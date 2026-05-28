Patriotic Country Rocker and American Rebel Holdings, Inc. CEO Andy Ross to Appear Live on Dr. Drew Tonight to Discuss 2nd Amendment and Company's Patriotic Values

American Rebel Holdings (OTC:AREB) CEO Andy Ross brings America's Patriotic Brand, American Rebel Light Beer, "Hold My Beer," and a bullish faith-family-freedom message to Dr. Drew's national audience as America approaches its 250th birthday

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB) today announced that CEO Andy Ross will appear tonight on Dr. Drew at 6:30 PM CT / 7:30 PM ET to discuss the 2nd Amendment, the Company's deeply held patriotic values, and why American Rebel is bullish on America - its people, its freedoms, its entrepreneurs, its retailers, and the American Dream.

A true entrepreneur and American patriot, Ross will speak to how American Rebel boldly embeds its pro-America identity into its flagship beer product - and why that identity is not hidden in fine print. American Rebel's values are right on the can: "America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer." For consumers looking for a beer that says what it stands for, American Rebel Light Beer puts faith, family, freedom, country, and constitutional values front and center. Ross recently delivered a high-energy performance at Black Oak Amphitheater, one of the nation's premier patriotic outdoor concert venues, debuting his powerful new single "Hold My Beer," a bold anthem celebrating 250 years of American history and declaring that America's greatest days still lie ahead. The song is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Watch or Stream "Hold My Beer"

Watch the official video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSQUqMTdE1I

Stream the single: https://found.ee/holdmybeer

A Message From Andy Ross

"I've always believed in the true spirit of American entrepreneurship and patriotism. I love this country with everything I've got, and I've never been afraid to stand up for the freedoms and values that make America who we are. That's why I write the songs I write - from Cold Dead Hand to I Stand for You, which I wrote from the flag's own perspective. Those songs come straight from my heart. And now Hold My Beer carries that same spirit - it's fun, it's bold, it's unapologetically American. It's the perfect anthem for American Rebel Light Beer and the perfect way to celebrate our nation's 250th birthday. This brand, this music, and this moment all come from the same place: my love for this country and the people who make it great."

- Andy Ross, Founder, Chairman & CEO, American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

Tune in tonight to hear Ross share his vision for American Rebel and his unwavering commitment to American values.

About Andy Ross

Andy Ross is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB), and one of America's most passionate entrepreneurial voices for patriotism, the 2nd Amendment, and the freedoms that define this nation.

Before founding American Rebel, Ross founded Digital Ally in 2004 - completing the initial funding and product designs before uplisting the company to NASDAQ under the symbol DGLY. He later founded Ross Archery and launched his internationally broadcast television series, Maximum Archery World Tour, which ran for ten years before being rebranded as American Rebel.

American Rebel Holdings was officially founded in December 2014, inspired by a song Ross had recorded titled "American Rebel." Under his leadership, the company has grown from a concealed carry backpack startup - first unveiled at the NRA Annual Meeting in 2016 - into a diversified patriotic lifestyle brand encompassing premium beverages, safe manufacturing companies, apparel, and accessories. In August 2023, American Rebel signed a Master Brewing Agreement with Associated Brewing Company, launching American Rebel Beer.

Beyond business, Ross is an accomplished musician whose songwriting reflects his core beliefs. His catalogue includes Cold Dead Hand, I Stand for You - written from the perspective of the American flag - and his newest anthem, Hold My Beer, a celebration of America's 250th birthday. Ross recently performed live at Black Oak Amphitheater, delivering a high-energy patriotic set that embodied the spirit of the American Rebel brand.

For more information visit www.andyross.com

About Dr. Drew

Dr. Drew Pinsky is one of the most recognizable and trusted physician-media personalities in America. A board-certified specialist in both Internal Medicine and Addiction Medicine, Dr. Drew has treated tens of thousands of patients over his 40-year career and continues to run a private practice in Pasadena, California.

Dr. Drew first became a household name hosting the nationally syndicated radio show Loveline, which ran for 32 years and was later adapted into a nightly MTV series. He went on to host VH1's Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, anchor Dr. Drew On Call on HLN, and make dozens of appearances on programs including The Tonight Show, Good Morning America, Oprah, Ellen, and The View.

Today, Dr. Drew reaches a massive and loyal audience across multiple platforms:

The Dr. Drew Podcast - a long-running, weekly podcast with 636+ published episodes, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major platforms

The Adam and Dr. Drew Show - co-hosted with Adam Carolla, ranking in the Top 100 on Apple Podcasts (U.S. Comedy) with 2,000+ episodes published over 13 years

Ask Dr. Drew - a live-streamed interactive show on DrDrew.TV, covering breaking news, science, and social issues with celebrity and medical guests

PodcastOne Network - the platform network delivering 5.9 million monthly unique listeners and 18 million+ monthly downloads across its roster of shows

Dr. Drew holds a B.A. from Amherst College and an M.D. from the University of Southern California School of Medicine. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, a Fellow of the American Board of Addiction Medicine, and a Diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine. He currently serves as Chief of the Medical Board for The Wellness Company.

