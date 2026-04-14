Stagwell Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Stagwell ?( NASDAQ:STGW ), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, will report financial results for the three months ended?March 31, 2026, on?Thursday, April 30, 2026, before market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at?8:30 AM (ET). Register? here ?to attend the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website,? https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at stagwellglobal.com .

IR Contact:

Ben Allanson

ir@stagwellglobal.com

PR Contact:

Lena Petersen

pr@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-schedules-webcast-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-1157533