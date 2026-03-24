Distributed Access Architecture and Virtual CMTS technologies to be used to enhance Vodafone's cable network in Germany

Aurora Networks, a Vistance Networks (NASDAQ: VISN) business, and HUBER+SUHNER (SWX: HUBN) are collaborating on a next-generation Remote PHY solution which will provide multi-gigabit service enablement, long-term support and sustainable expansion of the Vodafone (LON: VOD) cable network in Germany.

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The two technology companies will assist Vodafone, a leading global provider of telecoms services, with the adoption of enhanced, field-proven and innovative Distributed Access Architecture and Virtual CMTS technologies.

Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) enables the evolution of cable networks by maximizing existing Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) infrastructure. DAA improves internet speed and reliability by moving some of the network processing closer to the user, rather than keeping it centralized, which results in a smoother and faster online experience.

This latest technology provides excellent scalability and upgradability, as well as a simplified migration path with lower operational costs allowing subscribers to more seamlessly experience enriched connectivity and all its benefits.

"We are excited to be working with Aurora Networks and HUBER+SUHNER," stated Michael Rabes, Director of Fixed Access Engineering at Vodafone Germany. "The collaboration with Aurora Networks and HUBER+SUHNER is long-term and promotes future cooperation. The DAA and vCMTS technologies have been deployed in the live network. Our joint efforts will help Vodafone deliver a reliable and high-quality cable network assuring the best user experience to its customers today and in the future."

Aurora Networks, a global leader in network connectivity, brings to this partnership the virtual CMTS (vCCAP Evo) and QAM video solutions. Additionally, Aurora Networks is the prime end-to-end DAA solution system integrator leveraging extensive domain expertise in the adoption and migration of HFC toward DAA networks.

Aurora Networks vCCAP Evo and QAM video solutions offer an agile, flexible and efficient approach to introducing new network services in Vodafone's cable access network, providing a much higher density and capacity than hardware-based CMTS platforms. This agility includes centralized, automated provisioning, configuration, and monitoring of DAA devices across the network. By running on commercial, off-the-shelf (COTS) servers, Aurora Networks vCCAP Evo and QAM video solutions enable Vodafone to benefit from reduced rack space requirements, as well as energy and cost savings in the headend.

"We're thrilled to welcome Vodafone to our expanding roster of global operators that have adopted vCCAP Evo," stated Guy Sucharczuk, SVP President, Aurora Networks. "vCCAP Evo will enable Vodafone to significantly optimize the performance of its network, deliver multi-gigabit services to subscribers and to realize significant energy and cost savings in the headend. By choosing Aurora Networks as the end-to-end DAA solution system integrator, Vodafone will benefit from the extensive and diverse expertise of our Professional Services team who have helped network operators design, deploy, expand and evolve their networks for more than two decades."

HUBER+SUHNER, a global provider of innovative and high-quality data and power connectivity solutions, will provide next-generation Remote PHY devices with full software interoperability to strengthen Vodafone's network.

"This partnership is an important continuation of our support as the cable network solution provider for Vodafone," added Jürgen Walter, COO Communication Segment, HUBER+SUHNER. "Many analogue optical and RF technology solutions from HUBER+SUHNER have helped evolve Vodafone's cable network during the past decades. We look forward to using our deep and mature knowhow to further increase network quality and performance for Vodafone's cable network customers in Germany."

Vistance Networks, Aurora Networks, Ruckus Networks and their logos are trademarks of Vistance Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. For additional trademark information see https://www.vistancenetworks.com. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Vistance Networks:

Vistance Networks (NASDAQ: VISN) shapes the future of communications technology, pushing past what is possible. We deliver solutions that bring reliability and performance to a world always in motion. Our global team of innovators and employees are trusted advisors who listen to customers first, then deliver value. Discover more at www.vistancenetworks.com.

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About HUBER SUHNER Group

The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide. Learn more at https://www.hubersuhner.com/en

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management's beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Vistance Networks

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Contacts:

News Media Contact:

Luke Hamer

Luke.Hamer@vistancenetworks.com

Financial Contact:

Jenny Thompson

Jenny.Thompson@vistancenetworks.com

Media contact for HUBER+SUHNER

Financial business media

Christiane Jelinek

pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

Trade media

Jim Mack

pressoffice@hubersuhner.com