Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Penn State University Article re Sponsorhip Agreement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Penn State University News Release re Sponsorship Agreement

25 March 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC ("Delta" or the "Company") (Aquis: DGQ / OTC: DGQTF), a technology company developing intellectual property in the quantum computing ("QC") sector, is pleased to note the article from Penn State University regarding the Research Sponsorship and exclusive Technology Licensing Agreement ("TLA") we announced on 12 February 2026. The full text of Penn State's article is reproduced below:

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Delta Gold Technologies, ( DGQT- OTCQB, DGQ-Aquis) a technology company focused on developing intellectual property in the quantum computing sector, has signed a three-year, $3 million research agreement with Kenneth Knappenberger, professor of chemistry and physics and head of the Department of Chemistry at Penn State, to support research exploring applications of nano-scale gold clusters in quantum information science.

Under the agreement, Delta Gold Technologies will provide up to $1 million each year to support research to characterize and engineer the electronic and optical properties of gold nanoclusters. These "super-atomic" nanoclusters are promising candidates for next-generation quantum technologies. In his previous research , Knappenberger showed that gold nanoclusters have the same key properties as the current state-of-the-art methods for quantum information systems, but with the added benefit of scalability and tunability.

"These gold clusters have all the intrinsic properties necessary to support a variety of quantum applications, from computing to sensing and diagnostics," Knappenberger said. "But there's a lot we still need to understand about the material before we know what that final product might look like. This partnership with Delta Gold will invest in the equipment, supplies, and personnel that we need to rapidly push past that bottleneck, to make detailed correlations between the quantum properties and the nanostructure of the material and to then fine-tune it to be functional for quantum applications."

Knappenberger's research group is internationally recognized for advancing ultrafast and electronic spin spectroscopy and molecular-level investigations of nanoscale materials. His work has contributed foundational insights into how electrons behave in confined systems, knowledge that is critical for developing materials suitable for quantum applications.

"Penn State has a long history of theoretical, foundational, and applied research in quantum science, often bolstered through interdisciplinary connections, and we are well-positioned as we approach the so-called quantum revolution," said Andrew Read, senior vice president for research at Penn State. "This new partnership will accelerate the important research that Ken and his research group have been pursuing, providing both funding and flexibility to explore the potential of gold nanoclusters to support quantum applications."

Delta Gold Technologies, led by CEO and Director R. Michael Jones, is focused on advancing high-value applications of gold-based nanomaterials. The company's portfolio includes the development and commercialization of precision-engineered gold nanostructures for use in electronics, catalysis and emerging quantum technologies. Through strategic academic partnerships, Delta Gold aims to accelerate the translation of fundamental discoveries into scalable, real-world solutions.

"We are very excited to work with Penn State, a top American University with extraordinary abilities in materials science and engineering," said Jones, "Amazingly, independently they were investigating the properties of nano scale gold and other materials for quantum computing at the same time as our work that is on-going at the University of Toronto with similar materials. Signing an agreement with Penn State adds to our portfolio of potential IP and is a direct execution step of our mission to establish a 'Centre of Excellence' in Quantum Computing Research. The opportunity for top universities to collaborate is extremely exciting in the developing field."

The research will be conducted at Penn State's University Park campus and is expected to support graduate students and postdoctoral scholars while strengthening the University's interdisciplinary efforts in chemistry, physics and materials science.

"Ken is an outstanding scholar, mentor, educator, and leader, and, as a chemist, he brings a unique expertise in materials characterization and synthesis to the field of quantum science, which is typically dominated by researchers in physics and materials science," said Tracy Langkilde, Verne M. Willaman Dean of the Penn State Eberly College of Science. "We are grateful for the new partnership with Delta Gold, which will move this field forward in exciting ways as well as support students and postdocs in gaining important skills through their work on this project."

This collaboration underscores Penn State's commitment to industry partnerships that advance discovery, workforce development and the translation of research into societal impact.

"This kind of collaboration is new territory for me as a foundational researcher, but it's been a boon for my program," Knappenberger said. "I encourage other researchers to reach out to their college corporate and communications offices as well as the University's Corporate Engagement Center to learn more about industry partnership opportunities, even at the foundational research level. Leveraging the expertise from these offices has really streamlined the process and helped open up new possibilities to promote, fund, and rapidly advance my research. They have been wonderful at answering all my questions and connecting me with other resources on campus."

Full Article Link: https://science.psu.edu/news/penn-state-delta-gold-agreement

About the Eberly College of Science Office for Innovation

The Eberly College of Science Office for Innovation helps researchers move breakthrough discoveries toward real-world impact by providing structured expertise, guided mentorship, and catalytic funding that accelerates early-stage science toward meaningful outcomes. As the first step toward impact for researchers in the Eberly College, the office provides a structured foundation that enables downstream success, assists faculty in step-by-step processes, and connects them with other resources throughout Penn State.

About the Corporate Engagement Center

The Corporate Engagement Center connects industry partners to strategic opportunities at Penn State for research and development, philanthropy, and talent recruitment. The center serves as a hub for industry/University relationships, supporting companies as they navigate the vast resources of Penn State.

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property ("IP") targeted towards the quantum computing ("QC") space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centered around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space.

This IP will be developed with top global nanotechnology and QC teams globally, with the intention to further develop the IP, file provisional patents and subsequently license the technology.

For further information contact: