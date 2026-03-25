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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 13:50 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: The EV Breakthrough That Changes Everything - Turning Charging Minutes into Massive Opportunity

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / "First and foremost, we thank the Almighty God for this extraordinary opportunity to help lead a paradigm shift in electric mobility - transforming how the world recharges electric vehicles from hours into mere minutes," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "What we are introducing is not just an improvement - it is a leap forward that has the potential to redefine efficiency, scalability, and the economics of EV infrastructure worldwide."

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in next-generation electric vehicle infrastructure, is proud to announce that it has formally submitted a strategic licensing proposal to Waymo LLC, a global pioneer in autonomous driving technology.

At the center of this proposal is Elektros' patented multi-plug EV charging system (U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1), a breakthrough innovation engineered to dramatically reduce charging times from approximately one hour to as little as 5 to 7 minutes.

This powerful advancement directly targets one of the most critical bottlenecks in the adoption of electric vehicles: time. By virtually eliminating long charging delays, Elektros' technology opens the door to faster fleet operations, enhanced consumer convenience, and scalable solutions for the rapidly evolving autonomous mobility sector.

Waymo was selected as a proposed licensee due to its leadership in deploying cutting-edge autonomous technologies in real-world environments, making it an ideal candidate to help accelerate the integration of this next-generation charging solution.

Under the proposed agreement, Waymo would be granted access to Elektros' patented technology for an initial one-year term from May 1, 2026 through May 1, 2027, with the opportunity for renewal upon mutual agreement.

Elektros believes this initiative represents a bold step toward unlocking a future where charging speed is no longer a limitation, but a catalyst for growth, efficiency, and global adoption of electric mobility.

Patent Link:
View U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Contact Information:
Website: www.elektros.energy
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Phone: 786-477-9003

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/the-ev-breakthrough-that-changes-everything-turning-charging-minutes-into-massive-opport-1151435

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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