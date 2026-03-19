

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (JEM.F, JMT.LS) reported that its fourth quarter net profit attributable to the company increased to 163 million euros or 0.26 euros per share from 159 million euros or 0.25 euros per share last year.



Earnings per share without Other profits/losses were 0.35 euros compared to 0.31 euros in the prior year.



Net Sales and Services for the fourth quarter grew to 9.457 billion euros from 8.700 billion euros last year.



The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Shareholder's Meeting, the distribution of 408.5 million euros of dividends. This proposal corresponds to a gross dividend of 0.65 euros per share.



The Board of Directors also proposes allocating an endowment of 40 million euros to the Jerónimo Martins Foundation from the 2025 net earnings.



JEM.F closed Wednesday's regular trading at 21.96 euros down 0.34 euros or 1.52%.



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