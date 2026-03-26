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WKN: 883870 | ISIN: SE0000163594 | Ticker-Symbol: S7MB
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 11:35
14,240 Euro
-0,21 % -0,030
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SECURITAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SECURITAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,24014,25011:42
14,24014,25011:41
PR Newswire
26.03.2026 11:06 Uhr
117 Leser
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Securitas publishes Annual Report for 2025

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The Annual Report 2025 is now available and can be read and downloadedat Securitas website:
www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations

The Swedish Annual Report 2025 is also available on Securitas' website in
European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

As we strive to reduce the climate impact, we do not print the Annual Report.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations
+46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.00 (CET) on March 26, 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-publishes-annual-report-for-2025,c4326989

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/4326989/4007471.pdf

Securitas_AÌŠR2025_ENG

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/4326989/4007472.zip

Securitas-2025-12-31-1-sv (1).zip

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/securitas-publishes-annual-report-for-2025-302726043.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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