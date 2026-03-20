

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (ALO.PA, AOMFF.PK) Friday said it has secured a contract renewal worth around 800 million euros or C$1.3 billion with Metrolinx, a provincial government agency in Ontario.



The French rail transport systems manufacturer said that the contract renewal is for extending operations and maintenance or O&M services for a five-year period till 2031.



The company said that the agreement covers continued rail operations for GO Transit across the Greater Golden Horseshoe and the Union Pearson Express connecting Toronto Pearson Airport to downtown Toronto.



Alstom SA said that the extension will also support nearly 1,300 direct jobs in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area, including operations staff, drivers, conductors, customer service, and maintenance personnel.



Commenting on the developments, Michael Keroullé, Alstom America's President, said,'Our continued partnership with Metrolinx is a tribute to the excellence and experience of our local Services Team to ensure passengers needs are met safely and efficiently.'



On the Paris Exchange, ALO.PA is currently trading up 1.9 percent on Friday at 23.80 euros.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News