429.700
16:04:08
1014
429.800
16:04:08
870
429.800
16:04:08
1444
429.800
16:02:27
915
429.800
16:01:59
837
429.800
16:01:59
1266
430.100
16:00:15
867
430.100
16:00:15
931
430.400
15:59:59
990
430.400
15:59:59
22
430.100
15:57:06
989
430.100
15:57:06
887
430.100
15:57:06
1657
430.300
15:57:02
827
430.300
15:56:23
1082
430.400
15:56:15
569
430.400
15:55:59
309
430.400
15:55:59
1007
429.500
|
15:52:15
922
429.500
15:52:15
926
429.700
15:51:30
81
429.700
15:51:30
862
429.200
15:49:43
1310
429.400
15:49:09
1002
429.700
15:48:51
936
429.700
15:48:51
702
429.700
15:46:42
127
429.700
15:46:42
1012
429.800
15:44:56
950
430.000
15:43:07
14
430.500
15:39:58
981
430.500
15:39:58
821
430.500
15:39:18
1129
430.500
15:37:58
840
430.800
15:37:20
843
431.000
15:37:20
855
430.800
15:32:56
1079
431.200
15:31:43
1228
431.000
15:31:43
1152
431.200
15:31:43
962
431.100
15:29:59
489
431.300
15:28:26
941
431.300
15:28:26
498
431.300
15:28:26
1005
431.300
15:26:46
2
431.700
15:24:51
962
431.700
15:24:51
1010
431.700
15:24:51
938
431.900
15:24:51
982
431.700
15:22:20
820
431.900
15:22:20
966
431.700
15:18:12
865
431.900
15:18:06
125
431.600
15:17:40
14
431.600
15:17:40
934
431.300
15:13:20
1048
431.300
15:13:20
1560
431.500
15:12:01
932
431.400
15:12:01
910
430.800
15:10:10
1009
430.800
15:10:10
1011
429.800
15:06:56
134
429.000
15:05:34
832
429.000
15:05:34
995
429.400
15:03:50
1259
429.400
15:03:50
1030
430.200
15:03:49
853
430.500
15:00:52
293
431.400
15:00:00
630
431.400
15:00:00
884
431.600
14:59:30
1229
431.400
14:57:44
917
431.300
14:57:44
929
432.000
14:54:49
981
432.400
14:53:57
1012
432.900
14:52:24
681
433.700
14:50:05
144
433.600
14:50:05
107
433.600
14:50:05
917
433.500
14:50:05
862
432.600
14:48:24
1013
432.800
14:47:02
947
432.800
14:47:02
886
432.800
14:46:41
1004
432.300
14:44:05
894
431.800
14:42:16
1012
431.800
14:42:16
944
432.100
14:42:00
858
431.500
14:40:18
954
431.300
14:37:40
834
431.900
14:36:41
877
432.100
14:36:30
985
432.400
14:35:32
932
433.500
14:34:40
875
434.000
14:34:05
1005
434.200
14:32:56
603
434.400
14:32:50
410
434.400
14:32:50
838
434.700
14:32:16
882
434.200
14:31:30
814
435.600
14:31:10
885
436.100
14:28:26
1111
436.800
14:25:19
1034
437.000
14:25:18
818
437.100
14:23:30
946
437.100
14:23:15
245
437.300
14:18:13
588
437.300
14:18:13
242
437.500
14:16:19
634
437.500
14:16:19
291
437.500
14:13:58
655
437.500
14:13:58
954
437.100
14:07:58
113
437.800
14:06:37
892
437.800
14:06:37
1339
437.800
14:06:37
980
437.600
14:00:37
769
437.400
13:59:26
110
437.400
13:59:26
882
437.700
13:56:46
230
438.000
13:56:22
738
438.000
13:56:22
1196
438.300
13:52:51
892
438.700
13:51:28
1003
438.700
13:47:23
1010
439.000
13:47:10
829
439.600
13:41:41
1042
439.300
13:40:50
1010
439.100
13:40:50
926
439.600
13:38:13
995
439.400
13:38:13
720
439.200
13:31:07
168
439.200
13:31:07
647
439.100
13:31:07
359
439.100
13:31:07
829
439.500
13:29:31
314
439.600
13:29:31
515
439.600
13:29:31
877
438.900
13:20:30
385
438.700
13:17:42
492
438.700
13:17:42