With a combined social media and podcast footprint reaching millions of Americans weekly, Dr. Drew's platform provides American Rebel an exceptional stage to share its message of patriotism, freedom, and entrepreneurship.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB) operates as America's Patriotic Brand, designing and marketing branded products built around the themes of patriotism, independence, and the American spirit. The company's portfolio includes American Rebel Light Beer, branded apparel, safes, personal security products, and lifestyle accessories. American Rebel is led by CEO, musician, and entrepreneur Andy Ross.

American Rebel is bullish on America: bullish on American entrepreneurship, American workers, American retailers, American live music venues, American motorsports, and the enduring American values of faith, family, freedom, and country. The Company believes those values are not slogans - they are a consumer movement and a brand promise built into every can of American Rebel Light Beer.

Music plays a central role in American Rebel's brand identity, with the Company activating in high-impact venues that define American culture and nightlife. From the legendary honky tonks in its hometown of Nashville - including Kid Rock's, Honky Tonk Central, Rippy's, and the iconic Tootsie's Orchid Lounge on Lower Broadway - to the recently announced Tootsie's location in Panama City Beach, Florida, American Rebel continues to align with the stages and venues where patriotic fans gather, celebrate, and raise a cold beer. The Company now adds one of the nation's premier patriotic outdoor concert venues, Black Oak Amphitheater, expanding its presence into large-format live music environments that amplify the American Rebel lifestyle.

Through strategic partnerships across sports, music, racing, and entertainment, American Rebel continues building a lifestyle-driven consumer brand focused on connecting with hardworking Americans who value faith, family, freedom, and country. The Company's expanding NHRA sponsorship footprint - including partnerships with Tony Stewart Racing Nitro, Matt Hagan, Leah Pruett, and John Hall Racing - reflects American Rebel's commitment to creating authentic consumer engagement opportunities while supporting retail growth, national brand visibility, and shareholder value.

American Rebel Beer continues expanding distribution and awareness through experiential marketing, national media exposure, retail partnerships, and direct-to-consumer engagement initiatives across key markets throughout the United States.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com and americanrebel.com.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by CEO Andy Ross: THE AMERICAN REBEL STORY

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is the crisp, refreshing, all-American light lager crafted for patriots who love freedom, fast cars, country music, and celebrating the American way of life. Brewed for flavor, smoothness, and all-day drinkability, it delivers a clean, full-flavor experience with a lighter feel - making it the go-to choice for concerts, tailgates, and celebrations across the USA.

Anchored by its signature brand statement - "America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer." - American Rebel Light Beer celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A Better-For-You Premium Light Lager Built to Win

American Rebel Light Beer is brewed for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy-drinking domestic light lager with a "better for you" profile, aligned with a brand that proudly champions American patriotism. It's the only BEER we're DRINKIN' ROUND HERE.

Product Profile:

Calories 110 per 12 oz Carbs 4g per 12 oz ABV 4.2% Recipe 100% all-malt - no adjuncts, no corn syrups, no rice extracts Process Cold, extended fermentation for crisp taste and brilliant clarity Brewed by City Brewing Company, La Crosse, Wisconsin, in partnership with the AlcSource beverage innovation team

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has expanded into 18 states, including Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Iowa, Alabama, Connecticut, and Kansas - with nationwide expansion continuing as America's Patriotic, "better-for-you" light beer.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonks up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand follows a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with top wholesalers to accelerate retail and on-premise availability and build national momentum.

For more information, visit AmericanRebelBeer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding American Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s media exposure, brand awareness, consumer engagement, distribution expansion, retail and on-premise availability, strategic partnerships, marketing initiatives, shareholder value, revenue opportunities, national growth strategy, and the future performance of American Rebel Light Beer and related branded products. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, plans, assumptions, and beliefs and are generally identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "may," "will," "could," "should," "positioned," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including market acceptance of the Company's products, competitive conditions, distributor and retailer execution, supply chain, production, pricing and regulatory matters affecting alcohol beverages, availability of capital, general economic conditions, public company reporting considerations, and other risks described in the Company's public filings and disclosures, including, as applicable, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and reports available through OTC Markets. American Rebel undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Retail and Distribution Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Investor Contact:

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

ir@americanrebel.com

Media Contact:

info@americanrebel.com

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/patriotic-country-rocker-and-american-rebel-holdings-inc.-otc-areb-ceo-1171286