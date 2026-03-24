Alstom S.A.: Alstom will upgrade the Skyway at Houston Intercontinental Airport and continue operations and maintenance for 15 years

Alstom has secured a 380 million euros (437 million dollars) contract to upgrade and refurbish the Skyway automated people mover (APM) system at Houston Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and extend operations and maintenance services for 15 years.

New fleet of Innovia APM R vehicles and upgraded station infrastructure to increase capacity and improve the passenger experience.

Dedicated 48,person operations and maintenance team to support reliability amid the airport's major expansion program.





24 March 2026 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been selected by George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas, to replace its existing Skyway automated people mover (APM) system and provide operations and maintenance services for 15 years. The contract includes a new Operations Control Center, upgraded Automatic Train Control and communications systems, 16 new Innovia APM R vehicles, modernised station doors across all terminals and continued operations and maintenance of the system. The total contract value is approximately a 380 million euros1 (437 million dollars).

Enhancing mobility for one of America's busiest airports

IAH is undergoing multi-billion-dollar expansion to accommodate record-breaking passenger growth, which topped 48 million passengers last year. The renewed Skyway system will reduce service disruptions, improve passenger flow between terminals, and enhance the overall travel experience. Upgraded digital communications and monitoring systems will increase operational reliability, supporting smoother journeys during peak airport demand.

Under the contract, Alstom will:

Construct a new Operations Control Center to improve system supervision and responsiveness

Upgrade to Urbalis automatic train control to enhance capacity and safety

Install enhanced communication systems for improved reliability

Deploy 16 new Innovia APM R vehicles designed for optimal safety and performance

Replace station doors at all terminals for safer, faster boarding

Provide 15 years of operations and maintenance supported by a dedicated 48-person on-site team.

These upgrades will ensure the Skyway system continues to serve millions of passengers with high availability and comfort. Interim busing will be provided when the Skyway is out of service to minimize customer impact.

"Modernizing Houston's Skyway system is essential to meeting the needs of one of the fastest-growing airports in the United States," said Michael Keroulle, President of Alstom Americas. "This next-generation APM will deliver more reliable, seamless travel for millions of passengers every year. We are proud to continue our long partnership with IAH and to help shape the future of airport mobility together."

In 2024, Alstom delivered 99.63% availability for the current system, demonstrating strong operational performance.

A long-standing partnership

Alstom has been operating and maintaining the Skyway APM at Houston's largest airport for two decades, using the original Innovia APM 100 vehicles. Alstom has a dedicated 48-person operations and maintenance team onsite to support reliability amid the airport's major expansion program. The new contract builds on more than 25 years of collaboration and reinforces Alstom's role as a trusted mobility partner to the airport.

Industry leading solutions

As a market leader in rail services, Alstom supports customers over the entire asset lifecycle with the broadest portfolio of services solutions. The state-of-the-art Urbalis signalling system is used on over 190 metro lines in 32 countries with, including 74 that operate in a complete automatic, driverless basis. Alstom's FlexCare Operate solutions cover the full spectrum of customer needs, including operations for all types of fleets, maintenance for the full transit system, as well as turnkey and public-private partnership offerings. Our customers benefit from reduced operating costs and increased operational efficiencies through technologies and best practices based on over 40 years of experience operating and maintaining trains and systems. With over 25 active operations and maintenance projects worldwide, we are a trusted partner in helping airports, transit authorities and communities achieve their transportation goals.

Alstom's Innovia APMs transport passengers safely and efficiently at 15 airports across the United States. Market-leading for more than 50 years, the driverless Innovia APM is an efficient mobility solution specially designed to offer quick and convenient service for commuters between airport terminals, to and from airports, or within cities. Over 30 of Alstom's automated people mover systems have been delivered worldwide.

As the leading rolling stock and rail services provider in the U.S., Alstom has delivered more than 12,000 new or renovated vehicles for domestic rail agencies and airports, including those in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Atlanta, and New Jersey, and delivered the first high-speed trains made in America. Alstom is also the number one private rail operator in the country, serving more than 20 rail and airport customers and moving millions of passengers daily.

ALSTOM, Urbalis Flo, Innovia and FlexCare Operate are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.





About Alstom



Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.



For more information, please visit www.alstom.com. Contacts Press:



HQ

Philippe MOLITOR - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 76 00 97 79

philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com



U.S.A.

Stacey LEVINE - Tel.: +1 (646) 946 7508

stacey.levine@alstomgroup.com







Investor Relations:

Cyril GUERIN - Tel: +33 (0) 6 07 89 36 16

cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com







Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel: +44 (0) 75 88 02 27 44

guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com







Jalal DAHMANE - Tel: +33 (0) 6 98 19 96 62

jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com

1 This order will be booked in the fourth quarter of Alstom's fiscal year 2025/26.