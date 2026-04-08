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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 15:14
5,184 Euro
+2,82 % +0,142
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0225,18019:20
5,0625,13819:13
PR Newswire
08.04.2026 18:00 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

8 April 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 240,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 443.024p. The highest price paid per share was 446.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 439.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0317% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 551,382,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 757,036,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

631

440.600

16:17:53

889

440.600

16:17:53

1266

440.600

16:17:53

1008

440.000

16:16:11

1064

440.000

16:15:07

1134

440.300

16:14:26

968

440.900

16:12:03

919

441.000

16:11:57

3

441.000

16:11:57

996

441.100

16:09:47

894

441.300

16:09:25

1479

441.300

16:09:06

861

441.100

16:07:42

910

441.000

16:07:05

13

441.000

16:06:06

800

441.000

16:06:06

922

441.200

16:04:00

844

441.200

16:03:32

1354

441.400

16:03:29

844

441.400

16:01:50

1010

441.600

16:01:02

826

441.400

15:59:28

907

441.500

15:58:28

834

441.600

15:58:27

954

441.100

15:56:41

1049

441.500

15:55:14

893

441.800

15:54:28

1428

442.000

15:54:04

843

442.000

15:50:57

914

442.200

15:50:42

842

442.200

15:49:43

883

442.400

15:49:13

977

442.200

15:46:37

871

441.700

15:44:26

491

441.900

15:44:22

688

441.900

15:44:22

901

442.100

15:43:52

318

442.100

15:43:52

832

441.700

15:41:17

1066

441.700

15:38:58

873

441.900

15:38:39

192

441.800

15:38:05

234

441.800

15:37:54

245

441.900

15:36:31

672

441.900

15:36:31

903

442.000

15:35:11

862

442.200

15:34:51

1300

442.200

15:34:06

608

441.600

15:32:50

921

441.400

15:29:44

282

441.600

15:28:45

552

441.600

15:28:45

16

441.600

15:28:45

961

442.000

15:27:38

929

442.300

15:25:32

952

442.500

15:24:20

829

442.900

15:23:45

903

443.000

15:23:45

889

442.600

15:20:13

836

442.400

15:19:10

1470

442.500

15:19:10

889

442.400

15:16:38

910

442.400

15:16:38

964

442.400

15:14:07

117

442.600

15:14:01

1156

442.600

15:14:01

1013

441.900

15:11:11

858

442.000

15:11:10

981

442.400

15:10:04

635

441.900

15:08:45

227

441.900

15:08:45

816

442.100

15:08:44

828

442.300

15:07:32

917

442.300

15:06:20

1209

442.100

15:05:11

1046

442.000

15:05:11

1344

442.300

15:05:00

941

441.100

15:01:34

863

441.400

15:01:31

1108

441.600

15:00:42

979

441.600

14:58:41

1005

442.000

14:57:09

825

442.000

14:56:32

969

441.900

14:55:51

1011

442.000

14:55:51

976

441.500

14:53:23

782

441.700

14:53:08

81

441.700

14:53:06

914

441.300

14:50:20

861

441.300

14:50:20

981

441.300

14:48:43

852

441.200

14:47:37

1007

441.100

14:45:30

991

441.900

14:42:56

1003

442.600

14:42:04

914

442.200

14:40:38

932

442.400

14:40:10

736

442.700

14:39:49

149

442.700

14:39:49

897

442.200

14:38:05

865

442.200

14:38:05

833

442.300

14:37:14

915

442.500

14:35:11

1050

442.600

14:35:11

817

442.900

14:34:20

1009

443.200

14:33:13

891

443.300

14:31:48

1006

443.700

14:30:30

1002

443.700

14:30:30

1600

444.000

14:30:30

996

443.200

14:27:14

970

443.300

14:26:12

947

442.400

14:21:55

936

443.000

14:20:51

967

443.500

14:18:09

939

443.300

14:17:09

843

443.500

14:15:04

915

443.500

14:11:10

1007

443.500

14:09:11

825

443.700

14:08:20

627

443.700

14:08:20

209

443.700

14:08:19

864

443.700

14:04:01

322

444.200

14:02:24

638

444.200

14:02:24

240

444.600

14:00:08

185

444.600

13:59:56

447

444.600

13:59:45

22

444.600

13:59:38

170

444.600

13:59:38

725

445.100

13:59:38

153

445.100

