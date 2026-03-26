STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The Annual Report 2025 is now available and can be read and downloadedat Securitas website:

www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations

The Swedish Annual Report 2025 is also available on Securitas' website in

European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

As we strive to reduce the climate impact, we do not print the Annual Report.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations

+46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.00 (CET) on March 26, 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-publishes-annual-report-for-2025,c4326989

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/4326989/4007471.pdf Securitas_AÌŠR2025_ENG https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/4326989/4007472.zip Securitas-2025-12-31-1-sv (1).zip

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