Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
8 April 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 240,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 443.024p. The highest price paid per share was 446.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 439.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0317% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 551,382,729 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 757,036,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
631
440.600
16:17:53
889
440.600
16:17:53
1266
440.600
16:17:53
1008
440.000
16:16:11
1064
440.000
16:15:07
1134
440.300
16:14:26
968
440.900
16:12:03
919
441.000
16:11:57
3
441.000
16:11:57
996
441.100
16:09:47
894
441.300
16:09:25
1479
441.300
16:09:06
861
441.100
16:07:42
910
441.000
16:07:05
13
441.000
16:06:06
800
441.000
16:06:06
922
441.200
16:04:00
844
441.200
16:03:32
1354
441.400
16:03:29
844
441.400
16:01:50
1010
441.600
16:01:02
826
441.400
15:59:28
907
441.500
15:58:28
834
441.600
15:58:27
954
441.100
15:56:41
1049
441.500
15:55:14
893
441.800
15:54:28
1428
442.000
15:54:04
843
442.000
15:50:57
914
442.200
15:50:42
842
442.200
15:49:43
883
442.400
15:49:13
977
442.200
15:46:37
871
441.700
15:44:26
491
441.900
15:44:22
688
441.900
15:44:22
901
442.100
15:43:52
318
442.100
15:43:52
832
441.700
15:41:17
1066
441.700
15:38:58
873
441.900
15:38:39
192
441.800
15:38:05
234
441.800
15:37:54
245
441.900
15:36:31
672
441.900
15:36:31
903
442.000
15:35:11
862
442.200
15:34:51
1300
442.200
15:34:06
608
441.600
15:32:50
921
441.400
15:29:44
282
441.600
15:28:45
552
441.600
15:28:45
16
441.600
15:28:45
961
442.000
15:27:38
929
442.300
15:25:32
952
442.500
15:24:20
829
442.900
15:23:45
903
443.000
15:23:45
889
442.600
15:20:13
836
442.400
15:19:10
1470
442.500
15:19:10
889
442.400
15:16:38
910
442.400
15:16:38
964
442.400
15:14:07
117
442.600
15:14:01
1156
442.600
15:14:01
1013
441.900
15:11:11
858
442.000
15:11:10
981
442.400
15:10:04
635
441.900
15:08:45
227
441.900
15:08:45
816
442.100
15:08:44
828
442.300
15:07:32
917
442.300
15:06:20
1209
442.100
15:05:11
1046
442.000
15:05:11
1344
442.300
15:05:00
941
441.100
15:01:34
863
441.400
15:01:31
1108
441.600
15:00:42
979
441.600
14:58:41
1005
442.000
14:57:09
825
442.000
14:56:32
969
441.900
14:55:51
1011
442.000
14:55:51
976
441.500
14:53:23
782
441.700
14:53:08
81
441.700
14:53:06
914
441.300
14:50:20
861
441.300
14:50:20
981
441.300
14:48:43
852
441.200
14:47:37
1007
441.100
14:45:30
991
441.900
14:42:56
1003
442.600
14:42:04
914
442.200
14:40:38
932
442.400
14:40:10
736
442.700
14:39:49
149
442.700
14:39:49
897
442.200
14:38:05
865
442.200
14:38:05
833
442.300
14:37:14
915
442.500
14:35:11
1050
442.600
14:35:11
817
442.900
14:34:20
1009
443.200
14:33:13
891
443.300
14:31:48
1006
443.700
14:30:30
1002
443.700
14:30:30
1600
444.000
14:30:30
996
443.200
14:27:14
970
443.300
14:26:12
947
442.400
14:21:55
936
443.000
14:20:51
967
443.500
14:18:09
939
443.300
14:17:09
843
443.500
14:15:04
915
443.500
14:11:10
1007
443.500
14:09:11
825
443.700
14:08:20
627
443.700
14:08:20
209
443.700
14:08:19
864
443.700
14:04:01
322
444.200
14:02:24
638
444.200
14:02:24
240
444.600
14:00:08
185
444.600
13:59:56
447
444.600
13:59:45
22
444.600
13:59:38
170
444.600
13:59:38
725
445.100
13:59:38
153
445.100
13:59:38
28
445.100
13:59:10
879
443.700
13:56:06
958
443.800
13:52:22
826
443.600
13:49:29
