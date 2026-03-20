

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York unsealed an indictment charging three individuals associated with Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) with conspiring to violate U.S. export-control laws.



The defendants are Yih-Shyan 'Wally' Liaw, Senior Vice President of Business Development and a member of Supermicro's Board of Directors; Ruei-Tsang 'Steven' Chang, a sales manager in Taiwan; and Ting-Wei 'Willy' Sun, a contractor. Liaw, a U.S. citizen, and Sun, a citizen of Taiwan, were arrested and will be presented in the Northern District of California. Chang, also a citizen of Taiwan, remains a fugitive.



The indictment alleged that the three conspired to divert high-performance computer servers assembled in the United States and incorporating advanced U.S. artificial intelligence technology to China, in violation of export restrictions. The U.S. Department of Commerce requires licenses for the export and reexport of AI accelerator chips and servers containing them to China and Hong Kong, citing national security risks.



Super micro emphasized that it is not named as a defendant in the case. The company has placed the two employees on administrative leave and terminated its relationship with the contractor. It stated that the alleged conduct contravenes its compliance policies and controls, and reaffirmed its commitment to adhering to all U.S. export and re-export laws. Supermicro added that it has been cooperating fully with the government's investigation and will continue to do so.



SMCI closed at $30.79, up $0.44 or 1.45% on March 19. However, in overnight trading at 2:18 AM EDT, the stock dropped sharply by $5.50, or 17.86%, to $25.29.



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