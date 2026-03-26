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WKN: A3DNWV | ISIN: SK1000025322 | Ticker-Symbol: 91X
Frankfurt
26.03.26 | 08:01
7,360 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
GEVORKYAN AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEVORKYAN AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2026 08:10 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GEVORKYAN, a.s.: GEVORKYAN accelerates its growth in the defence and aerospace industries

Product development for a leading Austrian firearms manufacturer

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is entering a new development project for a leading Austrian firearms manufacturer with over 150 years of tradition, renowned among experts for one of the most famous models of modern long guns.

The focus of the cooperation with GEVORKYAN, a.s. is the development for innovative airsoft weapons. This project also confirms that the company's technological capabilities are finding application in new areas of the firearms industry.

Strengthening Position in the Aerospace & Defence segment

GEVORKYAN, a.s. announces another strategic step in the area of technological and market development. As a result of its long-term strategy, the company has been officially listed in the OASIS (Online Aerospace Supplier Information System) of the IAQG (International Aerospace Quality Group).

Registration in the OASIS system is a prerequisite for entering the supply chains of the world's leading manufacturers in one of the most technologically demanding industrial sectors, where quality, reliability, and process stability are key. This opens the door for GEVORKYAN, a.s. to collaborate with global brands such as Airbus, Boeing, BAE Systems, Leonardo, Safran, Honeywell, Parker, Rolls-Royce, Lockheed Martin, and others. At the same time, GEVORKYAN is continuing the certification process in accordance with the AS9100 international standard for the aerospace and defence industries.


About GEVORKYAN
GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide. More information is available at https://gevorkyan.eu/en/.

Contact information:
Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

Disclaimer:
The shares of GEVORKYAN, a.s. have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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