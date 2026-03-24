Elektros, Inc.: The One EV Breakthrough That Makes Waiting Obsolete - and Turns Minutes Into Money

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging force in next-generation electric vehicle infrastructure, today announced that it has formally submitted a licensing proposal to Waymo LLC, a global pioneer in autonomous driving technology.

This proposal offers Waymo the opportunity to license Elektros' patented multi-plug EV charging system (U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1) under a one-year agreement from May 1, 2026 through May 1, 2027.

The technology is designed to dramatically reduce electric vehicle charging times from approximately one hour to just 5 to 7 minutes-positioning it as a potentially transformative advancement for the EV industry.

Elektros believes that its patented multi-plug charging system addresses one of the most critical challenges facing electric vehicle adoption today: charging speed. By significantly reducing downtime, this innovation has the potential to improve efficiency across consumer vehicles, commercial fleets, and autonomous mobility platforms.

Waymo was selected as a proposed licensee due to its leadership in autonomous driving and its demonstrated ability to deploy advanced technologies in real-world environments.

"This is a proposal rooted in both innovation and opportunity," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "Our patented technology represents what we believe is a critical missing piece in the EV infrastructure landscape."

The proposed licensing structure would grant Waymo access to this technology for an initial one-year term, with the possibility for renewal, subject to mutual agreement.

Elektros views this proposal as a meaningful step toward accelerating the future of electric mobility-where charging speed, efficiency, and scalability are no longer limitations, but catalysts for growth.

Contact Information:

Website: www.elektros.energy

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/the-one-ev-breakthrough-that-makes-waiting-obsolete-and-turns-minutes-into-money-1151118