851
443.600
13:47:50
924
443.900
13:47:42
909
443.900
13:42:03
95
443.900
13:42:03
131
443.900
13:42:03
890
443.800
13:42:03
941
444.100
13:40:10
951
444.200
13:39:24
308
443.600
13:34:51
526
443.600
13:34:51
1170
444.100
13:30:30
979
444.000
13:30:30
817
443.600
13:24:49
913
443.800
13:21:22
110
444.300
13:19:37
746
444.300
13:19:37
1159
444.400
13:17:06
588
444.300
13:17:06
293
444.300
13:17:06
881
444.500
13:16:32
970
443.500
13:07:42
978
443.500
13:05:12
66
443.300
13:01:37
831
443.300
13:01:37
464
443.200
12:59:41
927
443.400
12:55:36
893
443.200
12:54:02
394
443.700
12:51:03
532
443.700
12:51:03
926
443.700
12:49:02
843
443.600
12:44:45
1009
443.700
12:42:42
825
443.700
12:42:42
986
443.300
12:38:27
848
443.700
12:35:26
841
443.600
12:30:07
100
443.600
12:30:07
730
443.600
12:30:07
115
443.900
12:29:34
757
443.900
12:29:34
979
443.400
12:21:56
759
443.300
12:19:22
132
443.300
12:19:22
949
443.400
12:19:12
879
443.300
12:18:46
902
442.200
12:06:32
1006
442.000
12:04:17
840
441.600
12:02:50
923
441.100
12:02:03
207
441.000
11:56:19
928
441.000
11:56:19
797
441.000
11:56:02
939
441.000
11:51:18
1000
441.100
11:48:17
830
441.400
11:44:59
953
441.400
11:40:40
1019
441.400
11:35:10
8
441.600
11:34:26
1000
441.600
11:31:34
845
441.100
11:25:45
208
441.100
11:20:21
950
441.100
11:20:21
709
441.100
11:20:01
556
441.400
11:13:29
413
441.400
11:13:29
514
441.300
11:13:29
378
441.300
11:13:29
867
441.100
11:06:21
808
441.300
11:02:04
25
441.300
11:02:04
1000
441.300
10:57:11
977
440.300
10:54:10
828
440.500
10:53:22
7
440.600
10:51:10
1007
440.500
10:48:31
903
439.800
10:45:32
876
441.300
10:41:59
984
442.200
10:38:18
978
442.800
10:32:57
960
443.600
10:29:08
912
444.000
10:25:51
842
444.400
10:25:05
1053
444.000
10:20:36
820
444.400
10:17:36
959
444.400
10:17:36
976
444.000
10:14:05
826
443.100
10:07:25
816
443.000
10:05:27
915
443.100
09:59:23
870
443.100
09:57:59
919
443.300
09:53:29
1008
443.600
09:50:35
845
444.200
09:48:01
951
444.700
09:47:25
885
444.400
09:43:33
1031
444.700
09:42:38
989
445.300
09:41:58
816
445.300
09:37:11
939
444.700
09:32:40
889
445.200
09:32:36
984
444.500
09:29:02
958
443.800
09:26:46
958
444.200
09:25:30
854
445.900
09:22:35
937
445.700
09:21:01
964
445.500
09:17:36
901
445.700
09:17:36
1012
444.400
09:14:08
339
444.900
09:13:31
672
444.900
09:13:31
851
444.900
09:13:31
942
444.400
09:10:15
1143
444.400
09:10:15
946
444.500
09:06:39
920
444.400
09:04:06
924
444.400
09:04:06
845
444.700
09:03:49
924
444.700
09:03:49
989
444.600
09:00:13
1001
444.200
08:58:15
964
445.200
08:56:02
977
444.900
08:54:05
492
443.600
08:49:38
997
444.900
08:49:12
825
445.500
08:44:07
927
445.800
08:42:00
922
446.200
08:41:43
1002
446.500
08:40:26
549
446.100
08:38:33
1001
445.500
08:34:11
972
446.200
08:33:28
884
445.500
08:30:20
21
445.500
08:28:11
855
445.500
08:28:11
823
445.500
08:25:44
978
445.800
08:24:42
934
444.100
08:22:02
1068
444.600
08:21:50
291
442.900
08:17:49
708
442.900
08:17:49
1002
443.600
08:17:05
1053
443.800
08:14:53
832
444.000
08:14:53
906
442.900
08:09:49
833
443.600
08:08:17
1872
443.700
08:06:33
910
444.200
08:04:29
940
444.200
08:04:29
755
445.200
08:04:19
991
445.500
08:04:19
662
445.200
08:04:19
835
444.900
08:03:17
852
446.500
08:03:00
713
446.300
08:03:00
648
446.300
08:03:00
531
445.400
08:01:57
963
445.800
08:01:49
963
446.000
08:01:49
1062
446.000
08:01:40
829
443.300
08:00:42
205
443.200
08:00:42