839
438.500
13:12:48
854
438.900
13:12:08
979
438.400
13:08:15
935
438.000
13:02:28
129
438.100
13:01:42
859
438.100
13:01:42
909
438.100
12:59:43
1036
437.700
12:55:15
890
438.100
12:51:35
936
438.100
12:43:07
883
438.300
12:42:14
861
438.100
12:37:05
871
438.100
12:34:31
941
438.100
12:29:45
812
437.700
12:26:48
1044
438.600
12:21:17
858
438.500
12:21:17
114
438.700
12:20:38
337
438.700
12:20:38
547
438.700
12:20:38
853
438.500
12:15:54
861
438.700
12:15:22
356
438.300
12:11:10
742
438.300
12:11:10
940
438.400
12:11:00
938
438.300
12:08:22
998
437.600
12:02:26
1000
437.600
12:02:26
879
437.000
11:59:30
943
437.200
11:56:50
889
437.800
11:51:09
821
437.800
11:50:00
884
438.100
11:48:00
929
438.300
11:40:10
887
438.500
11:40:10
834
438.500
11:40:10
918
438.900
11:33:54
847
438.100
11:28:29
867
438.300
11:27:26
833
438.500
11:27:23
513
438.700
11:27:09
466
438.700
11:27:09
660
437.700
11:20:47
840
437.800
11:20:47
923
437.500
11:17:49
860
437.400
11:11:20
846
437.200
11:05:28
1001
437.400
11:03:50
839
437.700
11:02:15
866
437.200
10:57:10
895
437.100
10:54:43
116
437.200
10:50:34
700
437.200
10:50:34
300
437.100
10:48:45
62
437.100
10:48:45
640
437.100
10:48:45
991
437.200
10:40:19
875
437.100
10:37:02
1988
437.100
10:37:02
832
437.200
10:35:12
440
436.900
10:33:52
526
436.900
10:33:52
993
436.700
10:30:04
11
436.700
10:29:24
831
436.700
10:29:24
927
436.400
10:25:35
970
435.900
10:19:51
983
435.900
10:19:51
936
435.000
10:10:21
993
435.000
10:07:15
870
435.000
10:07:15
869
435.000
10:07:15
954
435.000
10:05:10
962
433.900
10:01:36
967
434.400
10:01:22
923
435.500
10:00:33
70
435.500
10:00:33
850
435.700
09:57:12
854
435.700
09:57:12
845
435.400
09:54:12
164
435.400
09:54:12
124
435.400
09:54:12
742
435.400
09:54:12
879
435.600
09:51:58
418
435.600
09:51:58
482
435.600
09:51:58
155
435.100
09:40:42
500
435.100
09:40:42
46
435.100
09:40:42
947
435.000
09:40:18
66
435.000
09:40:18
835
435.000
09:40:18
885
435.200
09:36:53
1008
435.200
09:36:53
817
435.200
09:36:53
462
435.000
09:35:07
497
435.000
09:35:07
1416
434.700
09:33:04
1231
434.500
09:33:04
932
434.800
09:32:52
55
435.100
09:32:52
803
435.100
09:32:52
835
435.400
09:32:41
912
434.800
09:28:50
245
435.000
09:27:01
717
435.000
09:27:01
1210
435.300
09:26:40
500
435.400
09:26:00
180
435.400
09:26:00
962
435.400
09:26:00
527
435.600
09:24:28
2287
435.600
09:24:28
911
435.600
09:24:28
963
434.500
09:11:41
928
434.500
09:11:41
1005
434.500
09:11:41
909
434.400
09:00:24
865
434.900
08:46:33
928
434.900
08:46:33
986
435.300
08:44:44
825
435.300
08:34:57
852
435.300
08:34:57
888
435.300
08:34:57
522
434.500
08:33:30
381
434.500
08:33:30
949
435.100
08:33:07
822
434.700
08:23:45
923
434.800
08:20:32
872
435.200
08:19:17
930
436.600
08:16:16
845
437.300
08:13:31
384
437.900
08:12:45
629
437.900
08:12:45
945
437.800
08:10:03
31
437.800
08:10:03
953
439.000
08:09:54
1357
439.200
08:09:11
973
439.100
08:09:11
1127
438.200
08:01:08
1191
439.100
08:01:04
1155
439.200
08:01:04
932
439.500
08:01:04