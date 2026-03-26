Stagwell Expands the Harris Poll's Harrisquest Across Europe

Expanding always-on brand and reputation tracking with deeper consumer insights across Europe

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the European expansion of The Harris Poll's HarrisQuest, bringing deeper always-on, brand and reputation tracking capabilities to Europe.

This expansion brings HarrisQuest's trusted brand intelligence to Europe, extending capabilities already relied on by global companies like Lucid Motors, Storck, and Post Consumer Brands to inform critical brand decisions. Now, European brands and teams can access the same high-quality data, flexible and customizable platform, and global scale spanning 24 countries to guide strategy with greater speed and confidence.

Built by researchers for enterprise growth, HarrisQuest delivers continuous, decision-ready insight designed to support modern brand decision-making. The platform uniquely combines brand health and corporate reputation measurement into a single, unified view, enabling brand and communications teams to operate from one source of truth. HarrisQuest also allows teams to incorporate custom questions and tailor measurement to their specific business priorities, while monitoring brand shifts in real time, benchmarking competitors, and uncovering actionable insights that inform product, campaign, and growth strategy.

Combined with The Harris Poll UK' s advisory expertise and thought leadership, brands gain the intelligence and strategic guidance needed to maintain relevance, adapt to changing consumer expectations, and build long-term staying power.

HarrisQuest executives hosted a panel for the launch that shared regional research that illustrates how real-time brand intelligence is reshaping advertising effectiveness and brand decision-making in the region.

"The Harris Poll's HarrisQuest platform offers brands AI-powered brand and cultural relevance tracking, which is essential in a highly competitive marketplace. We look forward to seeing the impact this has on executive brand teams across Europe," said James Townsend, CEO, Stagwell EMEA.

"While inflation may be cooling at a macro level, the consumer mindset remains defensive. In this environment, perceived value has become a proxy for fairness, and brands that demonstrate tangible value are more likely to build momentum. Only 18% of consumers feel financially better off, the majority report having no more disposable income than before the pandemic, and 87% say they are no longer getting value for money," said Sarah Beams, Managing Director, The Harris Poll UK.

"We're incredibly excited to bring HarrisQuest to Europe at a time when brands are under more pressure than ever to move quickly and make confident decisions," said Jonathan Gardner, CEO of HarrisQuest. "Real-time brand tracking gives European marketers a clearer, more immediate view of how they are performing across audiences, markets, and moments, so they can act faster, adapt smarter, and ultimately build stronger brands."

This launch comes after a strong year of AI momentum for The Marketing Cloud, Stagwell's suite of AI-powered tools designed to drive impact across research, communications, creative, and media, following the launches of NewVoices.ai, and Agent Cloud .

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

About The Marketing Cloud

The Marketing Cloud (formerly Stagwell Marketing Cloud) is a data-driven suite of AI-powered SaaS and service solutions built for the modern marketer. Powered by proprietary data and advanced tools spanning research, communications, creative, and media, it enables organizations to achieve measurable business outcomes by making smarter decisions, faster. The Marketing Cloud was born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) award-winning network, known for delivering creative performance for ambitious brands.

About Harris Poll UK

The Harris Poll UK, a Stagwell company, is a leading market research and strategy consultancy helping the most recognisable organisations understand what matters most to their customers. Combining advanced digital research, behavioural science and proprietary real-time technology, we deliver insight at scale, analysing over one million surveys and 40,000 emotion data points each month.

From bespoke consultancy to continuous brand measurement, we help organisations understand how their brand is performing, where it stands against competitors and where it needs to go next in a fast-moving consumer landscape. By uncovering emotional drivers, unmet needs and emerging consumer trends, we support confident decision-making and help turn insight into meaningful competitive advantage.

Contact:

Quinn Werner

PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-expands-the-harris-polls-harrisquest-across-europe-1151534