13:59:38

28

445.100

13:59:10

879

443.700

13:56:06

958

443.800

13:52:22

826

443.600

13:49:29

851

443.600

13:47:50

924

443.900

13:47:42

909

443.900

13:42:03

95

443.900

13:42:03

131

443.900

13:42:03

890

443.800

13:42:03

941

444.100

13:40:10

951

444.200

13:39:24

308

443.600

13:34:51

526

443.600

13:34:51

1170

444.100

13:30:30

979

444.000

13:30:30

817

443.600

13:24:49

913

443.800

13:21:22

110

444.300

13:19:37

746

444.300

13:19:37

1159

444.400

13:17:06

588

444.300

13:17:06

293

444.300

13:17:06

881

444.500

13:16:32

970

443.500

13:07:42

978

443.500

13:05:12

66

443.300

13:01:37

831

443.300

13:01:37

464

443.200

12:59:41

927

443.400

12:55:36

893

443.200

12:54:02

394

443.700

12:51:03

532

443.700

12:51:03

926

443.700

12:49:02

843

443.600

12:44:45

1009

443.700

12:42:42

825

443.700

12:42:42

986

443.300

12:38:27

848

443.700

12:35:26

841

443.600

12:30:07

100

443.600

12:30:07

730

443.600

12:30:07

115

443.900

12:29:34

757

443.900

12:29:34

979

443.400

12:21:56

759

443.300

12:19:22

132

443.300

12:19:22

949

443.400

12:19:12

879

443.300

12:18:46

902

442.200

12:06:32

1006

442.000

12:04:17

840

441.600

12:02:50

923

441.100

12:02:03

207

441.000

11:56:19

928

441.000

11:56:19

797

441.000

11:56:02

939

441.000

11:51:18

1000

441.100

11:48:17

830

441.400

11:44:59

953

441.400

11:40:40

1019

441.400

11:35:10

8

441.600

11:34:26

1000

441.600

11:31:34

845

441.100

11:25:45

208

441.100

11:20:21

950

441.100

11:20:21

709

441.100

11:20:01

556

441.400

11:13:29

413

441.400

11:13:29

514

441.300

11:13:29

378

441.300

11:13:29

867

441.100

11:06:21

808

441.300

11:02:04

25

441.300

11:02:04

1000

441.300

10:57:11

977

440.300

10:54:10

828

440.500

10:53:22

7

440.600

10:51:10

1007

440.500

10:48:31

903

439.800

10:45:32

876

441.300

10:41:59

984

442.200

10:38:18

978

442.800

10:32:57

960

443.600

10:29:08

912

444.000

10:25:51

842

444.400

10:25:05

1053

444.000

10:20:36

820

444.400

10:17:36

959

444.400

10:17:36

976

444.000

10:14:05

826

443.100

10:07:25

816

443.000

10:05:27

915

443.100

09:59:23

870

443.100

09:57:59

919

443.300

09:53:29

1008

443.600

09:50:35

845

444.200

09:48:01

951

444.700

09:47:25

885

444.400

09:43:33

1031

444.700

09:42:38

989

445.300

09:41:58

816

445.300

09:37:11

939

444.700

09:32:40

889

445.200

09:32:36

984

444.500

09:29:02

958

443.800

09:26:46

958

444.200

09:25:30

854

445.900

09:22:35

937

445.700

09:21:01

964

445.500

09:17:36

901

445.700

09:17:36

1012

444.400

09:14:08

339

444.900

09:13:31

672

444.900

09:13:31

851

444.900

09:13:31

942

444.400

09:10:15

1143

444.400

09:10:15

946

444.500

09:06:39

920

444.400

09:04:06

924

444.400

09:04:06

845

444.700

09:03:49

924

444.700

09:03:49

989

444.600

09:00:13

1001

444.200

08:58:15

964

445.200

08:56:02

977

444.900

08:54:05

492

443.600

08:49:38

997

444.900

08:49:12

825

445.500

08:44:07

927

445.800

08:42:00

922

446.200

08:41:43

1002

446.500

08:40:26

549

446.100

08:38:33

1001

445.500

08:34:11

972

446.200

08:33:28

884

445.500

08:30:20

21

445.500

08:28:11

855

445.500

08:28:11

823

445.500

08:25:44

978

445.800

08:24:42

934

444.100

08:22:02

1068

444.600

08:21:50

291

442.900

08:17:49

708

442.900

08:17:49

1002

443.600

08:17:05

1053

443.800

08:14:53

832

444.000

08:14:53

906

442.900

08:09:49

833

443.600

08:08:17

1872

443.700

08:06:33

910

444.200

08:04:29

940

444.200

08:04:29

755

445.200

08:04:19

991

445.500

08:04:19

662

445.200

08:04:19

835

444.900

08:03:17

852

446.500

08:03:00

713

446.300

08:03:00

648

446.300

08:03:00

531

445.400

08:01:57

963

445.800

08:01:49

963

446.000

08:01:49

1062

446.000

08:01:40

829

443.300

08:00:42

205

443.200

08:00:42

© 2026 PR Newswire
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