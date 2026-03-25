Calgary, Alberta and New Delhi, India--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a global architect of hybrid quantum-classical optimization and post-quantum cybersecurity, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Quanfluence, a leading photonic quantum technology company. The MOU targets integration of Quanfluence's quantum random number generator (QRNG) and quantum computing into the Super platform as well as joint global commercialization.

The signing follows the successful joint showcase at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where SuperQ displayed Quanfluence's hardware to demonstrate the integration of the Super platform with next-generation quantum systems. The New Delhi signing was underscored by the high-level attendance of the SuperQ Board of Directors, represented by Manoj Joseph, Chief Business Officer. and Krishna Ganesh, Chief Operating Officer. This and SuperQ's activities at the India AI Impact Summit signal the Company's institutional commitment to the Indian "Quantum AI Leap" and its strategy of partnering with deep-tech innovators and research institutions to accelerate the global quantum ecosystem.

Strategic Collaboration and Ecosystem Integration

The partnership establishes a framework for exploring Super, a proprietary multi-agent autonomous quantum AI platform, as an operating system layer for Quanfluence's quantum hardware. The collaboration aims to provide a sandbox for deep-tech companies, universities, and research institutions to experience tangible quantum utility while also including joint commercialization efforts.

"Following our successful hardware showcase with SuperQ at CES, we are excited to explore the integration of the Super platform into Quanfluence's photonic quantum computing stack. At Quanfluence, we are building a full-stack photonic quantum computing platform, spanning hardware, control systems, and cloud-accessible optimization layers. Our near-term focus is on delivering real-world optimization capabilities using our photonic Ising machines, enabling enterprises to access quantum advantage today while we continue scaling toward universal quantum computing," said Sujoy Chakravarty, CEO of Quanfluence. "The integration of AI-driven orchestration layers like Super has the potential to significantly accelerate this journey-transforming complex quantum workflows into accessible, production-ready solutions."

Krishna Ganesh, COO and Director of SuperQ Quantum, stated: "It gives me great personal and professional happiness to see SuperQ supporting the growth of Indian quantum companies. I believe this provides a unique perspective to our 'local to global' bridge, ensuring that Canadian innovation is effectively integrated with India's rapidly expanding quantum market. This collaboration with Quanfluence is a significant step in fostering a more accessible and resilient quantum ecosystem within India and beyond by providing the software intelligence required to scale hardware. We are proud to welcome Quanfluence as a vital part of the SuperQ global ecosystem."

SuperQ's primary goals in India are two-fold:

Industry Engagement: Partner with Indian deep-tech companies to integrate the Super platform for optimizing domestic quantum hardware and post-quantum cybersecurity.

Partner with Indian deep-tech companies to integrate the Super platform for optimizing domestic quantum hardware and post-quantum cybersecurity. Academic Collaboration: Invite universities and research institutions to utilize Super for transitioning their work from theoretical research to practical quantum and supercomputing applications by automating the complex control loops that currently impede quantum scalability.

SuperQ anticipates announcing further strategic alliances within the Indian market and globally in the coming weeks.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

About Quanfluence

Quanfluence aims to revolutionize computing power, addressing complex global challenges, and contributing positively to humanity's progress through innovative technology solutions. Our expertise in photonic quantum computing positions us at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and nation-building efforts. We aim to lead the quantum revolution in India and globally, drive sustainable innovation, and foster positive change for humankind and industries alike.

Quanfluence is a photonic full-stack quantum computing company building scalable quantum systems and near-term optimization platforms. Its flagship platform, Optiqon, delivers real-world optimization capabilities today using photonic Ising machines, enabling enterprises to solve complex problems in logistics, energy, and advanced computing.

Quanfluence develops the complete stack-from low-loss photonic hardware and control systems to cloud-accessible compute platforms-designed to translate quantum capabilities into practical, deployable solutions. The company's long-term vision is to scale these technologies toward universal photonic quantum computing, establishing a clear path from near-term utility to large-scale quantum advantage.

Learn more at: www.quanfluence.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.com. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: SuperQ Quantum