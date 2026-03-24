Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenkrieg eskaliert - und diese Aktie greift nach zwei Mega-Märkten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.03.2026 13:50 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elektros, Inc.: The One EV Breakthrough That Makes Waiting Obsolete - and Turns Minutes Into Money

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging force in next-generation electric vehicle infrastructure, today announced that it has formally submitted a licensing proposal to Waymo LLC, a global pioneer in autonomous driving technology.

This proposal offers Waymo the opportunity to license Elektros' patented multi-plug EV charging system (U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1) under a one-year agreement from May 1, 2026 through May 1, 2027.

The technology is designed to dramatically reduce electric vehicle charging times from approximately one hour to just 5 to 7 minutes-positioning it as a potentially transformative advancement for the EV industry.

Elektros believes that its patented multi-plug charging system addresses one of the most critical challenges facing electric vehicle adoption today: charging speed. By significantly reducing downtime, this innovation has the potential to improve efficiency across consumer vehicles, commercial fleets, and autonomous mobility platforms.

Waymo was selected as a proposed licensee due to its leadership in autonomous driving and its demonstrated ability to deploy advanced technologies in real-world environments.

"This is a proposal rooted in both innovation and opportunity," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "Our patented technology represents what we believe is a critical missing piece in the EV infrastructure landscape."

The proposed licensing structure would grant Waymo access to this technology for an initial one-year term, with the possibility for renewal, subject to mutual agreement.

Elektros views this proposal as a meaningful step toward accelerating the future of electric mobility-where charging speed, efficiency, and scalability are no longer limitations, but catalysts for growth.

Contact Information:
Website: www.elektros.energy
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Phone: 786-477-9003

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/the-one-ev-breakthrough-that-makes-waiting-obsolete-and-turns-minutes-into-money-1151118

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.