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WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Frankfurt
14.04.26 | 08:05
5,350 Euro
+1,90 % +0,100
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
STAGWELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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STAGWELL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5005,55022:46
5,5005,60022:00
ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 22:14 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Stagwell Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Stagwell?(NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, will report financial results for the three months ended?March 31, 2026, on?Thursday, April 30, 2026, before market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at?8:30 AM (ET). Register?here?to attend the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website,?https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:
Ben Allanson
ir@stagwellglobal.com

PR Contact:
Lena Petersen
pr@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-schedules-webcast-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-1157533

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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