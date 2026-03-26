Logistea AB: Logistea has entered into a new 6-year lease agreement for 5,000 sqm with a tenant active in the defence industry and has entered into a new 15-year lease agreement with Booforge Steel AB for 7,640 sqm

Logistea AB has entered into a new 6-year lease agreement with a well-established tenant, operating in the defence industry, regarding currently vacant warehouse premises of approximately 5,000 sqm within the property Kilsta 3:136 in Karlskoga. The annual base rent, excluding supplements, amounts to approximately SEK 2.1 million. The tenant pays for all operating costs attributable to the premises. The tenant has taken possession of the premises in March 2026.

Logistea AB has also entered into a new 15-year lease agreement with Booforge Steel AB for approximately 7,640 sqm regarding the property Bofors 1:48 in Karlskoga. The lease agreement pertains to areas already leased by the tenant. The new annual base rent, excluding supplements, amounts to approximately SEK 4.2 million. The tenant pays for all operating costs attributable to the premises. The new lease agreement will enter into force on 1 April 2026.

Overall, the lettings entail a total annual rent increase of approximately SEK 4.3 million and a total annual rent of SEK 6.3 million.

"The leases are an important part of Logistea's continued growth and strengthen both our earnings and lease duration. We are proud that we are investing in and developing our properties together with our tenants and the lease agreements are proof that our properties are located in attractive locations and offer the flexibility and quality that our tenants demand. We look forward to the continued collaboration with the tenants," says Malene Broman, Property Manager at Logistea.

For further information, please contact

Jonas Kennerhed, Head of Property Management

Jonas@logistea.se

About Logistea AB (publ)

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company focusing on warehousing, logistic and light industrial properties. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the short names LOGI A and LOGI B. For more information: www.logistea.se