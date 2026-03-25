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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
24.03.26 | 15:25
5,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0505,65008:57
Dow Jones News
25.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
25-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      25,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    452.80p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     444.20p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 449.2842p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,828,510 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,217,940.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary    Transaction   Time of transaction  Transaction     Trading 
shares purchased     price (GBp)   (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
175           449.20       08:27:00      00079830371TRLO0  XLON 
170           449.20       08:27:00      00079830372TRLO0  XLON 
776           451.20       08:30:01      00079830533TRLO0  XLON 
783           451.20       08:30:01      00079830534TRLO0  XLON 
41            451.20       08:49:47      00079831725TRLO0  XLON 
695           451.20       08:49:47      00079831726TRLO0  XLON 
652           448.20       09:02:14      00079832390TRLO0  XLON 
282           445.80       09:46:17      00079834614TRLO0  XLON 
21            445.80       09:46:17      00079834615TRLO0  XLON 
410           445.80       09:46:17      00079834616TRLO0  XLON 
650           449.20       11:30:31      00079838998TRLO0  XLON 
697           450.40       12:29:08      00079840531TRLO0  XLON 
654           447.40       12:59:21      00079841903TRLO0  XLON 
263           445.80       13:18:59      00079842987TRLO0  XLON 
35            445.80       13:18:59      00079842988TRLO0  XLON 
16            445.80       13:18:59      00079842989TRLO0  XLON 
16            445.80       13:18:59      00079842990TRLO0  XLON 
96            450.20       13:41:58      00079844249TRLO0  XLON 
31            450.80       13:43:52      00079844407TRLO0  XLON 
66            450.80       13:43:52      00079844408TRLO0  XLON 
712           450.60       13:45:13      00079844717TRLO0  XLON 
742           449.00       13:45:32      00079844725TRLO0  XLON 
788           449.00       13:45:32      00079844726TRLO0  XLON 
340           448.80       13:46:01      00079844786TRLO0  XLON 
340           448.80       13:46:03      00079844801TRLO0  XLON 
738           448.20       13:48:48      00079845180TRLO0  XLON 
712           448.20       13:48:48      00079845181TRLO0  XLON 
743           449.40       14:02:01      00079846057TRLO0  XLON 
752           449.40       14:02:01      00079846058TRLO0  XLON 
142           446.00       14:13:18      00079847022TRLO0  XLON 
20            446.00       14:13:18      00079847023TRLO0  XLON 
22            446.00       14:13:18      00079847025TRLO0  XLON 
2            446.00       14:13:18      00079847026TRLO0  XLON 
14            446.00       14:13:18      00079847027TRLO0  XLON 
547           446.00       14:13:24      00079847036TRLO0  XLON 
96            445.00       14:23:25      00079847449TRLO0  XLON 
583           445.00       14:23:25      00079847450TRLO0  XLON 
83            444.20       14:39:07      00079848331TRLO0  XLON 
81            444.20       14:40:05      00079848371TRLO0  XLON 
92            445.80       14:48:05      00079848861TRLO0  XLON 
149           445.80       14:48:05      00079848862TRLO0  XLON 
10            445.40       14:48:40      00079848880TRLO0  XLON 
5            445.40       14:48:40      00079848881TRLO0  XLON 
719           444.60       14:49:23      00079848952TRLO0  XLON 
747           451.40       14:55:50      00079849821TRLO0  XLON 
804           451.20       14:55:50      00079849822TRLO0  XLON 
797           451.60       14:59:23      00079850098TRLO0  XLON 
772           452.80       15:15:27      00079851032TRLO0  XLON 
657           451.80       15:15:39      00079851035TRLO0  XLON 
353           451.80       15:18:15      00079851133TRLO0  XLON 
378           451.80       15:18:15      00079851134TRLO0  XLON 
312           451.80       15:18:15      00079851135TRLO0  XLON 
29            451.80       15:19:21      00079851167TRLO0  XLON 
16            451.80       15:19:31      00079851178TRLO0  XLON 
21            451.80       15:19:49      00079851186TRLO0  XLON 
698           450.80       15:27:01      00079851507TRLO0  XLON 
591           450.80       15:37:15      00079852012TRLO0  XLON 
157           450.80       15:37:15      00079852013TRLO0  XLON 
110           450.80       15:48:26      00079852551TRLO0  XLON 
202           450.80       15:49:42      00079852758TRLO0  XLON 
432           450.80       15:49:42      00079852759TRLO0  XLON 
704           449.40       15:57:36      00079853574TRLO0  XLON 
723           447.80       16:02:37      00079854004TRLO0  XLON 
757           447.60       16:08:54      00079854637TRLO0  XLON 
350           447.80       16:11:44      00079854851TRLO0  XLON 
173           447.60       16:15:44      00079855055TRLO0  XLON 
256           447.60       16:15:44      00079855056TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 422030 
EQS News ID:  2297146 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2297146&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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