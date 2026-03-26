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WKN: A14W4W | ISIN: SE0007577895 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y4
Stuttgart
26.03.26 | 08:46
0,992 Euro
-0,40 % -0,004
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9440,98109:06
0,9590,96609:06
ACCESS Newswire
26.03.2026 08:26 Uhr
103 Leser
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Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Publishes the Annual Report for 2025

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced the publication of the Annual Report for the financial year 2025.

The Annual Report for the financial year 2025 is available on the company's website: https://vicorepharma.com/investors/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:
Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma
Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

Vicore is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange with the ticker VICO. www.vicorepharma.com

This information is information that Vicore Pharma Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-26 08:00 CET.

Attachments
Vicore Annual Report 2025

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/vicore-publishes-the-annual-report-for-2025-1152190

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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