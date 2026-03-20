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WKN: A0M7F9 | ISIN: SE0000616716 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DU
Frankfurt
20.03.26 | 08:15
8,550 Euro
-2,95 % -0,260
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUNI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUNI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7708,88011:41
PR Newswire
20.03.2026 11:30 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Changes in Duni Group's Management Team

MALMÖ, Sweden, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group today announces that Nicklas Lauwell, Chief Officer Business Area Food Packaging Solutions and member of Duni Group's Management Team, has decided to leave the Group to pursue a role as Club director for the football club IFK Göteborg.

"We are sad to see Nicklas leave Duni Group after nine years with the Company. During this time, he has held several roles across the Group and has been a member of the Group Management Team since 2021. Nicklas has played an important role in developing our Food Packaging Solutions business, strengthening our capabilities, and building a strong team. I want to express my sincere appreciation to Nicklas for the impact he has made on our Duniform and Take away business, as well as on the Company as a whole. I wish Nicklas all success in his future endeavors," says Robert Dackeskog, President and CEO of Duni Group.

Nicklas' last day with Duni Group will be no later than June 30, 2026. The process to appoint a successor has been initiated.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Petra Lamorell, Interim Head of Communications, +46 76-874 03 87, petra.lamorell@duni.com

Duni AB (publ)
Box 237
201 22 Malmö, Sweden
Telephone: +46 40 10 62 00
www.duni.com
Registration no. 556536-7488

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/changes-in-duni-group-s-management-team,c4323965

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/4323965/3993666.pdf

Changes in Duni Group's Management Team

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changes-in-duni-groups-management-team-302719720.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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