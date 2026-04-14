Stagwell Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Stagwell?(NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, will report financial results for the three months ended?March 31, 2026, on?Thursday, April 30, 2026, before market open.
Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at?8:30 AM (ET). Register?here?to attend the webcast.
A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website,?https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/.
About Stagwell
Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at stagwellglobal.com.
IR Contact:
Ben Allanson
ir@stagwellglobal.com
PR Contact:
Lena Petersen
pr@stagwellglobal.com
SOURCE: Stagwell
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-schedules-webcast-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-1157533