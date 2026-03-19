Irisity AB: Q4: Completing a year of transformation toward a more focused and financially sustainable Irisity, still with positive impact to come.

The CEO comments on Q4 2025:

During Q4, we completed the execution of our simplification plan, marking an important milestone in our transformation toward a more focused and financially sustainable organization. While the operational changes are largely implemented, the financial impact will continue to materialize over the coming quarters as cost reductions are fully reflected.

Throughout the year, we have streamlined the organization, simplified our product portfolio, and strengthened our go-to-market model. At the same time, we have sharpened our commercial strategy with a stronger partner-first approach, focusing on strategic partners, VMS integrations, OEM opportunities, and key channel collaborations to enable more scalable and efficient growth.

Net sales amounted to MSEK 18.6 (4.7). Net sales in Q4 last year were negatively impacted by revenue recognition adjustments of MSEK 13.7, and adjusted for this, sales were broadly in line year-over-year. Sequentially, net sales decreased compared to a strong Q3, while the increasing share of recurring revenue continues to shift revenue recognition over time.

EBITDA improved year-over-year by 86%, in addition to the revenue recognition impact in Q4 last year bad debt accruals and rights issue related costs also impacted the quarter negatively. Adjusted for these impacts, EBTDA still improved 60% driven primarily by the reduced cost base following the restructuring initiatives executed during 2025. With a more focused organization and continued cost reductions, we are progressing toward our goal of achieving cash flow neutrality in 2026.

Key figures Q4 2025:

Collections amounted to MSEK 33.0 (23.5).

Invoicing amounted to MSEK 28.4 (38.7).

Net sales MSEK 18.6 (4.7).

Gross margin 80.2% (-30.3%).

EBITDA MSEK -9.1 (-63.6).

Result after tax MSEK -62.6 (-125.8).

Cash and available credit lines 12.4 (7.6)

MRR for the quarter amounted to MSEK 4.4 (4.3)

The 2025 Q4 report is available at www.irisity.com

Language of financial reporting

Irisity publish all quarterly reports in English only. Annual reports will be available in both English and Swedish.

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Zaar CFO and interim CEO, Irisity AB, gustav.zaar@irisity.com

This information is information that Irisity AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact persons, at 08:00 CET on 19 March 2026.

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3,000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

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