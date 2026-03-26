Lagord, March 26, 2026

After 2 successful years on Euronext Access, MACOMPTA.FR announces its transfer to Euronext Growth on March 30, 2026

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: MLMCA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, today announces that it has received approval from Euronext for the transfer of the listing of its shares to Euronext Growth, effective March 30, 2026.

This transfer follows 2 years of trading on Euronext Access, during which MACOMPTA.FR's share price increased from €4.69 to €5.70, representing a 21.5% rise. Over the same period, the free float expanded from 8% to 27% of the share capital, enabling a growing number of investors, both institutional and retail, in France and internationally, to support the Company's development.

The listing on Euronext Growth reflects MACOMPTA.FR's ambition to enhance its visibility and attractiveness among a broader investor base. This move is accompanied by several initiatives aimed at improving share liquidity, including:

Coverage initiation by Allinvest Securities, with a Buy recommendation and a target price of €8 per share, implying an upside potential of +38%[1];

by Allinvest Securities, with a Buy recommendation and a target price of €8 per share, implying an upside potential of +38%[1]; The organization of an investor webinar with the management team, with the replay available on the Company's website;

with the management team, with the replay available on the Company's website; The implementation of a liquidity contract , effective from the first trading day on Euronext Growth, in compliance with the AMAFI code of ethics and entrusted to CIC CIB, to enhance trading liquidity;

, effective from the first trading day on Euronext Growth, in compliance with the AMAFI code of ethics and entrusted to CIC CIB, to enhance trading liquidity; A shift to continuous trading, effective from the first day of listing on Euronext Growth.

MACOMPTA.FR aims to continue its strong growth trajectory, as illustrated by several recent announcements:

A significant rise in the 2026 "Champions of Growth" ranking , published by Les Échos and Statista, driven by an average annual revenue growth rate of 29.7% between 2021 and 2024, placing the Company 145th nationally;

, published by Les Échos and Statista, driven by an average annual revenue growth rate of 29.7% between 2021 and 2024, placing the Company 145th nationally; The announcement of annual growth targets of 25% to 30% and EBITDA margin targets of 25% to 30% , following the publication of robust H1 2025/2026 results;

, following the publication of robust H1 2025/2026 results; The Company's final registration as an Approved E-Invoicing Platform (PA) by the French tax authorities (DGFiP), as part of France's electronic invoicing reform, representing a key structural milestone for MACOMPTA.FR.

The ISIN code of MACOMPTA.FR shares remains unchanged (FR001400NQB6), while the ticker symbol will become ALCPA. The shares remain eligible for the PEA-PME scheme.

MACOMPTA.FR is supported by Allinvest Securities as listing sponsor.

Transfer timetable

March 25, 2026 Notification by Euronext of the admission decision to Euronext Growth March 26, 2026 Publication of Euronext notices announcing the delisting from Euronext Access and the admission to Euronext Access

Publication of the Company's press release and online availability of the information document March 27, 2026 Last trading day of MACOMPTA.FR shares on Euronext Access March 30, 2026 First trading day of MACOMPTA.FR shares on Euronext Growth

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information: investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

[1] Based on the closing price of February 27, 2026 (€5,80) prior to publication

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