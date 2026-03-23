American Rebel Holdings: GAT Guns Delivers Standout Results at Factory Shoot 2026 with Champion Safe

Exclusive dealer doubles Champion Safe sales versus last year and places two additional safe orders following a standout weekend in East Dundee

PROVO, UT / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Champion Safe Company ( championsafe.com ), a premier manufacturer of high-security safes and vault doors, and a proud subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB), America's Patriotic Brand, proudly supported GAT Guns at its annual Factory Shoot 2026, a two-day event that has become a long-running tradition for firearm enthusiasts looking to see exclusive products, compare options, and take advantage of special show opportunities. This year's event was a major success for GAT Guns, with Champion Safe sales doubling versus last year and the dealer placing two additional safe orders after the show.

For more than four decades, GAT Guns has built a reputation for growth, service, and community connection. Founded in 1979 by Gregory A. Tropino, the business grew from a small shop into one of the Midwest's largest firearm retailers, and today it operates a major East Dundee facility with 63 shooting lanes and a long-standing focus on safety, education, and responsible gun ownership.

"At events like Factory Shoot, we get to spend real time with customers, show them the value of a Champion Safe in person, and help them make a confident buying decision," said Randy Potter, General Manager of GAT Guns. "The response this year was outstanding, and the strong sales performance speaks to the trust customers place in both GAT Guns and Champion."

GAT Guns' reputation is reinforced by strong customer feedback online, where reviews consistently highlight knowledgeable staff and helpful service. The company's reviews reflect the kind of customer experience that has helped make GAT Guns a destination for firearm owners across the region.

"GAT Guns is exactly the kind of partner we value at Champion Safe," said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe. "They know their customers, they know their market, and they know how to create an event experience that drives real results. Seeing Champion sales double and watching GAT Guns place additional orders after the show is a strong reminder of what happens when great dealers put great products in front of the right audience."

Champion Safe remains committed to supporting top-performing dealers like GAT Guns with products that sell, service that matters, and partnerships built for long-term growth. Consumers who missed the Factory Shoot are encouraged to visit GAT Guns in East Dundee or connect with the team online to learn more about their selection of Champion Safes and other products.

gatguns.com (847) 428-4867

Store Hours: Mon - Fri: 9am - 9pm, Saturday: 8am - 6pm, Sunday: 9am - 6pm

970 Dundee Avenue, East Dundee, IL 60118

About GAT Guns

GAT Guns was founded in 1979 and has grown into one of the Midwest's leading firearm retailers, with a strong emphasis on firearms, training, range time, and customer service. The company's East Dundee location features an extensive facility designed to support shooting sports, education, and responsible ownership.

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, providing high-quality safes and vault doors engineered for ultimate security and fire protection. Built entirely with 100% American-made, high-strength steel, Champion Safes feature full length double steel doors and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Learn more at championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.

Learn more at americanrebel.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross.

Contact Information

Locate a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/dealer-directory

Become a Champion Safe Dealer: https://www.championsafe.com/become-a-dealer

Investor Relations: ir@americanrebel.com

Media Inquiries

Monica Brennan: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, strategies, and projections about future events or performance. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "should," "target," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements regarding: anticipated benefits from dealer partnerships and retail expansion initiatives; expected revenue growth for fiscal year 2025 and beyond; consumer demand for Champion Safe and American Rebel products; adoption by distributors and retailers; our ability to scale production and strengthen supply chain capabilities; the effectiveness of our sales, marketing, and brand-building strategies. Certain performance metrics, including year-to-date growth percentages and other financial or operating data referenced herein, are based on internal, unaudited information and are subject to change upon completion of the Company's standard financial closing and review procedures.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: (a) the final accounting treatment of transactions and arrangements described in the Company's SEC filings under U.S. GAAP, including valuation determinations, classification between liabilities and equity, and related presentation and disclosure requirements; (b) the possibility that the SEC may review, comment on, delay, or not declare effective any registration statement or other filing (including any contemplated registration statement on Form S-1), or that the Company may be unable to timely file or maintain the effectiveness of registration statements or periodic reports for any reason; (c) the risk that the Company may not be able to meet Nasdaq continued listing requirements in the future (including due to changes in stockholders' equity, market value, minimum bid price, corporate governance requirements, or other factors), and the risk of additional compliance actions, trading suspension, or delisting; (d) if applicable, the risk that conversions of the Company's Series D Convertible Preferred Stock into common stock may not occur as anticipated, may be delayed, may be limited by contractual provisions (including beneficial ownership limitations), regulatory considerations, market conditions, or other factors, and/or may result in greater-than-anticipated dilution; (e) the availability of sufficient authorized and unissued shares of common stock, including the application of equity plan limits, share reservation mechanics, and other corporate, legal, or exchange requirements affecting issuance capacity; (f) the Company's ability to perform its obligations under commercial agreements described in its SEC filings (including any sponsorship arrangements and related registration rights), and the impact of any disputes, enforcement actions, penalties, or additional consideration provisions triggered by non-performance or alleged non-performance; (g) the Company's ability to rely on exemptions from registration for securities issuances described in its SEC filings and the risk of differing interpretations by regulators or third parties; (h) adverse developments in the Company's operating results, liquidity, or access to capital; (i) volatility in the trading price and liquidity of the Company's securities; and (j) general economic, market, regulatory, and competitive conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as such filings may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/gat-guns-delivers-standout-results-at-factory-shoot-2026-with-champion-1150408