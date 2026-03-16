

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices increased in March despite the new global uncertainty created by the Iran war, property website Rightmove said Monday.



House prices increased 0.8 percent on a monthly basis to GBP 371,042 in March. This was a typical price increase for this time of year, following unusually flat prices in February.



Rightmove said home-movers continued with deals despite headlines about potential mortgage rate rises and increases to fuel and energy costs.



The number of new listings coming onto the market over the same period was 3 percent lower than last year but 7 percent higher than 2024, data showed. The number of homes for sale remained at its highest level for 11 years.



New buyer demand has not fallen since the onset of the Iran war. 'It's too early to see clearly how these major global events will affect the market,' Rightmove said.



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