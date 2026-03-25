Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+2.000% bisher - kommt jetzt der nächste Antimon-Trade? A2 Gold zündet die nächste Stufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861226 | ISIN: DK0010287663 | Ticker-Symbol: NKT
Frankfurt
25.03.26 | 08:08
102,70 Euro
-0,96 % -1,00
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NKT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NKT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,70108,2019:40
107,70108,2019:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2026 15:50 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logistea AB: Logistea has closed the acquisition of a property in Karlskrona, with NKT as the largest tenant, with an underlying property value of SEK 216 million

Logistea AB (publ) has today closed the previously announced acquisition of the properties Nättraby 23:73 and Nättraby 23:76, located in Karlskrona Municipality, Sweden (collectively the "Property"). The Property has an underlying agreed property value of SEK 216 million before deductions of SEK 13 million, including deductions for deferred tax. NKT is the largest tenant in the Property, which has a leasable area of approximately 19,000 square meters and an annual rental income of approximately SEK 16.9 million. The average remaining lease term is approximately 5.5 years.

Logistea is expanding its property portfolio and has today closed the acquisition of the Property in Karlskrona Municipality through the acquisition of the property-owning company. Closing was subject to customary regulatory approval from ISP, which was obtained in mid-March 2026.

The Property has a total leasable area of approximately 19,000 square meters and is leased to NKT, Se-Lo, the National Maritime Museum and a number of smaller tenants. NKT accounts for about half of the rental value and a new test hall for NKT has recently been completed on the Property. The Property houses industrial and warehouse buildings built in stages and is currently used for warehousing and logistics operations as well as test operations for NKT. The Property is located directly adjacent to the E22 motorway about 10 minutes west of Karlskrona city centre.

The transaction is financed with bank loans and available funds.

For further information, please contact

Anders Nordvall, Deputy CEO & CIO
anders.nordvall@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short names LOGI A and LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se

Image Attachments

Na Ttraby 7

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.