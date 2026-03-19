Amoéba's FY25 was marked by regulatory and pre-commercial progress across biocontrol and cosmetics, alongside higher industrial deployment spend ahead of a planned move into commercialisation in 2026. Operating loss declined to €6.8m (FY24: loss of €5.7m), mainly due to higher deployment costs as production capacity increased (notably at Chassieu), while R&D and G&A were marginally lower year-on-year. Commercially, Amoéba advanced a partner-led route to market via a distribution agreement with Koppert (18 European countries and the US) and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Syngenta (cereals and field crops in Europe and the UK). Liquidity improved following the July 2025 capital increase and additional bond tranches, with Nice & Green confirming continued financial support to at least end-2026. We will update our forecasts and valuation once more information is available.

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