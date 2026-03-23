OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- urban-gro, Inc. (UGRO) - up 85% at $4.05
- WeShop Holdings Limited (WSHP)- up 27% at $14.88
- QVC Group Inc. (QVCGA) - up 17% at $2.09
- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (APGE) - up 15% at $76.01
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) - up 11% at $2.61
- Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT) - up 9% at $114.49
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) - up 9% at $8.08
- PTL Limited (PTLE) - up 9% at $4.66
- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) - up 7% at $2.89
- LENSAR, Inc. (LNSR) - up 6% at $6.27
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) - down 10% at $11.54
- Anghami Inc. (ANGH) - down 10% at $2.50
- AleAnna, Inc. (ANNA) - down 9% at $6.42
- Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NSRX) - down 9% at $2.43
- Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) - down 8% at $11.00
- ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) - down 8% at $4.72
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) - down 7% at $2.39
- Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) - down 6% at $6.26
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) - down 6% at $4.25
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) - down 5% at $2.68
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