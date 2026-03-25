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WKN: 883870 | ISIN: SE0000163594 | Ticker-Symbol: S7MB
Tradegate
25.03.26 | 11:27
14,155 Euro
-0,74 % -0,105
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14,26014,27513:08
14,26014,27513:07
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Securitas Technology Unveils SecureStat Cumulus, a New Standard for Cloud Video AI Powered Security

New solution on the SecureStat HQ platform brings camera-to-cloud flexibility, AI natural-language search, and faster incident response to modern security operations

UNIONTOWN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Securitas Technology today announced the launch of SecureStat Cumulus, a next-generation cloud video AI powered solution that delivers simple, scalable, and intelligent video management for organizations of all sizes. Recently recognized as one of Security Sales & Integration's 2025 Year-End Trend-Setting Technologies, SecureStat Cumulus is redefining how businesses can leverage video to improve security and optimize business performance.

SecureStat Cumulus brings selected IP camera directly to the cloud and uses GenAI and natural-language search to help users quickly find what matters, without sifting through hours of footage. As part of the SecureStat HQ platform, SecureStat Cumulus provides a unified, intuitive interface to view, manage, and act on security insights from anywhere.

"SecureStat Cumulus represents a major leap forward in our vision for cloud-enabled, AI-powered video security," said Tony Byerly, Global President & CEO of Securitas Technology. "This is cloud video made simple and actionable using the latest in Gen-AI. SecureStat Cumulus empowers clients with the intelligence and ease of use they need to stay ahead of evolving risks, make better decisions, and protect what matters most."

With SecureStat Cumulus, organizations gain faster incident response, simplified operations, and the flexibility to scale without large infrastructure investments. Its GenAI-powered capabilities enable users to set alerts or conduct searches using simple natural language phrases and inquiries - for example, "Is there any activity at the loading dock after 10 p.m.?" This alarm would be achieved by setting the alarm question to "Is there any activity at the loading dock?" and set the alarm setting to work after the designated time. Because GenAI can accurately interpret both the context of the query and what's happening in the image, the results are specific, relevant, and actionable.

"It's a testament to the cross-functional teams that brought SecureStat Cumulus to life and to our ongoing commitment to delivering future-ready solutions for our clients leveraging innovation and the power of generative AI," Byerly said.

SecureStat Cumulus is just one application of Securitas Technology's class-leading SecureStat HQ security management platform. With SecureStat HQ, organizations of all sizes can effectively manage their sites, monitor activity across the organization, and seamlessly connect to Securitas Technology's installation, support, and monitoring services.

Availability

SecureStat Cumulus will be available beginning in Q1 2026 in the U.S. and Canada, supported by additional launch resources and product guidance across global markets through the remainder of 2026.

For more information, visit our landing page. Contact newsroom@securitastechnology.com

SOURCE: Securitas Technology



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/securitas-technology-unveils-securestatr-cumulus-a-new-standard-for-clo-1151290

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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